Beyonce no longer performing at Coachella

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:17 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Beyonce performed this month at the 2017 Grammys, but she will no longer be performing at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April.
The Associated Press reported that Parkwood Entertainment, Beyonce's entertainment and management company, and Coachella festival producer Goldenvoice said the performance was canceled because the singer, who is pregnant with twins, is "following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months."
Beyonce was set to headline shows April 15 and 22. It is unclear who will be performing in her place.
"However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival," the statement, posted to the Coachella Facebook page, said. "Thank you for your understanding."
The Thursday statement from Parkwood and Goldenvoice said more information is to come. Headliners for other days of the festival are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar.
Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision...Posted by Coachella on Thursday, February 23, 2017
