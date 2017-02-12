Beyonce debuts bigger baby bump at Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce made her first appearance and performance since announcing her pregnancy with twins at the 2017 Grammy Awards Sunday.

>> Read more trending stories

A video introduction showed the singer, who was introduced by her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, in elements of yellow with her belly bare and wearing a jeweled bra. Audio of Beyonce reciting lines from a Warsan Shire poem -- the same one in her visual album "Lemonade."

Related: PHOTOS: The 2017 Grammy Awards

She perfromed her song from the album, called "Love Drought," on a long dinner table with dancers seated along the sides. She then sat in an end chair on top of the table that was rigged to lean backward and upright again.

After walking across the table, she then transitioned into another ballad, "Sandcastles," while her dancers surrounded her as the stage was littered with rose petals.

She received a standing ovation and thanked the crowd, blowing kisses to husband, Jay Z, and their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce has already won an award tonight, a Best Music Video Grammy for "Formation."