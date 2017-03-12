Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:11 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017
WSB-TV News
COBB COUNTY, Ga. —
Six Flags Over Georgia is making good on a bet: renaming a ride for the Patriots after the Falcons lost in the Super Bowl.
The 240-foot tall swing ride has “reluctantly” been renamed as the Patriots SkyScreamer and Park President Dale Kaetzel wore a Patriots jersey Saturday to honor its bet with sister park, Six Flags New England.
“We were hoping Six Flags New England would be renaming their SkyScreamer the Falcons SkyScreamer when they open on April 8, but we still have a lot to celebrate with the debut of our 50th anniversary season and the unveiling of North America’s first-ever permanent drop tower VR ride, Drop of Doom VR,” said Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Dale Kaetzel.
Thirty-one Six Flags Over Georgia guests rode alongside Kaetzel, donning Atlanta Falcons shirts and screaming “Rise Up.”
The park is also serving a limited amount of New England clam chowder during opening weekend to All Season Dining Plan guests.
