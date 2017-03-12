Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:11 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017

Six Flags 'reluctantly' renames ride for Patriots after Super Bowl loss

View Larger
Six Flags bet paid-off
Six Flags bet paid-off

Related

View Larger
Six Flags ride re-named for Pats photo
Six Flags ride re-named for Pats

WSB-TV News

COBB COUNTY, Ga. —

Six Flags Over Georgia is making good on a bet: renaming a ride for the Patriots after the Falcons lost in the Super Bowl.

The 240-foot tall swing ride has “reluctantly” been renamed as the Patriots SkyScreamer and Park President Dale Kaetzel wore a Patriots jersey Saturday to honor its bet with sister park, Six Flags New England. 

“We were hoping Six Flags New England would be renaming their SkyScreamer the Falcons SkyScreamer when they open on April 8, but we still have a lot to celebrate with the debut of our 50th anniversary season and the unveiling of North America’s first-ever permanent drop tower VR ride, Drop of Doom VR,” said Six Flags Over Georgia Park President Dale Kaetzel.

Thirty-one Six Flags Over Georgia guests rode alongside Kaetzel, donning Atlanta Falcons shirts and screaming “Rise Up.”

The park is also serving a limited amount of New England clam chowder during opening weekend to All Season Dining Plan guests.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 