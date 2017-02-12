Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:24 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 | Posted: 10:01 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Adele performed a new arrangement of George Michael's song "Fast Love" in tribute to the late singer at Sunday's Grammys, but a glitch with the mic led her to stop her performance and start over, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The exact error was unclear at first, but after her mishap with audio last year at the awards show, she paused, said an expletive and asked the band to start over.
"I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again," Adele said. "Can we please start it again? I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him."
">February 13, 2017
#GRAMMYs: @Adele starts her George Michael tribute over, says "I can't mess this up for him." https://t.co/g0DflCvEzKpic.twitter.com/ByvdZO7722— Hollywood Reporter (@THR)#GRAMMYs: @Adele starts her George Michael tribute over, says "I can't mess this up for him." https://t.co/g0DflCvEzKpic.twitter.com/ByvdZO7722— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017
The second time went over without a hitch, and Adele received a warm applause from her peers, who were emotional about her rendition.
Adele, visibly frustrated, graciously thanked the audience.
