Adele performed a new arrangement of George Michael's song "Fast Love" in tribute to the late singer at Sunday's Grammys, but a glitch with the mic led her to stop her performance and start over, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The exact error was unclear at first, but after her mishap with audio last year at the awards show, she paused, said an expletive and asked the band to start over.

"I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again," Adele said. "Can we please start it again? I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him."

The second time went over without a hitch, and Adele received a warm applause from her peers, who were emotional about her rendition.

Adele, visibly frustrated, graciously thanked the audience.