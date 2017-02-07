Actor Richard Hatch, star of 'Battlestar Galactica,' dead at 71

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: Actor Richard Hatch poses for a photo at the 10th Annual Big Apple National Comic Book, Toy & Sci-Fi Expo at Penn Plaza Pavillion November 18, 2005 in New York City. Hatch died in February 2017 at age 71. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Richard Hatch has died, according to TMZ. He was 71 years old.

Hatch was best known for his roles in "All My Children" in the 1970s and reached stardom with a lead role as Captain Apollo on the original "Battlestar Galactica" TV series in 1978 . He also apeared in the 2003 remake of the series as Tom Zarek, a different character.

Michael Kaliski, the actor's manager, told KABC Hatch died in a Santa Clarita home at 1:30 p.m. He was battling pancreatic cancer.

"I will always remember him fondly for his inspiring sense of youthful wonder, his boundless passion for creative expression, and his huge, kind heart," Kaliski told Variety.

Ronald D. Moore, who produced "Battlestar Galactica," tweeted about Hatch's death, writing, "Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family."

"Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place," former Battlestar Galactica co-star Edward James Olmos said in a tweet. "We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend."

Hatch is survived by his son, Paul, and a brother, John.