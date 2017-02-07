Actor Richard Hatch, star of 'Battlestar Galactica,' dead at 71

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Actor Richard Hatch has died, according to TMZ. He was 71 years old.
Hatch was best known for his roles in "All My Children" in the 1970s and reached stardom with a lead role as Captain Apollo on the original "Battlestar Galactica" TV series in 1978 . He also apeared in the 2003 remake of the series as Tom Zarek, a different character.
Michael Kaliski, the actor's manager, told KABC Hatch died in a Santa Clarita home at 1:30 p.m. He was battling pancreatic cancer.
"I will always remember him fondly for his inspiring sense of youthful wonder, his boundless passion for creative expression, and his huge, kind heart," Kaliski told Variety.
Related: Photos: Notable deaths 2017
Ronald D. Moore, who produced "Battlestar Galactica," tweeted about Hatch's death, writing, "Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family."
"Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place," former Battlestar Galactica co-star Edward James Olmos said in a tweet. "We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend."
Hatch is survived by his son, Paul, and a brother, John.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}