Updated: 10:13 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 | Posted: 9:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016

Actor, comedian Ricky Harris dead at 54

Ricky Harris photo
Jerod Harris / Getty Images
Ricky Harris
By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor and comedian Ricky Harris, perhaps best known for his skits on Snoop Dogg albums, has died. He was 54.

In addition to his voice work, Harris had acting roles on television shows including "The District," "The Tracy Morgan Show," "The Game," "Everybody Hates Chris" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

In May 2015, Harris talked to Humorabout suffering a heart attack earlier that year.

Dogg and other collaborators quickly took to social media Monday sharing their sympathies.

 

[View the story "Actor, comedian Ricky Harris dead at 54" on Storify]

