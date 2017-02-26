Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 | Posted: 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Rare.us
LOS ANGELES —
Mahershala Ali has a lot to celebrate this week.
On top of welcoming a daughter with wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, on Sunday, Ali became the first ever Muslim actor to win an Academy Award. He won for his role in the film "Moonlight."
During his emotional acceptance speech, Ali took a moment to thank his "wonderful teachers and professors" and shared some advice he learned from them.
"It's not about you, it's about these characters," he said. "You are a servant. You're in service to these stories and these characters."
Ali also thanked Sami-Karim, who stood by his side during her third trimester of pregnancy with daughter Bari Najma Ali throughout all of award season.
"I just want to thank her for being a soldier through it all and carrying me through this process," he said.
