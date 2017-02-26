Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 11:54 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 | Posted: 8:29 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

2017 Oscars: 'Moonlight' best picture, complete list of winners

oscars statue
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Oscars statue.

Related

PHOTOS: 2017 Oscars gallery
PHOTOS: 2017 Oscars
PHOTOS: 2017 Oscars red carpet arrivals gallery
PHOTOS: 2017 Oscars red carpet arrivals
Meryl Streep in spat with Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld over Oscars dress

More News Headlines

More
​2017 Oscars: Mahershala Ali makes history as first Muslim to win an Academy Award
2017 Oscars: Jimmy Kimmel gets political in opening monologue

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Academy Award; the ESPN film "O.J.: Made in America" at 7 hours and 47 minutes is the longest movie to win; and after 21 nominations Kevin O'Connell won his first.

>> Read more trending news

"La La Land" also won multiple Oscars during the 89th Annual Academy Awards Sunday, almost winning best picture before it was realized that "Moonlight" was the actual pick.

PHOTOS: 2017 Oscars red carpet arrivals

Here is a complete list of winners:

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 