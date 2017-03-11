2017 Kids' Choice Awards: Winner list

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Actor Ellen DeGeneres (R) accepts the awards for Favorite Animated Movie for 'Finding Dory' from singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani (C)onstage at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In addition to slime, awards voted on by fans were doled out Saturday at the Kids' Choice Awards.

Kevin Hart won favorite villain for voicing the bad bunny Snowball in "The Secret Life of Pets," as well as the "BFF" award with Dwayne Johnson.

Other winners include:

TV show (kids): "Henry Danger."

TV show (family): "Fuller House."

Reality show: "America's Got Talent."

Cartoon: "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Favorite frenemies: Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman in "Zootopia."

Video game: "Just Dance 2017."

Music group: Fifth Harmony.

Male singer: Shawn Mendes.

Female singer: Selena Gomez.

Soundtrack: "Suicide Squad."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.