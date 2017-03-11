2017 Kids' Choice Awards: Winner list

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:51 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017 | Posted: 8:10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
In addition to slime, awards voted on by fans were doled out Saturday at the Kids' Choice Awards.
Photos: 2017 Kids' Choice Awards red carpet
Kevin Hart won favorite villain for voicing the bad bunny Snowball in "The Secret Life of Pets," as well as the "BFF" award with Dwayne Johnson.
Other winners include:
TV show (kids): "Henry Danger."
TV show (family): "Fuller House."
Reality show: "America's Got Talent."
Cartoon: "SpongeBob SquarePants."
Favorite frenemies: Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman in "Zootopia."
Video game: "Just Dance 2017."
Music group: Fifth Harmony.
Male singer: Shawn Mendes.
Female singer: Selena Gomez.
Soundtrack: "Suicide Squad."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}