By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The were some historic wins at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

>> Read more trending stories

First-time nominee Tracee Ellis Ross won for her role in "Black-ish." Freshman comedy "Atlanta" won Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

The FX limited series "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" and the musical "La La Land" cleaned up with multiple awards.

Here is the complete list of winners: