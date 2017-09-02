Listen Live
Education
Parents upset about KKK hood prank at high school
Parents upset about KKK hood prank at high school

Parents upset about KKK hood prank at high school
Photo Credit: Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers

Parents upset about KKK hood prank at high school

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  Parents in New Mexico said they are upset about a doctored photo that circulated on social media last week, in which white hoods associated with the Ku Klux Klan were added to students' heads.

Parents said the doctored photo was of a class of juniors at Volcano Vista High School. All but three students received the white hood treatment in the photo; the three students who did not are black, parents said.

Mary Morrow-Webb, the mother of one of the black students, told KOAT that the photo was appalling and disgusting.

While the principal sent a note home to parents calling the prank "repugnant and hateful," parents feel the students who doctored the photo and shared it on social media deserve punishment beyond the suspensions they received. Morrow-Webb told KOAT she views the incident not as a prank, but as a hate crime.

