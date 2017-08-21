Listen Live
cloudy-day
90°
H 90
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
90°
Partly Cloudy
H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    90°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 73°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Eclipse causes strange shadows during totality
Close

Eclipse causes strange shadows during totality

Eclipse causes strange shadows during totality
Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
Pedestrians walk along 42nd Street in New York City as shadows of the eclipse are cast through tree leaves on the sidewalk.

Eclipse causes strange shadows during totality

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

While people were gazing upward to witness Monday’s spectacular solar eclipse, shadows on the ground were just as fascinating. Some of them even looked like crescents.

>> Read more trending news

According to World Book, in the minute or two before and after the sun is totally blocked, people may notice thin stripes of dark and light shadows moving rapidly, as if in waves.

They are called shadow bands or snake bands. Scientists are unsure what causes it, but it is the same phenomenon that causes stars to twinkle, World Book reported.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Appeals court revives suit over US military base in Japan
    Appeals court revives suit over US military base in Japan
    A federal appeals court Monday revived a lawsuit that seeks to block construction of a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan over concerns about its impact on the Okinawa dugong, an endangered marine mammal that resembles a manatee. The Center for Biological Diversity has authority to challenge the adequacy of the government's evaluation of the effect on the Okinawa dugong, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said. A three-judge panel of the court also said the environmental group's request for an injunction blocking the project did not raise political questions that were beyond judicial review. The ruling overturned a 2015 decision by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco that dismissed the suit. The 9th Circuit sent the case back to Chen for further proceedings. The Department of Justice said in a statement it was reviewing the ruling. Peter Galvin, director of programs for the Center for Biological Research, said the decision was a 'lifeline' for the Okinawa dugong. 'The base plan as it's currently conceived is incompatible with the continued existence of the Okinawa dugong,' he said. The legal fight — more than a decade old now — concerns plans to relocate Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to a less dense part of Okinawa. Environmentalists say the construction of two aircraft runways on landfill in a bay as part of the construction plan will destroy critical feeding grounds and habitat for the Okinawa dugong. The animal is associated with traditional creation myths in Japan and listed as endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, with its numbers estimated at one point to be below 50. Japanese officials said in 2012 the project would have no negative effect on the dugong, and U.S. officials reached the same conclusion two years later. But the center said the U.S. review was inadequate. Construction of the base has begun, though the 9th Circuit said in its ruling there is 'no reason to think completion of the base is imminent.
  • Taylor Swift teases fans with snaky return to social media
    Taylor Swift teases fans with snaky return to social media
    Days after surprising fans by disappearing from social media and having her website go dark, Taylor Swift is returning with a few selective images. Billboard reported Friday that Swift deleted her profile picture on her Twitter, Tumblr and Facebook pages, and her official website went black. Swifties -- Swift’s fan base -- speculated about the change. Three years ago on Aug. 18, she released her single “Shake It Off,” leading some to think it was tied to the anniversary of the release. >> Read more trending news Others thought she was teasing a new music project fans are calling TS6, after what will be her sixth studio album. All fans got a hint Monday when clips of the tail of what looks like a snake or some other reptile appeared on her social media pages, according to CNN.  The snake imagery could be Swift taking a jab at the snake label she has been given in recent years, notably by Kim Kardashian. In 2016, Kardashian “exposed” Swift for her story about not giving Kanye West approval to reference her in a song. Kardashian posted a series of Snapchat videos showing West speaking to Swift over the phone and getting her permission to reference their feud in his song “Famous.” Related: Taylor Swift wipes social media accounts; website goes dark “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that (expletive) famous,” West says in the song. “I mean, what’s dope about the line is it’s very tongue-and-cheek either way,” Swift was heard telling West over the phone. “And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice.” Joseph Kahn, who directed Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video and others in 2015, linked to the singer’s tweet with the reptilian video and only commented with a smiley face. He also teased something from Swift coming at noon, but nothing has shown up on her social media pages since the video post. “People shouldn’t take my tweets literally, metaphorically, alliteratively, seriously, or ironically,” Kahn said nearly 20 minutes past noon. Her official website remains black. The social media change comes after a jury sided with Swift in in her suit against radio DJ David Mueller who she said groped her at a pre-concert photo-op. Judge William J. Martinez ordered Mueller to pay Swift a symbolic $1. Swift, her record label, Big Machine Label Group, and her representative have not commented on the changes on her social media platforms.
  • Feeling at home to gender reveal: Atlanta United makes a special moment even better
    Feeling at home to gender reveal: Atlanta United makes a special moment even better
  • Did you miss today's eclipse? The next one comes in 2024!
    Did you miss today's eclipse? The next one comes in 2024!
  • Famous Norman Rockwell study drawing of umpires fetches $1.68M at auction
    Famous Norman Rockwell study drawing of umpires fetches $1.68M at auction
    An original study drawing of a famous illustration by Norman Rockwell sold for $1.68 million Sunday night in Heritage Auctions’ Platinum Night Sports auction. >> Read more trending news The 1948 study, or preliminary work, for “Tough Call,” which was used as the April 23, 1949, cover of The Saturday Evening Post, belonged to the family of John “Beans” Reardon, an umpire who was the primary subject of the drawing. “I need to credit my colleagues in the art division for the assist on this one,” said Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at the Dallas-based auction house. “This isn’t the first time that we’ve been able to draw from other segments of our million-strong bidding clientele to benefit a sports consignor.” Reardon’s family had believed the original study they owned was merely a signed print, worth only several hundred dollars, Ivy said. It sold to a buyer who wished to remain anonymous, Ivy said. The drawing is also known as “Game Called Because of Rain,” “Bottom of the Sixth,” and “The Three Umpires.” Rockwell’s finished painting is on display at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. The drawing depicts a game at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field, with the Dodgers leading the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Reardon and his fellow umpires are looking skyward, debating whether to call the game due to rain. Sports memorabilia fetched more than $10.7 million during the two-day auction, which ended Sunday, Ivy said.
  • Miss Monday’s eclipse? 2024 view from other U.S. cities will be better
    Miss Monday’s eclipse? 2024 view from other U.S. cities will be better
    If you were stuck inside Monday and missed the eclipse, don’t worry. You still have a chance to experience a total eclipse of the sun in a seven years. >> Read more trending news  Mark April 8, 2024, on your calendar. On that date, at 5:17 p.m., the eclipse will commence in Austin, Texas, turning daylight into twilight. The total eclipse will be visible in Austin at 6:36 p.m. and last a little over a minute, during which time massive streams of light will be streaking through the sky around the silhouette of the moon. The moon will move from in front of the sun at 7:58 p.m., according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. For those who need a primer on eclipses and the associated lingo: A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, obscuring the sun. A partial eclipse means the sun is partially obscured. A total eclipse is uncommon, happening only when the moon is totally between the sun and where a particular person happens to be standing. The “path of the totality” is the narrow lane on the planet’s surface from which a full eclipse is visible. The 2024 eclipse’s totality will track from southwest to northeast, going through Central Mexico and up through Texas, before making for Indiana and on through Maine. Austin and Dallas lie just inside the path of totality. While it's rare that a total solar eclipse is visible from the same spot on Earth within 100 years, that will be the case for people in Carbondale, Illinois. Residents there could see the total solar eclipse Monday and will be able to do so again in 2024, according to WHIO. The total solar eclipse in 2024 will cross through 13 states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, according to EarthSky.org.  The only U.S. state that will get visibility of the next total solar eclipse, which will occur on March 20, 2033, will be Alaska, Newsweek reported.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.