US drone strikes in Somalia hit al-Shabaab fighters 

The U.S. military said it conducted two drone strikes Thursday against al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab fighters in southern Somalia, Fox News reported. Somalia’s president said the strikes killed a high-level al-Shabaab leader, The Associated Press reported.

The strikes occurred near the Banadiir region of Somalia, according to a statement by the U.S. Africa Command. Results were still being assessed, according to the statement.

“We continue to work in coordination with our Somali partners and allies to systematically dismantle al-Shabaab and help achieve stability and security throughout the region,” the statement said.

President Donald Trump authorized the military to conduct offensive operations against al-Shabaab, Fox News reported.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullah Mohamed said the al-Shabaab leader had been part of a network responsible for planning and carrying out several bombings and assassinations in the country’s capital of Mogadishu, the AP reported.

The U.S. military is now conducting airstrikes in Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen, Fox News reported.