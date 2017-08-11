Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 85
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Chance of Rain
H 85° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of Rain. H 85° L 71°
  • heavy-rain-day
    85°
    Today
    Chance of Rain. H 85° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 87° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Double-decker bus crashes into London shop
Close

Double-decker bus crashes into London shop

Double-decker bus crashes into London shop
Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Police , firemen and emergency workers on the scene of a bus accident in southwest London on Thursday..

Double-decker bus crashes into London shop

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON -  At least six people were injured Thursday morning when a double-decker bus crashed into a shop on a busy London street, CNN reported.

>> Read more trending news

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital; emergency services freed two passengers trapped on the top deck using an aerial ladder.

Andrew Matthews, who said he was on the bus when it crashed shortly before 7 a.m., told the UK Press Association he heard yelling and screaming.

"I noticed the bus drifting. I heard a smash and saw the roof of the shop going through (the bus) from the front left. It went to the fourth or fifth row," Matthews said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Trump aide says Tillerson's role is diplomatic, not military
    Trump aide says Tillerson's role is diplomatic, not military
    A deputy assistant to President Donald Trump has dismissed as 'simply nonsensical' statements by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson regarding a military response to North Korea, arguing that Tillerson was stepping beyond his administration role as the nation's top diplomat. The remarks by Trump aide Sebastian Gorka to the BBC came after media criticism that the Trump administration — the president as well as Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis — had offered mixed messages as tension rose over North Korea's nuclear program. While Trump on Tuesday warned North Korea not to threaten the U.S. and spoke of meeting the North with 'fire and fury like the world has never seen,' Tillerson on Wednesday played down those comments and said Trump 'just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime on the U.S.'s unquestionable ability to defend itself.' He added: 'I think Americans should sleep well at night, have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few days.' In discussing the U.S. response to North Korea, Gorka told the BBC on Thursday: 'You should listen to the president. The idea that Secretary Tillerson is going to discuss military matters is simply nonsensical. It is the job of Secretary Mattis, the secretary of defense, to talk about the military options and he has done so unequivocally. Today he said woe betide anyone who militarily challenges the United States, and that is his portfolio, that is his mandate. Secretary Tillerson is the chief diplomat of the United States and it is his portfolio to handle those issues.' Later, in an interview on Fox News Channel, Gorka said he was misinterpreted. 'I said for reporters to force our chief diplomat, the amazing Rex Tillerson, to give details of military options is nonsensical.' Instead, Gorka said he was criticizing journalists 'who are forcing our chief diplomat into a position where they are demanding he makes the military case for action when that is not the mandate of the secretary of state. That's why we have a Department of Defense.' At the State Department, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said she couldn't comment directly on Gorka's remarks because she had not heard them herself. She said Tillerson and Mattis had a good relationship and that Tillerson had not spoken about U.S. military capabilities.
  • Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ hits 300th week on Billboard charts
    Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ hits 300th week on Billboard charts
    Michael Jackson’s landmark work, “Thriller,” became the 16th record album to spend 300 week’s on the Billboard 200, the magazine reported Friday. >> Read more trending news The former No. 1 album, which debuted at No. 11 on Dec. 25, 1982, improved 39 spots to No. 126 in its 300th week on the charts. “Thriller” hit No. 1 on Feb. 26, 1983, and spent 37 weeks in the top spot, Billboard reported.  It was the most weeks at No. 1 by an artist; the soundtrack to “West Side Story” spent 54 weeks atop the charts. Hit songs on the album include the title track, “Billie Jean,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” and “Beat It.” The album with the most weeks in the top 300 is Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon,” with 931. Rounding out the top five are Johnny Mathis’ “Johnny’s Greatest Hits” (490 weeks), “Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers” (481), the original Broadway cast recording of “My Fair Lady” (480) and “Journey’s Greatest Hits” (472).  
  • Flash Flood Watch issued for multiple counties
    Flash Flood Watch issued for multiple counties
    Downpours have left much of the metro area but are expected to continue through the weekend. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of showers in your neighborhood - today and the next few days - on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.  Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton says a Flash Flood Watch is issued from 8 a.m. through 2 a.m. Saturday for multiple counties. [Download the Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area] The areas affected are: Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clayton; Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Murray, North Fulton, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, South Fulton, Troup, Walker and Whitfield counties.  Rain chances are 60 percent Friday with any scattered showers increasing in the afternoon, Minton said. There is an expected high of 86 degrees, just shy of the average of 89 for this time of year. There is a 40 percent chance of rain this weekend, when dry air is expected to enter the metro area Saturday reducing humidity.
  • Double-decker bus crashes into London shop
    Double-decker bus crashes into London shop
    At least six people were injured Thursday morning when a double-decker bus crashed into a shop on a busy London street, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news Police said the driver was taken to a hospital; emergency services freed two passengers trapped on the top deck using an aerial ladder. Andrew Matthews, who said he was on the bus when it crashed shortly before 7 a.m., told the UK Press Association he heard yelling and screaming. 'I noticed the bus drifting. I heard a smash and saw the roof of the shop going through (the bus) from the front left. It went to the fourth or fifth row,' Matthews said.
  • Louisiana high school student arrested for allegedly punching safety officer
    Louisiana high school student arrested for allegedly punching safety officer
    The first day of school at a Louisiana high school had a testy start Wednesday as a senior was arrested for allegedly punching a school safety officer multiple times, KLFY reported. >> Read more trending news The 17-year-old teen was arrested at Acadiana High School after he was sent to the front office for a dress code violation, Scott police Chief Chad Leger said. The boy’s hair was not a natural color, which prompted the violation, KLFY reported. He was instructed to call a parent to take him home, and he was not going to be disciplined, officials said. The boy was told to eat lunch while waiting for his parent, but a teacher found him a few minutes later hiding in an unauthorized area of the school, Leger told KLFY. When a school safety officer began to escort the student to the front office, the boy turned and punched the safety officer twice in the head. Leger said. The teen was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of interference with the operations of an educational institution, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer with violence, and battery of a school teacher, KLFY reported.
  • Trump-McConnell feud does little to jumpstart stalled agenda
    Trump-McConnell feud does little to jumpstart stalled agenda
    President Donald Trump has spent much of the week feuding with his top Senate partner, suggesting that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell might have to rethink his future if he doesn't deliver on the president's agenda of health care, taxes and infrastructure. Trump on Thursday called McConnell's failure to pass an 'Obamacare' repeal last month 'a disgrace.' Asked if McConnell should consider stepping aside or retiring, an outcome some conservatives are openly clamoring for, the president's response was far from a vote of confidence. 'Well, I tell you what, if he doesn't get repeal-and-replace done and if he doesn't get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn't get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure, if he doesn't get them done, then you can ask me that question,' the president told reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is in the midst of a 17-day break from Washington. Trump later added that he is 'very disappointed in Mitch' but would be the first to praise him if legislation begins moving, once again presenting himself as a passive observer in the process rather than a dealmaker with the presidential pulpit. There was no immediate response from McConnell's office. A sitting president openly turning on a Senate majority leader of his own party in such a fashion is practically unheard of — yet another norm destroyed since Trump's rise on the political scene. And while the fighting words might elate Trump's core supporters, they can only hurt broader Republican efforts to move major legislation this fall on taxes and spending while preparing for congressional elections next year against energized Democrats who are rallying to retake the House. Republicans control both chambers, but the Trump factor in many races remains a mystery. Trump's comments came after he spent two days slamming McConnell on Twitter, writing Thursday morning that after 'screaming' about repealing and replacing Obamacare for seven years, McConnell 'couldn't get it done.' Several hours later, the president's tone took a motivational turn as he exhorted McConnell to 'get back to work' and pass bills. 'You can do it!' The presidential megaphone amplified the McConnell-bashing that's been snaking through conservative media: Breitbart News, Fox News' Sean Hannity and radio host Rush Limbaugh are among those who have vilified the leader after the Senate's failure on health care. They represent a segment of the Republican electorate, including some major donors, who are out to punish what they see as a 'do-nothing Congress' that has hampered the president's work. McConnell is 'a coward who leads from behind,' ''spineless,' and a lifelong 'political animal' of the sort Trump wants to eject from Washington, said Doug Deason, a major donor based in Texas. Deason said he decided months ago not to give money to any Republicans up for re-election next year unless they can pass Trump's priorities. Trump and his supporters love such political brawls, and the McConnell tussle potentially shores up the president's base at a time when it is showing signs of weakening support. After all, he is picking on a part of government with lower approval ratings. But other Republicans saw Trump's moves as counterproductive. Even Newt Gingrich, a Trump backer and informal adviser who formerly served as speaker of the House, criticized the dispute. 'You saw Mitch McConnell say something, you saw Trump say something, when it's obviously better for them to learn not to do that,' Gingrich said. 'They have to work together. Governing is a team sport.' After the failure on health care, McConnell and other Republican leaders, including top White House economic officials, are determined to move on to overhauling the tax code with the hope of passing cuts by the end of the year — a daunting challenge. McConnell has made clear he has little interest in revisiting the health care fight. Trump, 71, and McConnell, 75, have never been easy allies, even though the senator's wife, Elaine Chao, is the president's transportation secretary. McConnell only met Trump for the first time in 2013, when he made a pilgrimage to Trump Tower in New York to ask the businessman for campaign money. But McConnell quickly boarded the Trump train once the mogul secured the GOP nomination, and unlike House Speaker Paul Ryan and others, he never wavered. He's paid numerous visits to the White House and traveled with Trump in March to Louisville. That Trump rally predated all of Congress' attempts to redo health care, and the president urged the crowd to 'be nice' to McConnell. Fast forward to August, with the Senate on recess after the collapse of the GOP health care bill. McConnell touched a nerve by telling an audience in his home state that Trump had 'not been in this line of work before' and had 'excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.' What followed was a 'tense' phone call between the two men, according to a person familiar with the exchange but not authorized to speak publicly about a private discussion, and then a presidential Twitter screed. Brent Bozell, a longtime McConnell detractor and president of the conservative social media group ForAmerica, said the Senate leader had made a ridiculous argument that will haunt him. 'By calling President Trump a political neophyte, McConnell is saying that Trump doesn't understand that Congress doesn't keep its promises,' Bozell said. 'This is exactly why Trump won — to shake up Washington, and that includes Republicans.' And yet, in opening a door he might want to try to shove McConnell out of, Trump once against demonstrated his naivete in Washington's ways. A Senate majority leader is elected by members of his own conference, and McConnell has plenty of support within his, regardless of anything Trump may say about it. Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, a senior lawmaker and vocal Trump backer, said on Twitter that McConnell 'has been the best leader we've had in my time in the Senate, through very tough challenges. I fully support him.' ___ Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Bob Christie in Phoenix contributed to this report.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.