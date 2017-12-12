Listen Live
Deputies: Man returning home from church killed by alleged drunken driver
Deputies: Man returning home from church killed by alleged drunken driver

Deputies: Man returning home from church killed by alleged drunken driver
Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images
Pickup truck.

Deputies: Man returning home from church killed by alleged drunken driver

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Texas man on his way home from church in Montgomery County was killed by a suspected drunken driver, sheriff’s deputies said.

>> Read more trending news

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on Hardin Store Road near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Magnolia, KTRK reported.

Witnesses said a man driving a silver pickup truck crashed head-on into a black pickup, whose driver was headed home from a nearby church, KTRK reported.

The driver of the silver pickup was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being cut out of the truck.

Deputies said the driver of the silver truck will face charges, KTRK reported.

  • Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
  • JUST IN: Atlanta office building evacuated due to suspicious vehicle
    JUST IN: Atlanta office building evacuated due to suspicious vehicle
    Authorities evacuated a prominent Atlanta office building due to a suspicious vehicle, authorities said. The evacuation took place Tuesday at 2 Peachtree Street, which houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. “Emergency personnel are on the scene and will advise further,” the Department of Public Safety said in an emailed statement. The building, formerly First Atlanta Tower at Five Points, was once heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Once seen as money pit, State of Georgia putting costly building up for sale We’re working to learn more. — Please return to AJC.com for updates. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
  • Georgia high schools get B+ on effort to teach personal finance  
    Georgia high schools get B+ on effort to teach personal finance  
    Georgia high schools get a B+ in personal finance. The 2017 Report Card on State Efforts to Improve Financial Literacy in Highs Schools, finds Georgia was one of only four states to get a B+. Florida, Illinois and West Virginia also received a B+.  Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia all got an A. Utah was the only state to get an A+. John Pelletier, director of the Champlain College for Financial Literacy, says each state is graded on how well their high schools teach personal finance.  In Georgia, it is required that students take a half year of economics that includes personal finance.  The research shows that students from wealthier communities are much more likely to have access to personal finance education than students in poorer communities.  “The poor should have equal access to personal finance education in high school—it shouldn’t be for just the rich,” he says. “But access is only possible if a state policy requires it.” He says too many high school graduates do not know how bank accounts work, they do not know how to budget and most don't understand compound interest. The fact is, lack of financial literacy is not just a personal problem – it is also dangerous for the economic health of our country.
  • Horrific crash leaves 2 people dead, 2 others injured
    Horrific crash leaves 2 people dead, 2 others injured
    A community is mourning the deaths of two people after a terrible crash just weeks before Christmas.  Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News that a Chevy pick-up truck with four people inside was driving at a high rate of speed on Rockmart Road in Villa Rica early Tuesday morning. When the driver tried to make a curve, the truck overturned and hit two utility poles and sign, authorities said. The 23-year-old driver and a 30-year-old passenger were killed in the crash. Two others were seriously injured. A neighbor walks us through the horrific aftermath, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls Trump tweet 'a sexist smear'
    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls Trump tweet 'a sexist smear'
    Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called a Tuesday morning tweet directed at her by President Donald Trump “a sexist smear” and vowed that it “would not silence me,” CNN reported. >> Read more trending news In a tweet posted just after 8 a.m. ET, Trump characterized the Democrat as a “lightweight” and a “total flunky” who would “do anything” for campaign contributions. The president did not elaborate when reporters shouted questions to him during a midday signing ceremony for a defense spending bill, CNN reported. The tweet came a day after Gillibrand called for Trump to resign over allegations of sexual assault, CNN reported Monday. At a news conference Tuesday, Gillibrand called the tweet derogatory and an example of the president’s “name calling,” CNN reported. “I see it as a sexist smear. I mean that's what it is,' Gillibrand said. “It's part of the president's efforts of name calling and it's not going to silence me. It's intended to silence me. It's not going to silence the women who have stood up against him directly, and it's not going to silence the millions of women who been speaking out every day since his inauguration about things they disagree with.” According to Federal Election Commission documents, Trump donated $4,800 to Gillibrand for Senate in 2010 and $2,100 to Gillibrand Victory Fund in 2007, CNN reported. Sen. Elizabeth Warren defended Gillibrand on Twitter, calling out the president. “Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand?” she wrote. “Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted.”
  • Geminid meteor shower to peak in coming days
    Geminid meteor shower to peak in coming days
    The peak of the Geminid meteor shower is set to make for a spectacular view of the cosmos this month. December’s robust Geminids are known to throw as many as 120 bright meteors per hour and can be viewed during the evening hours as well as predawn. Astronomers expect the most meteors to be visible Tuesday night through Thursday.  “This is it, the shower we’ve all been waiting for,” astronomer Bob King said in his Dec. 11 column for Sky and Telescope. “Not only is it the year’s most prolific shower, the moon is essentially out of the picture.” In 2016, the luminous glow of a full moon obscured the zippy Geminids, but this year the moon is in its crescent phase, a slender slice of light in the sky that shouldn’t interrupt the show.  >> Read more trending news The Geminids are unique not just in quantity but also birthplace. Most meteor showers come from comets, roiling cauldrons of gas, dust, ice and rock that have glowing heads and tails. According to NASA, Geminids appear as the Earth crosses the path of an inactive chunk of rock in space that doesn’t shed debris. The rock has been named 3200 Phaethon. “Phaethon’s nature is debated,” NASA astronomer Bill Cooke said. “It’s either a near-Earth asteroid or an extinct comet, sometimes called a rock comet.” The Geminids are Cooke’s favorite “because they defy explanation.” King cautions that the estimate of 120 meteors per hour is an idealized number, visible only under perfect conditions in rural areas.  “Depending on the time you observe and local light pollution, counts will vary,” King said. “At my observing site, which is handicapped by minor to moderate sky glow, I cut the rate in half to keep expectations realistic. A meteor a minute is certainly nothing to complain about.”  The Geminids are the namesake of the Gemini constellation, from which they appear to radiate. The shower can be viewed with the naked eye over clear, dark skies across most of the world. As long as stargazers are away from bright lights and look up in any direction, they should be able to see the shower, according to NASA. The shower peaks just after 9 p.m. Dec. 13 and lasts until dawn Dec. 14. “When you see a meteor, try to trace it backwards,” Cooke said. “If you end up in the constellation Gemini, there's a good chance you've seen a Geminid.” NASA will broadcast the Geminid shower live on Ustream Dec. 13 from the Automated Lunar and Meteor Observatory at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
