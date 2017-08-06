More than 14 years after a deadly shooting in Atlanta, immigration authorities have arrested the man believed responsible.

Carlos Chavez, a 34-year-old native Guatemalan, was arrested Thursday during a “targeted enforement action,” officials from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a news release. He is being held at the Fulton County jail and a detainer has been placed to hold him for future immigration proceedings.

Authorities believe Chavez entered the country without authorization.

According to ICE, Chavez had been on the run since March 2003, when a Fulton County judge issued an arrest warrant accusing him of shooting and killing a man named Francisco Chavez. There was no relation between the two men, officials said.

No other details about the shooting were provided.

ICE’s fugitive operations team arrested Chavez as he left a home on Cumberland Drive in Atlanta, officials said.

