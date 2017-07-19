Listen Live
Crime & Law
Atlanta police arrested two 15-year-olds in connection with a series of armed robberies.

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with six armed robberies involving pedestrians Tuesday, an incident during which a carjacked vehicle hit an Atlanta police car, authorities said.

Officers are seeking two men who were involved in the robberies but weren’t captured, spokeswoman Lisa Bender said Wednesday in an emailed statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

One of the people arrested, a boy, was charged with armed robbery, Bender said. The other suspect, a girl, was charged with being a party to a crime. Their names were withheld because they are juveniles.

“Further investigation revealed the suspect vehicle, a silver Hyundai Sonata, had been taken in a carjacking in Union City earlier that same morning,” Bender said.

RELATED: 2 arrested, 2 wanted after string of Midtown armed robberies

The robberies happened in the Midtown and Virginia Highlands areas, Bender said.

Officers said at the time a silver, four-door sedan with four people inside was involved, and a lookout was issued for the car, Bender said.

“Just before 11 a.m., officers spotted a sedan matching the description on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta,” Bender said. “Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop, drove down a one-way street, then rammed a patrol car before the occupants fled on foot.”

The girl who was arrested was released on a copy of charges to her parents, police said. The boy was taken to the Atlanta Youth Development Campus.

No injuries were reported.

