Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 92
L 75

!
Traffic
Care-a-Thon Total:

$15,150

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Partly Cloudy
H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    92°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    89°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 89° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
7-year-old takes wheel, crashes into ambulance after father allegedly overdoses on opioids
Close

7-year-old takes wheel, crashes into ambulance after father allegedly overdoses on opioids

7-year-old takes wheel, crashes into ambulance after father allegedly overdoses on opioids
Photo Credit: Westend61/Getty Images/Westend61
Child at steering wheel of car (stock photo).

7-year-old takes wheel, crashes into ambulance after father allegedly overdoses on opioids

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

NEW YORK -  A father in New York faces DUI charges after police said his 7-year-old daughter took the wheel of a car when he overdosed on opioids

>> Watch the news report here

Officers said Eric Roman was unconscious in the driver’s seat while his daughter sat on his lap to try to steer the car to safety, WCBS reports. The car crashed into the back of a FDNY ambulance in Brooklyn around 5 p.m. last Thursday.

“When we asked her what happened, she said, ‘My dad was sleeping so I was going to finish driving him home,’" an emergency medical technician at the scene told the New York Daily News. “There’s no way her feet could reach the pedals. We were turning with her, telling her to pull over, waving our arms wildly at her, but she wasn’t pulling over.”

>> Read more trending news

Officials told WCBS that medical responders had to revive Roman with Narcan and then took him to a local hospital. Both Roman and the girl are reported to be OK, according to WCBS.

It is still unknown how the girl got into the driver’s seat, but she allegedly told medics that she was in the back seat when her dad passed out, according to the New York Daily News

Police arrested Roman on charges of driving while intoxicated, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, WCBS reports. 

Close

7-year-old takes wheel, crashes into ambulance after father allegedly overdoses on opioids

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Handcuffed man escapes custody, roams neighborhood for days
    Handcuffed man escapes custody, roams neighborhood for days
    Police said a man in handcuffs got away, and residents said they were never warned about it.Aaron Helton, 42, had been stopped by Jonesboro police on Monday after their tag readers got a hit on his license plate. He had warrants for burglary and breaking and entering in North Carolina.Police said they found burglary tools and methamphetamine in his car.As police were searching his car, they said he managed to lower the unlocked window in the cruiser and slip away into the woods Monday night.Surveillance cameras captured Helton roaming around South Main Street in Jonesboro on Wednesday.'The guy was walking around with impunity. He walked around the front of the building. He walked around the back of the building,' business owner James Baker said.Workers at PB&J Vending could hardly believe their eyes. TRENDING STORIES: Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage in middle of cancer treatment 66-year-old runner hit by police car has died Father robbed, left for dead outside apartment complex 'They thought maybe he was up to no good because he kept looking over his shoulder. It was then that they saw he had a pair of handcuffs on,' Baker said.They called police to report the bizarre sighting. Baker said he found it odd that police never clued the community in on the search for a fugitive.'I just thought it was very strange that police had not asked for the people's help or at least notified people. If I had small kids, I'd be pretty ticked,' he said.Police said there was no time to warn the community. Their K-9 tracked Helton for a mile and a half before it passed out from heat, giving the suspect time to hid.Helton was spotted crossing Tara Boulevard and arrested after nearly two days at large.'It's incredible that he was at large for that long and nobody sounded the alarm,' Baker said.Helton is facing charges including drug possession, obstruction and having tools for the commission of a crime.
  • Scaramucci mentions Priebus in since-deleted tweet on leaks
    Scaramucci mentions Priebus in since-deleted tweet on leaks
    Newly-appointed White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has promised to contact investigators over what he says is an illegal leak of his financial disclosure form. The comment came in a since-deleted tweet that mentioned the Twitter handle of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus. Scaramucci tweeted Wednesday night: 'In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and the @JusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.' After removing the tweet, Scaramucci denied that it was a threat to Priebus, writing that the deleted tweet was 'was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks.' Politico reported earlier Wednesday on the former Wall Street financier's financial holdings. The report was based off of Scaramucci's financial disclosure form.
  • Woman says thieves targeted dead husband through mail
    Woman says thieves targeted dead husband through mail
    Someone is targeting grieving families just days after they lost a loved one. They are stealing their identities by diverting their mail. Federal and local police are working to figure out who is behind it all. A woman named Peggy, who did not want us to use her last name, told us it happened to her. 'It's going to happen to somebody else. I'm not the first person, and I'm not the last person,' she said. She said she wants to expose a mail scheme that stole her husband Michael's identity within days of his death. She said she noticed her husband's mail stopped showing up at their Cobb County home. The local post office confirmed someone filled out an online form to forward Michael's mail to an address in Sandy Springs. TRENDING STORIES: Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage in middle of cancer treatment 66-year-old runner hit by police car has died Father robbed, left for dead outside apartment complex The forwarding request automatically triggered a confirmation letter to the couple's home, a security measure to prevent fraud, but Peggy didn't get it, because the crooks also filed this three day 'hold-mail' request, enough time for the people responsible to open a credit card in Michael's name and rack up hundreds of dollars in charges. 'And then when I talked to the postal inspector, he said 'Yes, this is a very common problem,'' Peggy said. What consumer adviser Clark Howard says you should do if this happens to you, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
  • Isolated Qatar hires firm founded by Trump aide
    Isolated Qatar hires firm founded by Trump aide
    Qatar has hired a Washington influence firm founded by President Donald Trump's former campaign manager and another specialized in digging up dirt on U.S. politicians, signaling it wants to challenge Saudi Arabia's massive lobbying efforts in America's capital amid a diplomatic dispute among Arab nations. The Gulf rift already has seen slogan-plastered taxicabs in London, television attack ads in the U.S. and competing messages flooding the internet and state-linked media on both sides since the crisis began June 5. Hiring a firm associated with former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski shows Qatar wants access to a White House with close ties to Saudi Arabia. But matching Saudi Arabia, which scored a diplomatic coup by hosting Trump's first overseas trip, could be a tough battle for Qatar even if it does boast the world's highest per-capita income due to its natural gas deposits. 'The Qataris are belatedly working up to the scale of the challenge they face,' said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a research fellow at the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy at Rice University who lives in Seattle. 'This whole crisis, now that it's kind of settled down into a prolonged confrontation or standoff, it's become almost a struggle to win the hearts and minds in D.C.' Qatar, in the midst of building stadiums for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, isn't afraid to spend its money. Since the crisis began, Qatar paid $2.5 million to the law firm of former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft to audit its efforts at stopping terrorism funding, among the allegations levied by the Saudi-led nations. According to documents newly filed to the U.S. Justice Department, Qatar has hired Avenue Strategies Global for $150,000 a month to 'provide research, government relations and strategic consulting services.' The contract also says that activity 'may include communications with members of Congress and Congressional staff, executive branch officials, the media and other individuals.' Lewandowski founded Avenue Strategies just after the November election that put Trump in the White House. Lewandowski resigned from the firm in May, saying he was troubled by a firm-related project he hadn't sanctioned. Others tied to Avenue Strategies had started a firm of their own, pitching Eastern European clients with promises of access to Trump and high-ranking White House officials. The firm, which includes a former chief of staff to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. Qatar also signed a three-month, $1.1 million renewable contract with the opposition research firm Information Management Services, according to a Justice Department filing . The firm, run by Jeff Klueter, a former researcher for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, did not respond to requests for comment. It advertises itself as doing so-called 'oppo,' which includes digging into political opponents' past and comments for incriminating or simply embarrassing material. Qatar did not respond to a request for comment about the lobbying contracts. But it may serve as recognition that while Qatar has had success in speaking with the State Department and the Pentagon, it needs to make inroads to the Trump White House, Ulrichsen said. Despite hosting a major U.S. military base, Qatar has been a target of Trump over its alleged funding of extremists, something Doha denies. Saudi Arabia enjoys close relations to Trump, as well as his son-in-law Jared Kushner. In Washington, Saudi Arabia spends millions of dollars on lobbying, including a most-recent push to oppose a law allowing Sept. 11 victims' families to sue the ultraconservative Muslim nation in U.S. courts . Its lobbying firms have been putting out memos on Qatar. Meanwhile, an organization called the Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee launched an online campaign called the Qatar Insider highlighting material critical of Doha. The committee also paid $138,000 to air an anti-Qatar attack ad on a local Washington television station, according to the Qatar-funded satellite news network Al-Jazeera. 'Our aim is to show the American people that Qatar has been employing a foreign policy that harms its neighbors and contributes to regional instability,' said Reem Daffa, the executive director of the committee, known by the acronym SAPRAC. But while Daffa said SAPRAC does no lobbying, it has registered as a lobbying firm with Congress and tweeted a Qatar attack ad at Trump . It also has not filed paperwork with the Justice Department despite the committee being listed as entirely owned by a Saudi national . The Foreign Agents Registration Act, first put in place over concerns about Nazi propagandists operating in the U.S. ahead of World War II, requires those working on behalf of other countries or their citizens to file regular reports to the Justice Department. There aren't similar rules in Britain, though the crisis recently could be seen on the streets of London. Pro-Qatar ads appeared on the city's famous black taxis, bearing the message: 'Lift the Blockade Against the People of Qatar.' Al-Jazeera Arabic even did a story about them. But whether any of it will sway policy makers remains unclear. 'The prevailing view is that there are no perfect allies,' recently wrote Steven A. Cook, a senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations. 'So whatever money the Gulf countries are spending in Washington, they should know it is not very well spent.' ___ Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jongambrellAP. His work can be found at http://apne.ws/2galNpz.
  • 'Fired by tweet:' Troops, veterans react to transgender ban
    'Fired by tweet:' Troops, veterans react to transgender ban
    A former U.S. naval combat-tested officer said she feels angry that President Donald Trump is saying transgender veterans like her should be considered unfit to serve. Another transgender service member said he will not be kicked out without a fight. Transgender veterans and active-duty troops spoke Wednesday about Trump's Twitter pronouncement banning transgender people from military service. Here are their stories: _____ OFFENSIVE TO MILITARY VALUES Paula M. Neira, who left the Navy in 1991 and transitioned to female after leaving active duty, said she was angry at Trump's announcement. It brought up bad memories for the naval officer, who served on Sept. 11, 2001. She said the commander in chief is sending the message that the country does not want transgender troops. 'Nobody who is willing to volunteer to defend our country should ever be told that they're not fit because of other people's prejudice, and not because of any military necessity,' she said. _____ VOWING TO FIGHT Rudy Akbarian, 26, said he will not leave the armed forces without a fight. 'I'm just serving as a soldier just like anybody else,' Akbarian said. His chain-of-command was supportive of him as he transitioned from female to male. 'Everybody is hurt. Everybody is scared,' he said. 'This is people's lives we're talking about. People who enlisted nearly 20 years ago and now 18 or 19 years in, now that's being taken away and they don't get to retire?' _____ 'HEARTBREAK' Alaina Kupec, a Navy intelligence officer from 1992 until 1995, said she felt 'heartbreak' after she heard about Trump's tweet. The 48-year-old transitioned to life as a woman in 2013. 'It just really saddened me for the transgender sailors and soldiers who are serving around the world today and are selflessly giving themselves to protect our country,' said Kupec, who lives in Orange, New Jersey. _____ 'FORCED BACK INTO THE CLOSET' Air Force veteran Vanessa Sheridan said transgender people have always served in the military but now they are going to have to hide their identities if there is a new policy. 'My biggest concern now is going to be that transgender people are going to be forced back into the closet,' said Sheridan, who is director of transgender relations and community engagement at Center on Halsted in Chicago. _____ 'FIRED BY TWEET' Capt. Jacob Eleazer, 31, who serves in the Kentucky Army National Guard, took the day off from his job as a therapist in Lexington to figure out the situation. 'Fired by tweet. It was honestly pretty shocking,' he said. _____ FEAR OF THE FUTURE Combat veteran Shane Ortega, a transgender man in Los Angeles who served in the Army and Marines for more than a decade, said troops who are forced out may get a bad conduct discharge for being transgender, jeopardizing their VA benefits and future. 'That's the equivalent of being a convicted felon in American society,' said Ortega, 30, who transitioned to a male in 2009, seven years before leaving the military after serving multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. 'They will not get gainful employment.' _____ 'PEOPLE KNOW WHO WE ARE NOW' Blake Dremann, a transgender, active-duty Navy lieutenant commander in Washington, said he will continue to serve 'regardless of what was said today.' 'Trans service members are continuing to do our jobs,' said Dremann 36, president of SPARTA a trans advocacy group. 'People know who we are now and it becomes personal, especially when you've got families that are going to be affected by this.' _____ WHAT MATTERS MOST Emma Shinn, 41, a transgender woman who served in the Marine Corps for 20 years before retiring in 2014, said it was incredibly stressful to work under the military's previous policy that banned LGBT service members. 'It creates a gulf between the service member and his or her fellow Marines,' said Shinn, who lives in Castle Rock, Colorado. What matters most is if 'you have my back in a firefight,' Shinn said. _____ Associated Press writers Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Kentucky; Teresa Crawford in Chicago; Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Tatiana Flowers in Denver; Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Cathy Bussewitz in Honolulu contributed to this report.
  • Ohio State Fair ride accident: 5 things to know about the Fire Ball ride
    Ohio State Fair ride accident: 5 things to know about the Fire Ball ride
    A man was killed and seven people were injured while riding the Fire Ball at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus on Wednesday. >> Watch the news report here Here are five things to know about the ride:  1. The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a permit for the Fire Ball to Amusements of America, a carnival operator, on Wednesday, according to state documents obtained by WHIO.  >> 1 dead after ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair 2. The Fire Ball swing riders 40 feet about the fair midway — the area where games, rides, entertainment and food booths are grouped — and spins them at 13 revolutions per minute, according to the company website.  3. The state’s chief ride inspector, Mike Vartorella, said he and his four-person crew signed off on the Fire Ball. Vartorella called the Fire Ball 'a spectacular piece' of equipment on Wednesday.  >> Read more trending news 4. The Fire Ball received a “satisfactory” rating on its daily inspection report on Wednesday. The inspection report includes a total of 25 points of inspection that must be reviewed daily, including checking the attachment brackets on the seat, making sure the ride will not start with a seat fault light on, and checking operational controls, according to state documents obtained by WHIO. 5. The Fire Ball debuted in 2002 and is one of Amusements of America’s most popular thrill rides, according to the company’s website.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.