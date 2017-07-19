Listen Live
Crime & Law
8-year-old boy leads police on car chase
8-year-old boy leads police on car chase

8-year-old boy leads police on car chase
Photo Credit: MCCAIG/Getty Images

8-year-old boy leads police on car chase

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GOSHEN, Ind. -  Police in Indiana arrested an 8-year-old boy on Tuesday after authorities said he took a joyride in his parents’ SUV, ignoring the lights and sirens of a squad car and leading police on a brief chase 

>> Read more trending news

Officers were called after a speeding SUV was spotted traveling on Indiana State Road 15 in Goshen, The Elkhart Truth reported. Witnesses told authorities the vehicle’s driver appeared to be quite young, according to the newspaper.

Officers tried to stop the SUV, but the driver ignored the officer’s sirens and pushed on through barricades set up at North Main Street and East Pike Street, police told The Elkhart Truth. Authorities said the driver stopped in the 300 block of North Main Street a few minutes after the chase started.

Police arrested the boy on charges of resisting arrest with a vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license, WSBT reported.

He was released into the custody of his parents, according to the news station.

