Investigators are working to identify the body of a man police believe to be a car crash victim.

The problem is the body is so badly decomposed authorities couldn’t scan a fingerprint, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The body was found Wednesday in a lake near Ward Lake Road and Bouldercrest Road in south DeKalb County, the television station reported.

Close Work to ID body of believed car crash victim found in DeKalb lake ongoing

Police told Channel 2 they searched the water the day of the crash July 5 but were unable to find the man’s body.

Although they did find another victim in the car at the time of the crash, authorities didn’t find the second victim’s decomposed body until a bystander near the lake discovered it about 3 p.m.

Recovery efforts closed nearby roads, Channel 2 reported.

But they reopened after crews removed the body from the lake about 5:30 p.m.

In the last 60 seconds CSI pulled up to the scene. My sources say they're not sure how long the body has been here pic.twitter.com/gzAHERWJJV — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) July 12, 2017

No other details were released.

This is the second body found in local water in a matter of weeks.

DeKalb officials said 25-year-old Tekeila Calloway was shot and left in Barbashela Creek on June 28. A man discovered the body while he was walking along the creek with his children. No one has been arrested in that case.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.