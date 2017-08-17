Listen Live
Crime & Law
Woman who allegedly helped topple North Carolina Confederate statue arrested
Close

Woman who allegedly helped topple North Carolina Confederate statue arrested

WATCH: Protesters Topple Confederate Statue In North Carolina

Woman who allegedly helped topple North Carolina Confederate statue arrested

By: Jeffrey Caplan, Rare.us

DURHAM, N.C. -  The woman who allegedly climbed a ladder to the top of a Confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina, and put a rope around its neck so the gathered crowd could pull it down has been arrested.

>> Watch the clip here

Takiyah Thompson, 22, who reportedly admitted she was the one who climbed the ladder — and she said she’d do it again — was taken into custody shortly after protesters held a news conference Tuesday afternoon at North Carolina Central University, according to WTVD in Raleigh-Durham.

She was charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue, damage to real property, participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500, and inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500.

>> WATCH: Protesters topple Confederate statue in North Carolina

Those who took part in the toppling of the Confederate statue held the news conference Tuesday to call for any charges related to the incident to be dropped. However, according to WTVD, more arrests could be coming. The video showing the toppling of the statue went viral.

Thompson was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. The World Worker’s Party Durham chapter, of which Thompson is a member, has set up a legal defense fund to help fight her case in court.

>> There are hundreds of Confederate monuments, not just in the South

“The people decided to take matters into our own hands and remove the statue,” said Thompson, a student at N.C. Central University. “We are tired of waiting on politicians who could have voted to remove the white supremacist statues years ago, but they failed to act. So we acted.”

More statues could be attempted to be torn down by protestors, according to World Worker’s Party activist Lamont Lilly, who said, “I hope so,” when asked by ABC 11 if more statues would be toppled. She said the group believes the statues are monuments to racism.

>> Read more trending news

The monument that was ripped down was of a Confederate soldier holding a rifle. It was erected in 1924, and inscribed on it are the words “In memory of the boys who wore the gray.”

“I feel like it’s important to tear down these vestiges of white supremacy,” Thompson told WTVD.

Read more here.

This framegrab from a video shows Takiyah Thompson, a member of Workers World Party and student at N.C. Central University being arrested by Durham County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 in Durham, N.C. Thompson was arrested in connection with the removal and vandalism of a Confederate statue Monday. Thompson, was arrested after activists held a press conference Tuesday. (Julia Wall /The News & Observer via AP)
Close

Takiyah Thompson

Photo Credit: Julia Wall /The News & Observer via AP
This framegrab from a video shows Takiyah Thompson, a member of Workers World Party and student at N.C. Central University being arrested by Durham County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 in Durham, N.C. Thompson was arrested in connection with the removal and vandalism of a Confederate statue Monday. Thompson, was arrested after activists held a press conference Tuesday. (Julia Wall /The News & Observer via AP)

