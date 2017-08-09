Listen Live
Crime & Law
Woman, 38, sentenced to prison time for sex with teen boys
Close

Woman, 38, sentenced to prison time for sex with teen boys

Woman, 38, sentenced to prison time for sex with teen boys
Photo Credit: Melanie Maxwell/AP
In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 photo, Brooke Lajiness, of Chelsea, Mich., accused of having sex with two teenage boys, stands in court during her sentencing hearing at the Washtenaw County Trial Court in Ann Arbor, Mich. Lajiness, 38, was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. (Melanie Maxwell/The Ann Arbor News via AP)

Woman, 38, sentenced to prison time for sex with teen boys

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -  A mother from Washtenaw County, Michigan, who reportedly had sex with two boys ages 14 and 15 over the summer of 2016 was sentenced Monday to four years and nine months to 15 years in prison.

According to MLive.com, Brooke Lajiness, 38, pleaded guilty to a host of sex crimes, including third-degree criminal sexual conduct for oral sex, third-degree criminal sexual conduct for intercourse, accosting a child for immoral purposes and furnishing obscenity to children.

>> Teacher convicted of sex with student sues him for damaging her reputation

Authorities said Lajiness initiated sexual relationships with the teens over Snapchat, sending them pictures of herself in the bathtub and performing sexual acts. 

MLive.com reported that Lajiness drove to the homes of her victims late at night, parked the car in the driveway and had sex with the boys. She reportedly told authorities that she believed she was “helping” them.

>> Florida teacher accused of sexually abusing, grooming 8 students

“She explained that sex with the victim is not something she wanted to do, but she was helping him,” Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor John Vella said. “When asked to explain how she was helping him, the defendant had a hard time explaining, but stated she was helping him ‘release his whatever.’ This is an incident that this is clearly a predator.”

Lajiness’ husband defended her in court, saying insomnia was a cause. Her lawyer later said insomnia medication and “significant psychological issues” were to blame, MLive.com reported.

>> Florida man, 73, banned from beaches for 'seeking his sugarbaby,' officials say

The 14-year-old victim's mother said she couldn’t believe that Lajiness didn’t see what she was doing as wrong.

“You made a conscious effort on several occasions to make arrangements to meet my son, sneak out of your house, start your car, leave your husband and children at home and drive to my son’s father’s house, back into the driveway between midnight and 4 a.m., wait for my son to run the driveway, commit a crime and leave,” the victim's mother said in a prepared statement for the courtroom. “Did you know that this was wrong? Did you ever worry about the harm you were doing to my son?”

That mother said that, while her son is getting pats on the back at school from other male students, he’s been quietly struggling with the situation.

>> Read more trending news

“Your actions will affect my son and his relationships with others for the rest of his life,” she continued. “The guys at school pick on him and say it’s cool that he had sex with a mom. My son shared with me that the guys at school have no idea what he’s been going through and how he struggles. He has had to stay strong in front of them.”

The mother also demanded that Lajiness be sentenced just like a man would be in the same situation.

>> Watch her statement here

Lajiness reportedly called this “the biggest regret of [her] life” and said she was sorry for causing her family pain.

News

  • Flash flood warning issued for multiple counties
    Flash flood warning issued for multiple counties
    A flash flood warning has been issued for multiple counties.  Stay with Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the timing of showers in your area.  DeKalb, Gwinnett and Fulton counties will be under a warning until 12 p.m. Wednesday, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said.  [Download the Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area] “Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots,” the National Weather Service said in the warning. Light to moderate rain with some heavy showers is possible for parts of Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Upson, Butts and Spalding counties throughout the afternoon.    Wet morning commute ATL eastward along and south of I-20. Late afternoon breaks in the rain; more returns Thursday. pic.twitter.com/JgwBsfMN9U — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 9, 2017   “This rain really has not moved anywhere over the last few hours,” Minton said. And the rain is not only affecting those going to work, but those heading to school. It's Back 2 School Wednesday for students in White, Clarke, Butts, Upson and Griffin-Spalding county schools.  'You'll need to be careful on the roads,' Minton said. 'A lot of students are going back to school.' Minton says there will be late afternoon breaks in the rain, with more returning on Thursday. Minton says rain is likely every day this week. Two to 4 inches of rain is possible.
  • Guam's worries grow as tensions rise between US, North Korea
    Guam's worries grow as tensions rise between US, North Korea
    Residents of the tiny Pacific island of Guam say they're afraid of being caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea after Pyongyang announced it was examining plans for attacking the strategically important U.S. territory. Though local officials downplayed any threat, people who live and work on the island, which serves as a launching pad for the U.S. military, said Wednesday they could no longer shrug off the idea of being a potential target. 'I'm a little worried, a little panicked. Is this really going to happen?' said Cecil Chugrad, a 37-year-old bus driver for a tour bus company in Guam. 'If it's just me, I don't mind, but I have to worry about my son. I feel like moving (out of Guam) now.' Guam is used to the threats from North Korea but advances in the country's nuclear program paired with fiery rhetoric from President Donald Trump has raised the already high animosity and heightened worries that a miscalculation might spark conflict between the nuclear-armed nations. Reports suggested North Korea mastered a technological hurdle needed to strike the U.S. with a nuclear missile. The advances were detailed in an official Japanese assessment and later a Washington Post story that cited U.S. intelligence officials and a confidential Defense Intelligence Agency report. In response, Trump on Tuesday threatened the communist country 'with fire and fury.' On Wednesday, the North Korean army said in a statement that it was studying a plan to create an 'enveloping fire' in areas around Guam with medium- to long-range ballistic missiles. While it is extremely unlikely that Pyongyang would risk the assured annihilation of its revered leadership with a pre-emptive attack on U.S. citizens, some residents are concerned. 'If anything happens, we all got to be ready, be prepared, and pray to God that it doesn't happen,' Daisy Mendiola, 56, said after finishing lunch with her family at a restaurant near Hagatna. 'Everyone's afraid, because we're dealing with powers that's beyond us.' Other residents are worried about the political atmosphere and the government's ability to find a peaceful solution. Todd Thompson, a lawyer who lives on Guam, said he laughed off past threats because he 'figured cooler heads in Washington would prevail, and it was just an idle threat.' 'But I have to say, I'm not laughing now,' Thompson said. 'My concern is that things have changed in Washington, and who knows what's going to happen?' His brother Mitch Thompson, who also lives on Guam, added he believes 'a lot of people have no confidence that the White House will do the right thing under the circumstances.' However, the brothers say they haven't seen anyone panicking or stocking up on supplies. 'I think people are just stunned and really don't know what to think,' Todd Thompson said. Guam is about 2,100 miles (3,380 kilometers) southeast of Pyongyang and 3,800 miles (6,115 kilometers) west of Honolulu in the Pacific Ocean. For years, North Korea has claimed Guam is within its missiles' striking distance, making furious statements each time when the U.S. flew powerful bombers from the island's air base to the Korean Peninsula. In August last year, the North's Foreign Ministry warned that all U.S. military bases in the Pacific including Guam would 'face ruin in the face of all-out and substantial attack' by the North's military. In the spring of 2013, state media cited leader Kim Jong Un as having ordered his military to prepare plans on launching strikes on U.S. military bases in Guam, Hawaii and South Korea as well as the American mainland. Guam is armed with the U.S. Army's defense system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, which can intercept missiles. Similar threats in 2013 led Guam's U.S. Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo to advocate for the THAAD system, she said in a statement Wednesday. 'North Korea's most recent threat to target Guam is dangerous and it further heightens tensions in our region,' Bordallo said. 'While we have heard threats like this in the past, I take them very seriously.' Guam's Homeland Security Adviser George Charfauros urged calm and said defenses are in place for such threats. 'An attack or threat to Guam is a threat or attack on the United States,' said Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo, who said he spoke with White House officials Monday morning. 'They have said that America will be defended.' A travel agent on Guam said they haven't had a surge of customers seeking to book flights off the island. 'It's not bad at all, no chaos,' said Mariah Sablan, who works for Golden Dragon Travel Inc. 'It's just like a regular business day.' ___ Bussewitz reported from Honolulu. Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen in Anchorage contributed to this report. ___ This story has been corrected to show that the North Korean announcement came Wednesday in Guam due to the international date line.
  • Police cars crowd gas station after double shooting
    Police cars crowd gas station after double shooting
    Clayton County and College Park police cars crowded a gas station parking lot. We're working on gathering more information as this story develops for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.              The Exxon station is on Old National Highway and Godby Road.             Overnight, Clayton County police told Channel 2 Action News it was part of an investigation into a double shooting at Flat Shoals Park, about 3 miles away.            Police say paramedics took the two adult victims to the hospital. TRENDING STORIES: Man dies hours after suffering single punch during fight, police say These suspects were arrested in an illegal street racing bust Vehicle hits soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6  
  • Latest move in school safety? A panic button
    Latest move in school safety? A panic button
    Getting police and first responders to help students and staff is now more efficient than ever in a local school district. Gwinnett County Schools are now equipped with panic buttons and safety protocol. Parents we spoke to say they are on board with the new system. “Maybe quicker response and quicker timing would save lives,” parent Stece Condra said. Condra is a parent of a student at Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee. He is learning about the new emergency notification buttons that have been installed in each Gwinnett County public school. Condra said he is glad school officials are being proactive. “Hopefully they put it in and never have to use it. That' s the best bet,” Condra said. Officials started to put the program in place two years ago, beginning with panic buttons installed in elementary schools. Now they're in every school in the district, just in time for the first week of school. School resource officers like Joe Barnes at Peachtree Ridge High School will now have immediate backup if an intruder gets in. “To know that help is on the way as soon as someone presses that button is a nice feeling,” school Barnes said. The system puts the school on immediate lockdown and sends alerts to school police dispatch and the county's 911 center. It is all in real-time because dispatchers will be looking at live camera feeds. “The school staff is being trained to push it when there is a life-threatening emergency such as an active shooter,” Barnes said.
  • Lawyer: No appearance at Florida DUI hearing for Tiger Woods
    Lawyer: No appearance at Florida DUI hearing for Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods will not attend his arraignment Wednesday on a driving under the influence charge, his attorney said, meaning under court rules the superstar golfer will be pleading not guilty. Attorney Douglas Duncan said in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press that Woods will not be attending the hearing in Florida, but he didn't elaborate. Any plea other than not guilty requires the defendant's attendance. The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office declined comment. Woods could have agreed Wednesday to enter a program for first-time DUI defendants. He would have to plead guilty to reckless driving and receive a year's probation. He would also have to pay a $250 fine and court costs, attend DUI school, perform 50 hours of community service and attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged. He also would have also been subject to random drug and alcohol testing and other conditions. David S. Weinstein, a Miami defense attorney and former federal and state prosecutor not involved in the case, said prosecutors will likely keep the offer to let Woods enter the deferment program open, at least for a while. Still, the decision for now keeps Woods' troubles in the headlines. Woods was arrested at 2 a.m. May 29 about 15 miles from his home in Jupiter, Florida, when officers found him unconscious in his Mercedes-Benz, which was parked awkwardly on the side of the road and had damage to the driver's side. It's not clear how he damaged the car. Officers checked the area but didn't find that he had hit anything. Woods didn't know where he was when asked by officers and he stumbled and swayed through a field sobriety test, police dashboard camera video showed. Woods told officers he was taking the painkiller Vicodin and Xanax, which treats anxiety and insomnia, to cope with his fourth back surgery in April. Tests showed he had no alcohol in his system. Woods announced last month he had completed treatment at an out-of-state clinic to deal with his use of prescription medications. His 79 PGA Tour victories and 14 major titles both rank No. 2 all-time. He has not competed since February because of his back injury and is not expected to return this year. His last win was in August 2013. His public image suffered severe damage on Thanksgiving weekend 2009 when he plowed his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his home at the time in Windermere, Florida. That led to revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs and a divorce from his wife Elin Nordegren, the mother of his two children.
  • Tillerson leaves Malaysia, wraps up Southeast Asia tour
    Tillerson leaves Malaysia, wraps up Southeast Asia tour
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrapped up an overnight visit to Malaysia on Wednesday, ending a Southeast Asia tour aimed at signaling President Donald Trump's commitment to the region. Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said in a statement they held talks Wednesday, centered on security issues including terrorism and human trafficking as well as bilateral and international issues. Tillerson then met with U.S. embassy staff before heading to Washington. He had met Prime Minister Najib Razak after arriving late Tuesday from Bangkok. Malaysia's relations with the U.S. had warmed after Najib took office in 2009 but he has increasingly leaned toward China, which had become Malaysia's biggest trading partner. That's been especially true since a massive corruption scandal erupted two years ago, implicating Najib and a state investment fund he founded. Billions are alleged to have been syphoned from the fund, 1MDB, in a stunning international campaign of embezzlement and money laundering that has sparked investigations in several countries. Najib's ties with Washington became strained when the U.S. Justice Department moved last year to seize more than $1 billion in assets it said were purchased by Najib's relatives and associates using stolen 1MDB money. Najib has denied any wrongdoing. Tillerson had earlier visited Thailand, and attended regional meetings in the Philippines that focused heavily on North Korea's push to advance its nuclear weapons and missile programs. In his visits to Thailand and Malaysia, he had also urged both countries to maintain pressure on Pyongyang to drop its nuclear weapons program. Tillerson was the first top U.S. official to visit Thailand since the nation's military seized power from an elected civilian government three years ago, causing relations with the United States to sour. Thailand, like other Southeast Asian countries, has also been cultivating closer ties with China, causing consternation in Washington. The Thai position has been seen as both a rebuke to Washington and an accommodation to Beijing's aggressive carrot-and-stick diplomacy, which includes both the blandishment of massive infrastructure development projects linking the region and intimidation through naval moves to promote Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea.
