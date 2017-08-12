Listen Live
Crime & Law
Woman says she was beaten by teens at McDonald's in front of her kids
Woman says she was beaten by teens at McDonald's in front of her kids
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BALTIMORE -  A woman claims she was beaten last weekend by a group of teenagers at a McDonald's in a Baltimore suburb while her children witnessed the violent attack.

Lindsey Green told WJZ that moments after a woman accused her of cutting in line at a Glen Burnie McDonald's last Saturday night, she was sucker-punched and then attacked by a group of teenagers. Green, who said she was punched and kicked multiple times, showed WJZ the bruises on her body that she said are a result of the attack.

Green's two children, ages 6 and 7, were witnesses to the attack. Bystanders placed the children behind the counter to protect them from the brawl.

Anne Arundel County police have already made one arrest in the case and are searching for others they say were involved in the attack. 

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • 'Unite the Right' rally sparks violence, car plows into crowd
    'Unite the Right' rally sparks violence, car plows into crowd
    A Saturday rally in Emancipation Park in Virginia around the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee ended before it began, as authorities shut the event down due to violence. The Virginia State Police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse about a half-hour before the protest was to begin. After rally attendees and protesters dispersed, a car rammed into a group of people Saturday afternoon. Injuries were reported. Read the original report below. Supporters and protesters were seen gathering Saturday morning at the rally site. The Southern Poverty Law Center said the event could be “the largest hate-gathering of its kind in decades in the United States.” Alt-right activists marched in a torch-lit rally late Friday through the University of Virginia campus and clashed with rival protesters, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news Protesters chanted “blood and soil” and “one people, one nation, end immigration” as they rallied around a statue of Thomas Jefferson, WWBT reported. Police broke up Friday’s march, calling it “unlawful assembly.” University officials condemned the gathering. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer said in a statement that the rally was “a cowardly parade of hatred, bigotry, racism, and intolerance” that passed by the statue Jefferson, who founded the university in 1819. “Everyone has a right under the First Amendment to express their opinion peaceably, so here's mine: not only as the Mayor of Charlottesville, but as a UVA faculty member and alumnus, I am beyond disgusted by this unsanctioned and despicable display of visual intimidation on a college campus,' Signer said. University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan said she “strongly” condemned the clashes. 'Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident, and it is my hope that any individuals responsible for criminal acts are held accountable,” she said in a statement.
  • Teen choice Awards 2017: What time; what channel; who is nominated; who is hosting?
    Teen choice Awards 2017: What time; what channel; who is nominated; who is hosting?
    The Teen Choice Awards, the ceremony where the public chooses the winners, is set for Sunday in Los Angeles. The TV show “Pretty Little Liars” leads the television category with seven nominations. “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” tops the film category with five nominations, and Harry Styles has the lead in nominations in the music citatory with three. Fans, using Twitter, voted on the nominees who were announced in June. Here’s what you need to know about the show and a list of the nominees. When: Sunday, Aug. 13 What time: 8 p.m. ET What channel: Fox is airing the awards ceremony from Los Angeles. Live stream: Fox has his own live streaming service -- Fox Now. Who is hosting: Chris Pratt and Miley Cyrus will host the show. Special honors: Miley Cyrus will be honored with an Ultimate Choice Award.  Here is the list of nominees: MOVIES  Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie) “Logan” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” “The Fate of the Furious” “Transformers: The Last Knight” “Wonder Woman” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)Brenton Thwaites – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman” Dwayne Johnson – “The Fate of the Furious” Hugh Jackman – “Logan” Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman” Kaya Scodelario – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” Michelle Rodriguez – “The Fate of the Furious” Nina Dobrev – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage' Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie) “Arrival” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” “Kong: Skull Island” “Power Rangers” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” “The Space Between Us” Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor) Asa Butterfield – “The Space Between Us” Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Dacre Montgomery – “Power Rangers” Diego Luna – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Jeremy Renner – “Arrival” Tom Hiddleston – “Kong: Skull Island” Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress) Amy Adams – “Arrival” Becky G – “Power Rangers” Brie Larson – “Kong: Skull Island” Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Naomi Scott – “Power Rangers” Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie) “Beauty and the Beast” “Doctor Strange” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” “Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children” “Moana” Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor) Asa Butterfield – “Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children” Benedict Cumberbatch – “Doctor Strange” Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast” Dwayne Johnson – “Moana” Eddie Redmayne – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress) Auli'i Cravalho – “Moana” Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast” Eva Green – “Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children” Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” Rachel McAdams – “Doctor Strange” Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie) “Before I Fall” “Everything, Everything” “Gifted” “Hidden Figures” “The Edge of Seventeen” “The Shack” Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor) Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge” Chris Evans – “Gifted” Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall” Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything” Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide” Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress) Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything” Emma Watson – “The Circle” Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen” Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures” Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall” Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie) “Cars 3” “Finding Dory” “Keeping Up with the Joneses” “The LEGO Batman Movie' “Table 19” Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch” Owen Wilson – “Cars 3” Ricky Garcia – “Bigger Fatter Liar” Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie” Zac Efron – “Baywatch” Zach Galifianakis – “Keeping Up with the Joneses” Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress) Alexandra Daddario – “Baywatch” Anna Kendrick – “Table 19” Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory” Gal Gadot – “Keeping Up with the Joneses” Jennifer Hudson – “Sandy Wexler” Tori Kelly – “Sing” TELEVISION Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow) “Empire” “Famous In Love” “Pretty Little Liars” “Riverdale” “Star” “This Is Us” Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor) Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale” Ian Harding – “Pretty Little Liars” Jesse Williams – “Grey's Anatomy” Jussie Smollett – “Empire” Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us” Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress) Ashley Benson – “Pretty Little Liars” Bella Thorne – “Famous In Love” Lucy Hale – “Pretty Little Liars” Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars” Shay Mitchell – “Pretty Little Liars” Troian Bellisario – “Pretty Little Liars” Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow) “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” “Stranger Things” “Supernatural” “Teen Wolf” “The Vampire Diaries” “Timeless” Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor) Bob Morley – “The 100” Dylan O'Brien – “Teen Wolf” Ian Somerhalder – “The Vampire Diaries” Jensen Ackles – “Supernatural” Joseph Morgan – “The Originals” Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress) Abigail Spencer – “Timeless” Eliza Taylor – “The 100” Emeraude Toubia – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments” Jennifer Morrison – “Once Upon A Time” Kat Graham – “The Vampire Diaries” Lana Parrilla – “Once Upon A Time” Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow) “Arrow” “Gotham” “Lethal Weapon” “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” “Supergirl” “The Flash” Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor) Chris Wood – “Supergirl” Clayne Crawford – “Lethal Weapon” Gabriel Luna – “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Grant Gustin – “The Flash” Stephen Amell – “Arrow” Wentworth Miller – “Prison Break” Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress) Caity Lotz – “Legends of Tomorrow” Candice Patton – “The Flash” Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash” Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow” Jordana Brewster – “Lethal Weapon” Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl” Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow) “Baby Daddy” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” “Fuller House” “Jane the Virgin” “One Day at a Time” “Young & Hungry” Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor) Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off the Boat” Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin” Jean-Luc Bilodeau – “Baby Daddy” Micah Fowler – “Speechless” Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress) Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House” Emma Roberts – “Scream Queens” Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin” Rose McIver – “iZombie” Yara Shahidi – “black-ish” Zendaya – “K.C. Undercover” Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow) “Bob's Burgers” “Family Guy” “Gravity Falls” “Rick and Morty” “Sonic Boom” “Steven Universe” Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow) “Chasing Cameron” “Dance Moms” “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” “Masterchef Junior” “The Voice” “Total Bellas” Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow) “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” “One Tree Hill” “Sister, Sister” “The O.C.” “Veronica Mars” Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality) Anthony Anderson – “To Tell the Truth” Blake Shelton – “The Voice” Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” James Corden – “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Jimmy Fallon – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Tyra Banks – “America's Got Talent” MUSIC Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist) Bruno Mars Ed Sheeran Harry Styles Justin Bieber Shawn Mendes The Weeknd Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist) Alessia Cara Ariana Grande Hailee Steinfeld Katy Perry Miley Cyrus Selena Gomez Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup) Fifth Harmony Little Mix Maroon 5 The Chainsmokers The Lumineers The Vamps twenty one pilots Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)Blake Shelton Carrie Underwood Florida Georgia Line Kelsea Ballerini Luke Bryan Sam Hunt Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist) Calvin Harris David Guetta Major Lazer Martin Garrix Steve Aoki Zedd Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist) CNCO Daddy Yankee Enrique Iglesias Luis Fonsi Maluma Shakira Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist) Beyoncé Chance the Rapper Drake Kendrick Lamar Nicki Minaj Rihanna Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist) Harry Styles Imagine Dragons Linkin Park Paramore twenty one pilots X Ambassadors Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist) Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club” Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls” Julia Michaels – “Issues” Miley Cyrus – “Malibu” Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar” Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist) Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like” Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You” Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito” Niall Horan – “Slow Hands” Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road” Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup) The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer” Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down” Hey Violet – “Guys My Age” Imagine Dragons – “Believer” Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex” twenty one pilots – “Heathens” Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration) Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises” Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me” Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me” Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On” ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don't Wanna Live Forever” Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay” OTHER Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian) The Dolan Twins Jordan Doww Kevin Hart Gabriel Iglesias Hasan Minhaj Lilly Singh Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete) John Cena Stephen Curry Rickie Fowler LeBron James Cristiano Ronaldo Mike Trout Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete) Sasha Banks The Bella Twins Simone Biles Elena Delle Donne Laurie Hernandez Serena Williams Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain) Cory Michael Smith – Gotham Grant Gustin – The Flash Janel Parrish – Pretty Little Liars Josh Segarra – Arrow Mark Pellegrino – Supernatural Teri Hatcher – Supergirl Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow) “Famous in Love” “Riverdale” “Star” “Stranger Things”“This is Us” “Timeless” Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar) Chrissy Metz – “This is Us” Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things” K.J. Apa – “Riverdale” Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale” Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” Ryan Destiny – “Star” Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip) #BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – “The 100” #BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – “Riverdale” #EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – “Pretty Little Liars” #KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – “Supergirl” #MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – “Shadowhunters” #STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien) – “Teen Wolf” Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock) Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman” Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast” Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time” Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters” Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – “Supergirl” Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit) Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish” Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast” Kurt Russell – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast” Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale” Malcolm Barrett – “Timeless” Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer) Camila Mendes – “Riverdale” Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time” Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast” Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” RJ Cyler – “Power Rangers” Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens” Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow) “America’s Got Talent” “Beat Shazam” “The Bold Type” “The Fosters” “So You Think You Can Dance” “Teen Wolf” Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor) Cody Christian – “Teen Wolf” David Lambert – “The Fosters” Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters” Kyle Harris – “Stitchers” Noah Centineo – “The Fosters” Tyler Posey – “Teen Wolf” Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress) Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type” Cierra Ramirez – “The Fosters” Hilary Duff – “Younger” Holland Roden – “Teen Wolf” Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters” Shelley Hennig – “Teen Wolf”  
  • Reward offered to catch Nevada lake invasive fish dumper
    Reward offered to catch Nevada lake invasive fish dumper
    Nevada game wardens who spend most their time hunting down big-game poachers are focusing on a serious threat to nature in a lake: An invasive fish species that eats all the other fish prized by anglers and then turns cannibalistic. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is offering a $10,000 reward to help nab the culprit who apparently dumped Northern pike in Comins Lake, a popular fishing spot surrounded by mountains near Great Basin National Park. By all accounts, Comins Lake was well on its way to recovery after the state restocked the fishery with largemouth bass, brown and rainbow trout in 2015. But the invading Northern Pike were discovered again last month by a fisherman who caught one and called state wildlife officials. Five more have been confirmed since then. 'This malicious and illegal act seriously endangers our effort to restore this important fishery,' said Jon Sjoberg, chief of fisheries for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. 'The people illegally introducing pike are destroying a fishery, not creating a new one.' Chief Game Warden Tyler Turnipseed announced the reward this week. 'We intend to find who did it,' he said. Northern pike may not sound as scary as piranhas or the Asian swamp eel — two of the other half-dozen fish that Nevada law singles out as invasive, injurious aquatic species. But with its long, needle-sharp teeth, the voracious predator that sometimes grows longer than 4 feet (1.2 meters) can wipe out an entire fishery. 'They eat all the trout we put in there,' Edwin Lyngar, spokesman for the state wildlife agency, said in an interview Friday. 'Then they eat all the other fish they can find, and then they start to eat each other.' The remote covers in eastern Nevada near the border with Utah covers about two-thirds of a square mile and draws numerous anglers. 'It brings tremendous economic activity to this part of the state,' Lyngar said. 'Years ago, people came from all over the world to fish that lake.' At its peak in 2004, the lake logged 35,000 'angler user days' and generated more than $2 million for the local economy as the fourth-most visited fishery in the state behind Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and the Truckee River, which flows out of Lake Tahoe through downtown Reno. That fell to about 2,000 user days and $73,000 by 2013 as the non-native pike took over. The reward money was donated by several sportsmen's groups, including Nevada Bighorns Unlimited and the Operation Game Thief Citizens Board. If officials catch a suspect, the person would face criminal penalties. Lyngar did not want to speculate on the perpetrator's motives. 'But we've had people put pike in waterways before because they want to catch pike. They are a good fighting fish,' he said. Authorities also cannot rule out a distant possibility that the fish found some natural way to get into the lake. 'Anything is possible, but the evidence indicates very strongly that is not the case,' Lyngar said. 'We believe very strongly they were introduced by someone on purpose.' Lyngar said state biologists are doing everything they can to stop the pike before they get a toehold and they've seen no evidence of any survivors since they netted the last four during an extensive electrofishing effort last week. A biologist 'told me he doesn't mind if one is left,' Lyngar said. 'But if there are two, we're in trouble.' .
  • Florida mother says her child was nearly kidnapped at Walmart
    Florida mother says her child was nearly kidnapped at Walmart
    A Florida mother said her child was nearly kidnapped at a Walmart. Katie Stukes said she was checking out at a Walmart in Jacksonville Monday when a woman came up and got much too close to her daughter. “The next thing I know, I look over and she's reaching into the cart to pick my daughter up,” Stukes said. “And I pushed her back and told her 'No ma'am, were leaving,’ and I left, and she yelled out a question, and I kept going.” >> Read more trending news Stukes rushed outside, put her daughter, Kennedi, in her truck and locked the doors. But the encounter continued in the parking lot. “She came up from behind me right here, like right here, close to me,” Stukes said. “She yelled 'Babe!' like she was trying to play off why she was out there. My first thought was some big man is about to roll up in his car and take both of us.” Stukes said the woman hung around her truck for a few minutes, then walked away. Stukes snapped a photo of the suspect leaving. She said the woman appeared to be in her mid to late 30’s and had multiple piercings. “I'm glad that I'm talking to [Action News Jax] with this kind of ending and not because I had to pull my gun or because she's taken my child,” Stukes said. She said she would not have hesitated to use her weapon if the situation had escalated.
  • Taylor Swift groping trial draws attention to hidden outrage
    Taylor Swift groping trial draws attention to hidden outrage
    Taylor Swift's allegation that a former morning radio host reached under her skirt and grabbed her backside during a photo op is bringing attention to a common but largely hidden outrage for many women, one that few report. A 2014 survey found nearly 1 in 4 women in the United States had been groped or brushed up against in a public place by a stranger at least once. But many never talked about it, let alone went to the police. A 2015 survey of more than 16,000 people globally found more than half of the respondents outside the U.S. had been fondled or groped. The then-girlfriend of former DJ David Mueller, who was standing with Mueller and Swift when the singer says he groped her, even testified that a co-worker had grabbed her backside at another concert. Mueller denies groping Swift and sued the singer, saying he was fired because of her false allegation. Late Friday, just as closing arguments were set to begin, the judge threw out Mueller's claims against Swift — saying after he'd heard all of the evidence that Mueller could not prove Swift had anything to do with his losing his job. U.S. District Judge William Martinez also said there was no indication that Swift had made up her story. Even before that ruling, women around the world, not all of them fans of Swift's music, had been cheering the pop superstar for confronting the issue in federal court and keeping an unflinching attitude on the witness stand. On social media, some are using a teal ribbon that represents opposition to sexual violence and praising Swift as an example for other women. Paige Brasington, 21, a Swift fan from The Woodlands, Texas, said she was groped on public transportation while studying abroad and was glad Swift was giving attention to the issue with the same honesty she brings to her music. The University of Georgia student was stunned the first time it happened to her on a crowded tram in Budapest, thinking there must have been an object pressed against her. After she reached down, she found a man's hand on her butt. He exited at the next stop. When she told a male friend, he asked if she had enjoyed it. 'The most important thing about this trial is it gets people talking about this issue,' Brasington said. 'It forces them to confront that it is wrong and should never happen.' Holly Kearl, founder and director of Stop Street Harassment, which commissioned the 2014 U.S. survey, said women who speak out face not being believed or being blamed for groping, something many women have reported in sharing their stories on the group's website. Sometimes they do not know their rights or what the law says, or lack the time or energy to report it. However, sharing those stories online, especially through video, is helping show victims it is not uncommon and proves to others it is a problem, she said. Kearl was standing outside a house after leaving a party in college when a group of men ran by and one of them grabbed her crotch. Even though she was a domestic violence advocate and well-versed in women's issues, Kearl said she froze as the men left laughing, and she never reported it. 'It's just something that happens in our society, and if we don't challenge it, it's going to keep happening,' she said. Swift did not go to the police either. Her mother, Andrea Swift, testified they had hoped to keep the matter private and did not want it to define the singer's life. As a star, Swift had another way to take action. Andrea Swift and other members of Swift's team pushed for Mueller to be fired, which led to his lawsuit against Swift and her representatives. Mueller's ex-girlfriend, Shannon Melcher, testified Friday that she saw nothing happen during the brief encounter at the photo session at a Denver arena in 2013 before a Swift performance. Swift and her legal team have pointedly framed what Mueller allegedly did to her as a sexual assault, not 'inappropriate touching' as Mueller's lawyer, Gabriel McFarland, refers to it. In Colorado, what Swift alleges is considered unlawful sexual contact or harassment, a misdemeanor, which victims have five years to report to police to prompt an investigation, said Karen Steinhauser, a former chief deputy prosecutor for the Denver District Attorney's Office. It is unclear if Swift would reconsider pursuing a criminal charge. On the witness stand, the singer defiantly told McFarland that she was not going to let him or his client make her feel that what happened was her fault. Swift is countersuing Mueller, alleging assault and battery, and seeking a symbolic $1 judgment holding him responsible. Jurors will still get to decide that, along with whether Swift's mother and radio liaison interfered with Mueller's career. Even though she's not a fan of Swift's music, Samaria Alli, 21, lined up for a spot inside federal court to show to her support for Swift's stand. Alli, a musician, said women often are harassed in her male-dominated field, then face a backlash for complaining about it. 'I just want to see how this plays out for the sake of women anywhere,' she said. Swift has a somewhat complicated history with feminism. She is known for her 'squad,' a group of famous girlfriends that includes Lena Dunham and Selena Gomez, showing off her female friendships in the entertainment industry. And she has posted music from rising female singers on her social media pages, giving them extra exposure. But Swift also has had a high-profile dispute with fellow female performer Katy Perry. And Swift was criticized by some when she tweeted about the Women's March hours before it began in January because she did not personally attend, despite other celebrities showing up. Swift was supportive of fellow singer Kesha, who is at war with her former mentor and producer, Dr. Luke. Kesha claims Dr. Luke drugged, sexually abused and psychologically tormented her. He denies the allegations. Swift donated $250,000 to Kesha in a 'show of support' to help in her legal fight. Adele, Lady Gaga and others also offered support to Kesha. ___ Associated Press writers P. Solomon Banda and Thomas Peipert in Denver and Mesfin Fekadu in New York contributed to this report.
