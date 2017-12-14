Listen Live
Woman evicted days before her 94th birthday, jailed when she refuses to leave, police say
Close

Woman evicted days before her 94th birthday, jailed when she refuses to leave, police say

Woman evicted days before her 94th birthday, jailed when she refuses to leave, police say
Photo Credit: WFTV.com

Woman evicted days before her 94th birthday, jailed when she refuses to leave, police say

By: Ken Tyndall, WFTV.com

EUSTIS, Fla. -  A 93-year-old Eustis woman was in jail Wednesday night after being arrested for allegedly refusing to leave her home at National Church Residences’ Franklin House after being evicted, police said.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

Juanita Fitzgerald was jailed just days before her 94th birthday on Friday.

According to a Eustis Police Department arrest report, Fitzgerald had been “made well aware the day prior of her being evicted (Tuesday).”

She was being evicted after falling behind on her rent, police said.

When officers arrived at the senior living facility in the 2400 block of Kurt Street, Fitzgerald was in the lobby.

“After several times telling Juanita to get her belongings and leave, she refused officers’ commands and stated, ‘Unless you carry me out of here, I’m not going anywhere,’” the report said.

Fitzgerald was warned that she would be arrested if she did not leave, but continued to refuse to move.

“Juanita still did not listen and refused to leave, stating again to ‘carry me out of here,’” the report said.

The 5-foot-tall, 100-pound woman purposefully slid onto the floor as officers tried to escort her from the building and allegedly resisted officers’ attempts to lift her up, investigators said.

Fitzgerald was eventually escorted to an officer’s patrol vehicle and taken to the Lake County Jail.

The officer noted that due to her age and possibility of injury, Fitzgerald was not handcuffed.

The Eustice police report said that Franklin House staff offered to help her move, but she refused.

She also refused assistance from the Department of Children and Families, The Homeless Coalition, Department of Elder Affairs and eight other agencies, officers said.

Fitzgerald was being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of a $500 bond on a charge of trespassing.

News

  • Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting
    Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting
    Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, first shot and killed his mother, then went to the school, opened fire and killed 20 children and six staff members before killing himself. >> PHOTOS: Scenes from Sandy Hook According to the Hartford Courant, the town is paying tribute to the victims this year with a temporary exhibit featuring photos of the students and educators who were killed in the shooting. “We ask that you spend a few minutes in quiet reflection as we remember the lives of these vibrant young children and caring adults who were part of the essence of this community as students, educators and friends,” reads a sign at the exhibit. “All of those so tragically killed on that day were greatly loved by their families and friends and they continue to be loved and missed every day.” The exhibit will be on display through Friday, WTIC reported. >> Read more trending news  Additionally, town offices will closed for a moment of silent reflection from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Trinity Church will also host an interfaith service at 7 p.m., and St. Rose Church will hold a mass at 7:30 p.m., according to WTIC. Earlier this week, Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit group created by parents of two of the victims, released a public service announcement urging people to become familiar with the warning signs leading up to mass shootings. >> Watch the PSA here
  • Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, ‘Mr. Falcon,’ is dead at 74
    Tommy Nobis, “Mr. Falcon,” has died at the age of 74. Nobis died Wednesday morning at home with his wife at his side, after an extended illness, the Atlanta Falcons confirmed.  Nobis was Atlanta’s No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and No. 5 choice in the AFL in December 1965. He played his college ball at Texas.  Nobis is one of college football’s all-time greatest linebackers. In his tenure with the Texas Longhorns (1963–1965), he averaged nearly 20 tackles a game and, as the only sophomore starter, was an important participant on the Longhorns’ 1963 National College Football Championship team, which defeated No. 2 Navy led by Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach in the 1964 Cotton Bowl Classic.  Read and sign the online guestbook for Tommy Nobis As a senior despite being slowed by a knee injury, he won the Outland Trophy for the best lineman in the country and the Maxwell Award for college’s best player. “Mr. Falcon” played from 1966-76 and was the original face of the franchise. It did not take long for the Falcons to get their first Pro Bowl selection as Nobis was elected his rookie season after being named Rookie of the Year and setting the unofficial record for most tackles in a season with a staggering and untouchable 294, which still stands today. Even more impressive, Nobis accomplished that feat in just a 14-game season, meaning he averaged close to 18 tackles a game. In his 11-season career, Nobis made the Pro Bowl five teams and was selected to the NFL’s 1960’s All-decade team. The Falcons franchise was built around Nobis, which led to his nickname “Mr. Falcon.” Nobis, who spent his entire NFL career bothered by knee injuries, was an inaugural member of the 2004 Falcons Ring of Honor and has his No. 60 jersey retired. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the great Tommy Nobis,” said Falcons owner Arthur Blank. “Tommy’s legacy began as the first Falcons player in team history, was built over 40 years with the organization and will live on for years to come in our Ring of Honor. ‘Mr. Falcon’ is rightfully beloved by generations of Falcons fans and we will always be grateful for his many contributions to our team and community.” No funeral plans have been announced.
  • Family hopes its ‘A Christmas Story’ house becomes Lego playset
    Family hopes its ‘A Christmas Story’ house becomes Lego playset
    What started as a family project could now become an actual playset sold by Lego.  >> Read more trending news Jason Middaugh and his daughter worked six months to recreate the house in the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story.”  He scoured the internet sourcing the 2,000 blocks, which features the “fragile” shipping container, Ralphie, in a bunny suit and the leg lamp. “I said, okay if we found a 'fragile' piece maybe this is fate,' Middaugh told WSTM.  The set was submitted to a special Lego site that will make a playset that gets 10,000 supporters. The Middaughs have more than 9,500. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Crews still putting out hot spots in fire that destroyed apartment
    Crews still putting out hot spots in fire that destroyed apartment
    A day after a fire destroyed a Clayton County apartment complex, crews are still putting out hot spots. Firefighters were called out to the Ashwood Ridge Apartments on Upper Riverdale Road in Jonesboro around 3 p.m. Wednesday. NewsChopper2 was over the scene where large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen during Channel 2 Action News at 4. Crews said the strong wind helped the fire quickly spread and level part of the apartments. When Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach returned to the scene Thursday morning, crews were still spraying water onto smoldering rubble.  We’re working to learn what 65 residents are going to do now that their homes are gone, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. TRENDING STORIES: Man shot, killed by coworker identified as 25-year-old expectant father 'Man flu' is real: Research says men experience worse symptoms Restaurant employee used Snapchat to track teen customers, police say Flames so hot at Clayton Co apt fire it rippled the siding across full parking lot pic.twitter.com/IoPz3rQfjL — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 14, 2017 Still shooting water onto rubble of apt building in Clayton Co that burned to ground, displacing 65 people pic.twitter.com/NIwc124CkE — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 14, 2017
  • Families of Sandy Hook victims confront mass shootings head-on in new PSA
    Families of Sandy Hook victims confront mass shootings head-on in new PSA
    Five years after tragedy struck Newtown, relatives of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting are fighting to prevent what happened there from ever happening again.  Thursday will mark five years since 20 first-graders and six adults were shot and killed inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton. >> Read more trending news Nicole Hockley, whose son, 6-year-old Dylan, was killed, spoke to Boston 25 News reporter Robert Goulston about how she helped to release a video calling on people to do more to stop mass shootings. The Sandy Hook Promise video depicts a tragedy similar to the one at Sandy Hook, one day before it happens. “To have it played out as something before a shooting takes place -- it really hammers that message home,” Hockley said. 'The end of the PSA has a little bit of a gut punch but gun violence is not comfortable and as a country, I think we've become a little too comfortable with.” Sandy Hook Promise was co-founded by several families who lost loved ones in the shooting. The PSA was released this week as a way of trying to change behaviors that seem to play out over and over.  “The mass shootings. That tears the scab right off my heart and makes everything incredibly fresh and painful again especially when there’s children involved,” Hockley said. The anniversaries are also incredibly difficult. >> Related: Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting 'The pain, it never goes away. There is no closure on this. There is no moving on,' she said. But she says Dylan is still by her side, keeping focused preventing this violence.  'His legacy lives on through these programs and that's the only way I can think to pay tribute to my little boy,” she said. 'Knowing that we are having an impactm that fuels us. Because that's all we want to do and that helps save lives.' There is no permanent memorial in Newtown. A commission has been working for years to design and pick a location. Recently, a resident donated five acres not far from the school - but they are still working on a design.
  • Gaza eatery offers discounts to North Koreans but no takers
    Gaza eatery offers discounts to North Koreans but no takers
    A Gaza eatery is offering massive discounts to North Korean diners but there is just one problem — there are no North Koreans in Gaza.Ibrahim Raba, manager of a shawarma restaurant in Gaza's Jabaliya refugee camp, says he is offering the 80 percent discounts to show his appreciation for North Korea's rejection of President Donald Trump's recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.He has also placed a large photo of reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the glass door entrance to his restaurant.A new Kim fan, Raba likes to quote the North Korean leader, saying: 'Trump proved he is mentally deranged.'And though Raba knows there are no North Koreans in Gaza, he hopes they will come someday, perhaps after joining other foreign aid workers.
