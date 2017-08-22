Listen Live
Crime & Law
Woman charged with groping University of Texas police officer said he was 'hot,' report says
Woman charged with groping University of Texas police officer said he was 'hot,' report says
Photo Credit: University of Texas police/American-Statesman Staff
Bonnie Fay Terraciano, 43, is charged with grabbing a University of Texas police officer by his genitals.

By: Ryan Autullo, Austin American-Statesman

AUSTIN, Texas -  A woman who was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants picked up another charge for allegedly grabbing the genitals of a University of Texas police officer and calling him "hot."

According to the affidavit, Bonnie Fay Terraciano, 43, was loitering outside a CVS drug store at 2200 Guadalupe St. in Austin, Texas, when the officer approached her at about 11 p.m. and asked about an open can of beer sitting next to her.

>> Read more trending news

When a background search revealed Terraciano had outstanding warrants for public intoxication and interfering with a roadway, she was arrested and placed in the back seat of the officer’s vehicle, an arrest report says. But the woman reportedly fell over and landed on the ground. As the officer assisted her back into the vehicle, the affidavit says Terraciano grabbed him and twisted.

The officer, Alan Martin, reported that it hurt.

On the ride to jail, Terraciano allegedly told the officer, “Why are you good looking but so mean? You’re hot, man, that’s why I grabbed you!” She added that she figured Martin would enjoy it.

Terraciano, who is homeless, was charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony. She was booked on $15,000 bond.

Read More
News

  • The Latest: US diplomat warns Afghan gov't it has much to do
    The Latest: US diplomat warns Afghan gov't it has much to do
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and US policy in Afghanistan (all times local): ___ 6:30 a.m. The top U.S. diplomat in Kabul says President Donald Trump made it clear that the U.S. 'is not going anywhere,' while at the same time warning the Afghan government that it too has much to do if stability is to come to Afghanistan. Special Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy Ambassador Hugo Llorens in a statement Tuesday urged the Afghan government to deal with widespread corruption, make good on a promise to hold parliamentary polls next year and enact tough economic reforms. He also called on Afghanistan's leadership to shed its ethnic differences and embrace each other. Llorens said the U.S. will also 'maintain pressure on the Taliban to join a peace process with the Afghan government to end the war in Afghanistan.' Trump has yet to appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan, making Llorens the top U.S. diplomat in the country. 6:00 a.m. China is defending its close ally Pakistan following comments by President Donald Trump that the country was not doing enough to shut down safe havens for terror groups operating out of its territory. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Tuesday said Pakistan lies on the front line of the anti-terrorism struggle and has made 'great sacrifices' in battling insurgents who pose a threat to the region and the world. In his speech Monday, Trump said the U.S. 'can no longer be silent' about terrorist safe havens in Pakistan and that the country gives sanctuary to 'agents of chaos, violence and terror.' China and Pakistan have close economic, political and security ties dating back decades, based partly on their shared distrust of India, with which both have disputed borders. ___ 3:18 a.m. Reversing his past calls for a speedy exit, President Donald Trump recommitted the United States to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan, declaring U.S. troops must 'fight to win.' He pointedly declined to disclose how many more troops will be dispatched to wage America's longest war. In a prime-time address to unveil his new Afghanistan strategy, Trump said Monday the U.S. would shift away from a 'time-based' approach, instead linking its assistance to results and to cooperation from the beleaguered Afghan government, Pakistan and others. He insisted it would be a 'regional' strategy that addressed the roles played by other South Asian nations — especially Pakistan's harboring of elements of the Taliban. 'America will work with the Afghan government as long as we see determination and progress,' Trump said. 'However, our commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank check.' Still, Trump offered few details about how progress would be measured.
  • Trump rebuffs coal industry; CEO claims promise broken
    Trump rebuffs coal industry; CEO claims promise broken
    The Trump administration has rejected a coal industry push to win a rarely used emergency order protecting coal-fired power plants, a decision one executive said breaks a personal promise from President Donald Trump to take the extraordinary step to benefit the industry. The Energy Department says it considered issuing the order sought by companies seeking relief for plants it says are overburdened by environmental regulations and market stresses. But the department ultimately ruled it was unnecessary, and the White House agreed, a spokeswoman said. The decision is a rare example of friction between the beleaguered coal industry and the president who has vowed to save it. It also highlights a pattern emerging as the Trump administration crafts policy: The president's bold declarations — both public and private — are not always carried through to implementation. Trump committed to the measure in private conversations with executives from Murray Energy Corp. and FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. after public events in July and early August, according to letters to the White House from Murray Energy and its chief executive, Robert Murray. In the letters, obtained by The Associated Press, Murray said failing to act would cause thousands of coal miners to be laid off and put the pensions of thousands more in jeopardy. One of Murray's letters said Trump agreed and told Energy Secretary Rick Perry, 'I want this done' in Murray's presence. The White House declined to comment on Murray's assertion. A spokesman for Murray Energy, Gary Broadbent, also declined to comment on the letters. Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said the agency was sympathetic to the coal industry's plight. 'We look at the facts of each issue and consider the authorities we have to address them, but with respect to this particular case at this particular time, the White House and the Department of Energy are in agreement that the evidence does not warrant the use of this emergency authority,' Hynes said in a statement Monday. The aid Murray sought from Trump involves invoking a little-known section of the U.S. Federal Power Act that allows the Energy Department to temporarily intervene when the nation's electricity supply is threatened by an emergency, such as war or natural disaster. Among other measures, it temporarily exempts power plants from obeying environmental laws. In the past, the authority has been used sparingly, such as during the California energy crisis in 2000 and following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The Obama administration never used it. The Trump administration has used it twice in seven months in narrow instances. Murray's company is seeking a two-year moratorium on closures of coal-fired power plants, which would be an unprecedented federal intervention in the nation's energy markets. The company said invoking the provision under the Power Act was 'the only viable mechanism' to protect the reliability of the nation's power supply. Murray told the White House that his key customer, Ohio-based electricity company FirstEnergy Solutions, was at immediate risk of bankruptcy. Without FirstEnergy's plants burning his coal, Murray said his own company would be forced into 'immediate bankruptcy,' triggering the layoffs of more than 6,500 miners. FirstEnergy acknowledged to the AP that bankruptcy of its power-generation business was a possibility. Murray urged Trump to use the provision in the Federal Power Act to halt further coal plant closures by declaring an emergency in the electric power grid. After a conversation with Trump at a July 25 political rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Murray wrote, the president told Perry three times, 'I want this done.' Trump also directed the emergency order be given during an Aug. 3 conversation in Huntington, West Virginia, he said. 'As stated, disastrous consequences for President Trump, our electric power grid reliability, and tens of thousands of coal miners will result if this is not immediately done,' he wrote. Murray's claims raise the possibility that Trump was warned against the move by his advisers — some of whom are known to be more cautious — or that he simply made assurances to Murray to avoid immediate confrontation. The people who worked on the decision most directly were Perry, Michael Catanzaro, who works under National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn as the top White House energy adviser, and Perry's chief of staff, Brian McCormack, U.S. officials told the AP. They spoke only on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss internal policy considerations by name. Murray and his company have been impassioned supporters of Trump, donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to his campaign and inauguration, hosting fundraisers and embracing him as the rescuer of the Appalachian coal industry. The friendliness has been mutual: When Trump repealed an Obama administration regulation barring coal companies from dumping mine waste in streams, Murray and his sons were invited for the signing. The Energy Department has already informed Murray it will not invoke the law, an official with knowledge of the decision told the AP. Coal has become an increasingly unattractive fuel for U.S. electricity companies, which have been retiring old boilers at a record pace. At least two dozen big coal-fired plants are scheduled to shut down in coming months as utilities transition to new steam turbines fueled by cleaner-burning natural gas made more abundant in recent years by new drilling technologies. Trump, who rejects the consensus of scientists that burning fossil fuels is causing global warming, has made reversing the coal industry's decline a cornerstone of his administration's energy and environmental policies. Since taking office, he announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, and he has moved to block or delay Obama-era regulations seeking to limit carbon emissions. Other coal executives have urged similar government intervention to save their businesses. In a speech last week, the CEO of Peabody Energy Corp., the nation's largest coal producer, also said a two-year moratorium on coal-plant closures was needed. Perry has already twice invoked the Federal Power Act in narrow ways at the request of utilities seeking to keep old coal-burning plants online past their planned retirement dates. In both cases, the utilities were allowed to continue operations at plants amid concerns that shutting them down could lead to regional shortages in electricity. ___ Darlene Superville contributed to this report. ___ Follow Associated Press environmental reporter Michael Biesecker at www.Twitter.com/mbieseck , Matthew Daly at @matthewdalywdc and Jeff Horwitz at @jeffhorwitz ___ Online: Letters from Murray Energy to the Trump administration: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3936141-Murray-s-letters-to-Trump-administration.html
  • Couple gets engaged on live TV during total solar eclipse
    Couple gets engaged on live TV during total solar eclipse
    Viewers of KOKI-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, witnessed an engagement live on air during coverage of the total solar eclipse on Monday.  >> Watch the news report here >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news KOKI Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott traveled to Prairie Home, Missouri, to be in the path of totality for the eclipse. He met several people that traveled to the area to see the eclipse, including a couple from Dallas. One man told Aydelott he planned to propose during the eclipse.  >> Missouri newlyweds say ‘I do’ during eclipse >> Read more trending news KOKI was live on TV covering the eclipse when the man pulled the woman to the side, got down on one knee and proposed. The crowd turned their attention from the sky to the couple. Based on the tears and kiss, she said yes. >> Watch the moment here >> On FOX23.com: Complete coverage of the total solar eclipse
  • Crowds gather for Atlanta ‘American Idol' auditions at Piedmont Park
    Crowds gather for Atlanta ‘American Idol' auditions at Piedmont Park
  • Trump vows continued fight in Afghanistan; reversing stance
    Trump vows continued fight in Afghanistan; reversing stance
    Reversing his past calls for a speedy exit, President Donald Trump recommitted the United States to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan, declaring U.S. troops must 'fight to win.' He pointedly declined to disclose how many more troops will be dispatched to wage America's longest war. In a prime-time address to unveil his new Afghanistan strategy, Trump said Monday the U.S. would shift away from a 'time-based' approach, instead linking its assistance to results and to cooperation from the beleaguered Afghan government, Pakistan and others. He insisted it would be a 'regional' strategy that addressed the roles played by other South Asian nations — especially Pakistan's harboring of elements of the Taliban. 'America will work with the Afghan government as long as we see determination and progress,' Trump said. 'However, our commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank check.' Still, Trump offered few details about how progress would be measured. Nor did he explain how his approach would differ substantively from what two presidents before him tried unsuccessfully over the past 16 years. Although Trump insisted he would 'not talk about numbers of troops' or telegraph military moves in advance, he hinted that he'd embraced the Pentagon's proposal to boost troop numbers by nearly 4,000, augmenting the roughly 8,400 Americans there now. Before becoming a candidate, Trump had ardently argued for a quick withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling the war a massive waste of U.S. 'blood and treasure' and declaring on Twitter, 'Let's get out!' Seven months into his presidency, he said Monday night that though his 'original instinct was to pull out,' he'd since determined that approach could create a vacuum that terrorists including al-Qaida and the Islamic State would 'instantly fill.' 'We will ask our NATO allies and global partners to support our new strategy, with additional troop and funding increases in line with our own. We are confident they will,' Trump said in comments echoed by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. Earlier this year, Trump announced he was entrusting Mattis and the military with the decision about how many troops would be needed. In talking points sent Monday to congressional Republicans and supportive groups, the White House affirmed that the troop numbers were up to Mattis and added that the administration wasn't seeking more money from Congress for the strategy in the current fiscal year, which concludes at the end of next month. While Trump stressed his strategy was about more than just the military, he was vague on other 'instruments of American power' he said would be deployed in full force to lead Afghanistan toward peace, such as economic development or new engagement with Pakistan and India. Absent military specifics, it was difficult to assess how his plan might dissolve the stalemate between the Taliban and the Afghan government. On one point — the definition of victory — Trump was unequivocal. He said American troops would 'fight to win' by attacking enemies, 'crushing' al-Qaida, preventing terror attacks against Americans and 'obliterating' the Islamic State group, whose affiliate has gained a foothold in Afghanistan as the U.S. squeezes the extremists in Syria and Iraq. Trump's definition of a win notably did not include defeating the Taliban, the group whose harboring of al-Qaida led the U.S. to war in Afghanistan in the days after the 9/11 attacks. Like President Barack Obama before him, Trump conceded that any solution that brings peace to Afghanistan may well involve the Taliban's participation. 'Someday, after an effective military effort, perhaps it will be possible to have a political settlement that includes elements of the Taliban in Afghanistan,' Trump said. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a statement after the speech, said the U.S. was ready to support peace talks with the Taliban 'without preconditions.' Talk of future Taliban reconciliation was one of several echoes of Obama woven into Trump's plan. Like Trump, Obama insisted near the start of his presidency that the 'days of providing a blank check are over,' urged a regional approach and said U.S. assistance would be based on performance. Still, Trump was intent on differentiating his approach from his predecessors — at least in rhetoric. He emphasized there would be no timelines, no hamstringing of the military and no divorcing of Afghanistan from the region's broader problems. One step being considered to further squeeze Pakistan is to cut foreign aid programs unless Islamabad clamps down on the Taliban and an associated group known as the Haqqani network, senior administration officials told reporters ahead of Trump's speech. Using civilian and military aid as a pressure lever with the Pakistanis has been tried for years. Trump's speech concluded a months-long internal debate within his administration over whether to pull back from the Afghanistan conflict, as he and a few advisers were inclined to do, or to embroil the U.S. further in a war that has eluded American solutions for the past 16 years. Several times, officials predicted he was nearing a decision to adopt his commanders' recommendations, only to see the final judgment delayed. And while Trump has pledged to put 'America First,' keeping U.S. interests above any others, his national security advisers have warned that the Afghan forces are still far too weak to succeed without help. Even now, Afghan's government controls just half the country. In Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid dismissed Trump's speech as 'old' and his policy as 'unclear.' But the plan was cheered by Afghanistan's government. Ambassador Hamdullah Mohib, the Afghan envoy to Washington, called it a '10 out of 10.' 'We heard exactly what we needed to,' Mohib said in a phone interview. 'The focus on the numbers has taken away the real focus on what should have been: what conditions are required and what kind of support is necessary.' Among U.S. elected officials, the reception was equally mixed, reflecting the deep divisions among Americans about whether to lean into the conflict or pull back. John McCain, the Senate Armed Services Committee chairman who'd criticized Trump for delays in presenting a plan, said the president was 'now moving us well beyond the prior administration's failed strategy of merely postponing defeat.' House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said the speech was 'low on details but raises serious questions.' 'Tonight, the president said he knew what he was getting into and had a plan to go forward. Clearly, he did not,' said Pelosi, D-Calif. At its peak, the U.S. had roughly 100,000 in Afghanistan, under the Obama administration in 2010-2011. The residual forces have been focused on advising and training Afghan forces and on counterterror operations — missions that aren't expected to dramatically change under Trump's plan. 'I share the America people's frustration,' Trump said. But he insisted, 'In the end, we will win.' ___ Burns reported from Amman, Jordan. Associated Press writers Kathy Gannon in Islamabad and Jill Colvin and Ken Thomas in Washington contributed. ___ Reach Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP and Robert Burns at https://twitter.com/robertburnsap
  • Questions on immigration, race follow Trump to Arizona
    Questions on immigration, race follow Trump to Arizona
    Trying to recapture the Republican fervor that helped put him in office, President Donald Trump travels to Yuma, Arizona, on Tuesday to visit the nation's southern border and to Phoenix to rally thousands of supporters in a state where he's trashed both Republican senators. The two-day trip, which also includes a stop in Reno, Nevada, to speak to veterans at an American Legion conference, marks his farthest journey west since taking office in January. It comes at a politically turbulent time for the president. On Monday night, he addressed the nation about his decision to maintain a U.S. presence in Afghanistan, an action at odds with his repeated promises on the campaign trail to end the country's longest war. And last week he touched off a firestorm by saying that 'both sides' were to blame for violence that erupted at a rally organized by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump's planned events could help stoke a base of voters who oppose his move on Afghanistan and the recent White House departure of Steve Bannon. The chief strategist had made it his mission to remind Trump of what his most fervent supporters want from his presidency, and some conservative strategists have openly worried that without Bannon around Trump will be too influenced by more traditional Republicans — such as on Afghanistan policy. While at the Marine Corps base in Arizona along the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump can renew his vow to build a wall and highlight other tougher immigration policies, a favorite among his supporters. Later, his political rally provides the atmospherics of the campaign trail itself. This will be Trump's eighth political rally since taking office. His 2020 re-election campaign pays for and organizes the events, carefully screening attendees. Democratic leaders and other Trump opponents plan protests and marches outside the Phoenix rally to decry his immigration policies and his comments about Charlottesville. Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton had implored the president to postpone the rally to allow time for the country to heal from Charlottesville. Gov. Doug Ducey, a Trump supporter, will greet him as he arrives in Phoenix but will not attend the rally to focus on safety needs, his spokesman said. Neither Sen. Jeff Flake nor Sen. John McCain, who is undergoing cancer treatment, will join Trump at his events in the state. Flake has been on tour promoting a book that says the Republican Party's embrace of Trump has left conservatism withering. Flake has been a frequent target of Trump's wrath. Last week, he wrote on Twitter that Flake is 'toxic' and said it is 'great to see' Kelli Ward running against him in the GOP primary for the seat, which is up for re-election next year. That has sparked talk of Trump possibly endorsing Ward from the stage Tuesday night. Another potential subplot of the rally: Trump has teased in a Fox News interview and on Twitter the possibility that he'll pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who recently was convicted for disobeying a court order to stop his immigration patrols.
