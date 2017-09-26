ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who is accused of leaving a 2-year-old girl in an unlocked vehicle in the employee parking lot of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Monday afternoon was freed from Florida's Orange County Jail early Tuesday after posting bail, records said.
Myriam Lubin Cadet, 37, was arrested on a charge of child neglect after Walt Disney World security guards removed the girl from the vehicle shortly before 1:15 p.m., Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.
Temperatures reached the low 90s Monday.
The car wasn't running, but its windows were lowered several inches, Tejada-Monforte said.
Deputies said the girl was taken to Florida Hospital Celebration Health in stable condition. It's unknown how long she was in the car.
"Why are you doing this to me?" Lubin Cadet told WFTV's Ty Russell as she walked out of jail Tuesday. She didn't say much else.
Investigators didn't say if Lubin Cadet is related to the girl or if she is employed by the hotel.
