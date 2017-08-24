Listen Live
Crime & Law
Well-known pediatrician arrested on child sex charges
Close

Well-known pediatrician arrested on child sex charges

Well-known pediatrician arrested on child sex charges
Photo Credit: Hawkins County Sheriff's Office
Chris Calendine

Well-known pediatrician arrested on child sex charges

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. -  Dr. Chris Calendine was arrested Monday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure. The 45-year-old pediatrician has a popular practice in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

>> Teacher accused of sex with students in cemetery sentenced

The charges reportedly stem from allegations relating to two boys, ages 12 and 14, and the indictment follows an investigation by the district Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Kingsport Times-News that he could not release any information, but the indictment states that the crimes occurred last July.

This is not Calendine’s first run-in with the law — in December 2016, he was arrested on public intoxication charges at a high school basketball game. The 2016 report noted that Calendine was the team physician for Cherokee High School’s football team.

>> Ex-'teacher of the year' gets 10 years in prison for hosting teen sex parties

Calendine is also well-known for his philanthropy; in May 2016, he offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe recovery of his patient, Carlie Trent, according to WTVC. The 9-year-old girl was later found safe and returned to her parents; her uncle was charged with the kidnapping.

He also founded a free youth fitness program in Rogersville, and his office was contracted by the Rogersville City School Board of Education to provide health care for the 2017-18 school year. A representative of the district told the Times-News that “personnel from his office have been providing our clinic service, not Dr. Calendine personally.”

>> Read more trending news

Calendine was arrested at his office in Rogersville and is being held on $50,000 bond. Both of the charges are felonies, and the pediatrician could face a maximum of 18 years. He is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 31.

News

  • Charlottesville, DOJ to host 'community recovery' town hall
    Charlottesville, DOJ to host 'community recovery' town hall
    Charlottesville residents are getting a chance to talk with city officials about a white nationalist rally earlier this month that devolved into deadly violence. The city is hosting what it calls a 'community recovery town hall' Thursday evening, in collaboration with the Community Relations Services of the Department of Justice. Officials will provide an update on 'recovery efforts' and offer opportunities for public comment, according to a news release. 'Our community has been shaken to its core,' City Manager Maurice Jones said in a statement. 'We see this partnership with CRS as the beginning of a process of recovery and renewal.' The event comes a day after workers covered two Confederate statues in black to mourn the death of a woman who was killed while protesting the rally. It's been nearly two weeks since the event, which attracted what's believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in at least a decade. Rally attendees and counter-protesters fought in the streets. Heather Heyer was killed when a car plowed into demonstrators during a march, and two state troopers died in a helicopter crash that day. Some residents have criticized city officials for granting a permit for the rally, and others have said police didn't do enough to keep the two sides apart or stop the fighting. City officials already got some feedback at a council meeting earlier this week when scores of people packed the chamber, shouting and cursing at members. The angry crowd forced the council to abandon its agenda. Instead, the panel heard hours of public comment. In other developments Wednesday, Christopher Cantwell, a white nationalist from Keene, New Hampshire, turned himself in to face three felony charges in Virginia, authorities said. Cantwell was wanted by University of Virginia police on two counts of the illegal use of tear gas or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury with a 'caustic substance,' explosive or fire. University police issued a brief statement late Wednesday saying Cantwell turned himself in to police in nearby Lynchburg, Virginia, where he was being held at a regional jail pending transport to Charlottesville. It wasn't immediately known if Cantwell has a lawyer. Contacted by The Associated Press on Tuesday, Cantwell acknowledged he had pepper-sprayed a counter-demonstrator during an Aug. 11 protest on the campus of the University of Virginia the day before the rally. But he insisted he was defending himself, saying he did it 'because my only other option was knocking out his teeth.' He also said he was looking forward to his day in court. Lynchburg police, contacted by AP late Wednesday, declined to release further information about Cantwell.
  • Within 24 hours, a pair of wildly different Trump speeches
    Within 24 hours, a pair of wildly different Trump speeches
    Within a 24-hour span, President Donald Trump delivered one speech in which he tore into the media and members of his own party, and a second in which he called for national unity and love. The about-face seemed to reflect the president's real-time internal debate between calls for moderation and his inclination to let loose. On Wednesday, the president spoke in measured tones and stuck to his prepared remarks as he praised veterans at an American Legion conference in Nevada as examples for a nation yearning to set aside its differences. 'We are here to hold you up as an example of strength, courage and resolve that our country will need to overcome the many challenges that we face,' he said. The night before, the president cut loose in Arizona, defying instructions from his aides to stick to the script and angrily renewing his fight with the press over its coverage of his comments about the race-fueled violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The public push-and-pull in Trump's message mirrors the internal dynamics at the White House, where new chief of staff John Kelly has organized and regimented the West Wing staff but has been unable to rein in the president's tendency to veer off course. The president's speech in Reno was full of the calls for patriotism and national healing that would not have seemed out of the ordinary had they been uttered by previous occupants of the Oval Office. But his rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night was uniquely Trump. He opened his remarks with a talk of unity but quickly erupted in anger, blaming the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to the violence in Charlottesville at a protest organized by white supremacists. Trump read from his three responses to the racially charged violence, becoming more animated with each one. He withdrew from his suit pocket the written statement he'd read the day a woman was killed by a man who had plowed a car through counter-protesters. But he skipped over the trouble-causing part that he'd freelanced at the time: his observation that 'many sides' were to blame. That, as well as his reiteration days later that 'both sides' were to blame for the violence that led to the death of Heather Heyer and two state troopers, led Democrats and many Republicans to denounce Trump for not unmistakably calling out white supremacists and other hate groups. By the time he arrived at the American Legion conference, Trump seemed more congenial. He even thanked Sen. Dean Heller, a Nevada Republican with whom he has openly and repeatedly feuded. He discussed his early efforts to restructure and improve the Department of Veterans Affairs. Later in the speech, Trump said Americans aren't defined by the color of their skin, the size of their paycheck or their political party. Since Kelly took over last month as chief of staff, he has ousted lightning-rod chief strategist Steve Bannon and hard-charging communications director Anthony Scaramucci while limiting dissenting voices, restricting access to the president and steering the president toward a desired outcome on key decisions. He has urged Trump to more closely follow a game plan. But Trump's broadside against the 'damned dishonest' media, which he says is out to get him, was one of several detours he took from remarks prepared for the Phoenix rally. Trump unabashedly acknowledged that his own advisers had urged him to stay on message, and that he simply couldn't. His diatribe against the press wasn't in his prepared remarks, according to two people familiar with the plan but not authorized to speak publicly about the president's decision. Though he was subdued in speaking to the veterans, Trump often resurrects his free-wheeling 2016 campaign style when in the comforting presence of his most fervent fans. He flings insults at perceived enemies and meanders from topic to topic. In Phoenix, his ease was apparent. As he discussed his responses to Charlottesville, Trump interrupted himself to add: 'I didn't want to bore you. You understand where I'm coming from. You people understand.' ___ Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Alan Fram in Washington contributed to this report.
  • VA reform laws are rare legislative bright spot in 2017 for Trump, Congress
    VA reform laws are rare legislative bright spot in 2017 for Trump, Congress
    As President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed another bill into law that was designed to make internal reforms at the Department of Veterans Affairs, it was a fresh reminder that one of the few areas of legislative success for Congress and the Trump Administration in 2017 has come on a subject that has drawn strong bipartisan cooperation, with the simple goal of ensuring better treatment for the nation’s veterans. “To fulfill our great patriotic duties, we must take care of our great veterans,” the President said in a speech to the American Legion in Reno, Nevada, where he later signed into law a bill that modernizes the benefits claims appeals process at the VA, to help speed decisions for veterans. In Congress, the scandal that erupted three years ago at the Phoenix VA set in motion a steadily increasing number of legislative efforts over the last year, almost totally devoid of any partisan sniping. “We don’t have Republican casualties and Democratic casualties,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA), the Chairman of the Senate Veterans Committee, earlier this year of the push to reform the VA. On this latest law signed by the President, Isakson said it was a bureaucratic situation that cried out for action by Congress. “For far too long, our veterans have faced unacceptable delays in their claims appeals,” Isakson said on Wednesday. “With this legislation, we’re going to reduce the time it takes for our veterans to get a decision and increase the opportunity for them to receive their just benefits,” he added. VA Appeals Reform Now Law: VFW proud of united Congress and White House https://t.co/qpo9Sv4mEl — VFW National HQ (@VFWHQ) August 23, 2017 Along with the bill approved by Mr. Trump on Wednesday, five substantive pieces of legislation have been signed into law so far this year on veterans matters; other laws include: + The “Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act,” which makes it easier for the VA to fire problem employees; the law also strengthens legal protections for whistleblowers, who have been targeted by superiors for revealing internal troubles at the VA. + The “Veterans Choice Program Improvement Act,” which strengthens the ‘Choice Program’ that allows vets to seek care outside the VA system, in a bid to ensure that veterans don’t face lengthy treatment delays. + The “Increasing the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability to Veterans Act of 2017,” which allows officials to reduce the pension of senior federal officials if they were convicted of a felony related to their job performance at the VA. + The “Harry W. Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2017,” which is designed to improve veterans education benefits, as well as enhance the post-9/11 G.I. Bill. Veterans have faced unacceptable delays in benefits claims appeals. My reforms, just signed into law, will help: https://t.co/Wwky7UTsYa — Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) August 23, 2017 Obviously, getting consensus on VA issues is a bit different than finding common ground on high profile issues like tax reform, health care, money for the border wall, the budget and more – but it is a reminder that bipartisanship is still possible between Democrats and Republicans in the Congress. For President Trump – legislation to improve the VA is one of the biggest legislative success stories that he has had in his first seven months in office, along with 14 measures that were approved to roll back specific rules and regulations from the Obama Administration. But the rest of the Trump agenda remains in limbo, as Congress will try to address health care, taxes, spending bills, the debt limit and much more when lawmakers return to legislative work after Labor Day. In 1986 – the last time Congress enacted major tax reform – the final plan was bipartisan, netting 292 votes in the House and 74 in the Senate. Bipartisanship is possible on the VA – and major issues as well – but it takes some work along the way.
  • Gulls: Winningest team in San Francisco Bay Area baseball
    Gulls: Winningest team in San Francisco Bay Area baseball
    Among Denard Span's greatest fears in the outfield is having a gull splat on him from above as he chases down a long fly ball. It's a real possibility, considering how regularly the pesky birds come in off the San Francisco Bay to hover low over the Giants' AT&T Park. 'I'm afraid of them dropping something, using the bathroom on top of me,' said Span, San Francisco's center fielder. 'Or maybe them dropping some food near me and then all of them just freaking swarming me.' Sports venues across the country struggle to wave off pigeons, bats and gulls, but the two Bay Area ballparks' proximity to the water and dumps attracts birds in large flocks. It has been such a problem at the Oakland Coliseum that stadium operations officials added a pair of vinyl kites this season in an effort to fend them off. Gulls typically feed at dumps, but marine biologists say recent efforts taken by some nearby sites to bury the waste faster have kept the feathered creatures away. Now, the gulls circle Bay Area ballparks in the hundreds to scour for leftovers such as those popular garlic fries, creating a nuisance for fans and players - not to mention the grounds crew that goes back to work on the infield, basepaths and mound the moment a game ends. That prompted the two teams to experiment with unconventional measures of dealing with their respective bird business. In Oakland, the bird brigade was becoming such a problem that the Athletics added two falcon-shaped kites this season to try to scare off the gulls. The kites even have catchy nicknames chosen by fans: 'Falcon McFalconface' and 'Scott Hattebird,' after former A's star Scott Hatteberg. 'We took off the tarps in the third deck for the first time in several years, so it seemed to open up the opportunity for the birds to come,' said David Rinetti, the A's vice president of stadium operations. There were a few day games this season when more than 300 gulls circled in and around the ballpark. Players and fans noticed, complaining the birds were making a mess. So Rinetti and his staff needed a solution - and fast. 'I looked up 'bird abatement, Bay Area' online and came up with a company that provided these kites that are falcons that supposedly worked to keep seagulls away,' Rinetti said. They are doing the job so far. The duo even startled Span when the Giants played a Bay Bridge Series game in Oakland earlier this month. 'It got me at first. I thought they were real,' Span said. At the Giants' waterfront ballpark, as fans leave, another competition begins: gulls fly in from McCovey Cove to hunt for snacks. 'They eat food, scoop it up, compost it,' Giants head groundskeeper Greg Elliott said. 'It's fine for us, but the birds are more of a nuisance for ballplayers.' In 2012, the Giants were counting on a red-tailed hawk nicknamed Bruce Lee to solve their 'gull-drums.' His presence kept the skies clear for a while. The team built a box for Lee to nest in, hoping to keep the gull-chasing predator at AT&T Park, Giants senior vice president of ballpark operations Jorge Costa explained at the time. Yet Lee has since left his post, and, naturally, the gulls are back. Eating leftovers is far from healthy for the birds, said marine biologist Dr. Jim Harvey, director of Moss Landing Marine Laboratories in Monterey County. 'They're supposed to be eating fish and squid,' he said, 'so eating human food, especially ballpark food, that's not good.' Harvey, who also happens to be a longtime Giants season ticketholder, said he is hardly optimistic that baseball franchises will find a permanent, perfect solution because birds always adapt. 'You can put a physical barrier up, create netting around the whole park. But that's not going to happen,' he said. Span just wishes fans might consider doing their part by cleaning up their own messes, if only to benefit the birds - and keep them as far as possible from his center field workspace, of course. 'It is like a snow globe, and I'm surprised that one of them has not been struck by the ball,' longtime Giants bench coach Ron Wotus said. Freak ballpark accidents involving birds have happened in the past. Hall of Fame left-handed pitcher Randy Johnson struck and killed a dove with a pitch in 2001. The now-infamous video clip shows the ball drilling the bird, sending an explosion of white feathers into the air. In 1983, star Yankees outfielder Dave Winfield inadvertently took a gull's life in Toronto making a throw between innings. Police charged him with animal cruelty, but the charges were later dropped. Wotus joked that if an accident does happen again, perhaps the Giants might take advantage. 'We can use a seagull ricochet for an RBI double,' he said, chuckling. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Republican agenda threatened by Trump-McConnell feud
    Republican agenda threatened by Trump-McConnell feud
    President Donald Trump can't enact his agenda without Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell may not have a majority to lead without Trump's help. It's simple, and still so complicated. The strangest bedfellows in Washington are locked in an increasingly public and personal feud that defies conventional wisdom. The escalating tension between the two men is threatening the GOP's re-election prospects and its ability to govern. It has erupted at a high-stakes moment for the Republican Party, which is facing the prospect of a government shutdown — and the possibility it may fail to enact any major legislation during its first year in complete control of Washington. The dispute is a reminder of the unconventional politics that have gripped the GOP in the Trump era. While Trump and McConnell ostensibly share the same philosophy, legislative agenda, voters and political opponents, they increasingly act more like adversaries than allies — a reminder of just how divisive the president remains within his own party. 'He's now actively attacking people who can help his agenda,' veteran Republican operative Doug Heye said of Trump, who has mobilized his avid supporters against GOP senators since the party's embarrassing failure to overhaul the nation's health care system. 'It seems to be really a one-man spiral to the bottom.' Divisions have deepened in recent weeks. McConnell, like other leading Republicans, is particularly upset by Trump's persistent attacks against vulnerable Republican senators who need his help, according to a person familiar with the Kentucky Republican's thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations. The person said McConnell questions whether Trump is capable of righting his struggling presidency. The concerns were exacerbated by Trump's recent description of some participants in a white supremacist rally as 'very fine people,' remarks that were broadly condemned by Republicans and Democrats. The intra-party feuding threatens nearly all of Trump's priorities, including his near-daily campaign trail pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. While Trump threatened Tuesday to force a federal shutdown unless Congress provides funds for the massive project, many GOP lawmakers, especially moderates, lack his passion for the proposal. They may be harder to win over given the current rancorous atmosphere. Republicans who feel wounded by Trump also could be less likely to defend him amid investigations into his campaign's ties to Russia. And it could complicate the task of rallying Republicans around complicated tax legislation, where lawmakers can have divergent priorities. 'In politics, it's a mistake to personalize things, particularly if it's a member of your own team,' veteran Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said Wednesday. 'The reality is you're going to need them down the road.' Trump and McConnell 'remain united on many shared priorities' and they and other top officials will hold 'previously scheduled meetings' after Congress returns from its August recess, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday in a statement. She said their goals include middle-class tax cuts, building the border wall and strengthening the military. 'We have a lot of work ahead of us, and we are committed to advancing our shared agenda together and anyone who suggests otherwise is clearly not part of the conversation,' McConnell said in his own statement. Such talks are unlikely to yield a close personal relationship between the two leaders. At 75 years old, McConnell is just four years older than Trump. But he's spent decades in Washington compared with Trump's seven months. And stylistically and substantively, they are worlds apart. McConnell, a Kentuckian, is guarded and gentlemanly, while Trump flashes a New Yorker's brash, bombastic impertinence. McConnell is an unrelenting GOP loyalist who's mastered Senate rules and the legislative process, while Trump regularly bashes Republicans and has limited knowledge of congressional procedure. McConnell often seems to think several steps ahead of others, while Trump bounces from one subject to another with little clear strategic purpose. The most perplexing of Trump's strategies has been the attacks on sitting Republican senators when his party holds control of the Senate by a narrow margin. Without his support, the GOP stands a chance — if somewhat unlikely — of losing its Senate majority. Last week, Trump encouraged a former Arizona state senator to challenge Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., in a Republican primary election. Meanwhile, a super PAC allied with Trump launched attack ads against Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, who is facing a primary challenge. On Tuesday, Trump said his coy refusal to mention Flake's name at an Arizona rally showed 'very presidential' restraint. He abandoned the restraint by Wednesday morning, tweeting that he's 'not a fan of' Flake, whom he called 'weak on crime & border.' Publicly and privately, Republicans tasked with preserving the GOP's House and Senate majorities next year are outraged. Some party officials, Heye said, are asking themselves a difficult question: 'Is it the Republican president or the Republican Senate I want to protect and work for?' The divisions are 'unprecedented,' said Republican pollster Chris Wilson. Wilson said he thought the party could survive Trump's political struggles and weak polling numbers in 2018, in part because so few races are being fought in competitive terrain. Democrats seeking the House majority have limited opportunities to pick up new seats given the way many congressional districts have been redrawn by Republican-led state legislatures. And Republicans expect gains among 10 states carried by Trump where Democrats currently serve. But Wilson noted the division between Trump and his party is so clear, many voters don't necessarily link the two. 'He does his own job of separating himself from the Republican brand,' Wilson said. But it would be 'catastrophic,' he said, if Trump and the Republican-led Congress fail to enact meaningful legislation now that they have total control of Washington.
  • 'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong game gets students suspended, expelled
    'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong game gets students suspended, expelled
    Students from an Atlanta private school are facing disciplinary action after a photo posted online shows them playing a game of 'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong at an off-campus house party. >> Watch the news report here WSB-TV confirmed that the photo shows students of the Lovett School playing the game earlier this month. The picture clearly shows cups filled with beer in the shape of a Jewish star on one side of the table and a Nazi swastika on the other. >> Teacher fired for allegedly 'dragging' kindergartner across gym Five students were suspended and the student who set up the game and took the photo was expelled after Rabbi Peter Berg alerted the elite prep school's head master of the incident. “The fact that someone could even conceive of such a game, and then play it and think it’s funny is beyond words,” Berg said. >> CEO: Apple to donate $2 million to anti-hate groups Lovett School leaders would not speak to WSB-TV on camera but a spokesperson sent us an email saying in part: 'Character education is at the heart of all we do at Lovett, and we deeply appreciate the individuals and organizations across our community who are helping us to continue to learn and grow from this very troubling incident.' >> KKK's request to burn cross on Stone Mountain denied This all comes the same time the Anti-Defamation League reports a significant spike in cases of anti-Semitism in metro Atlanta and around the country. The ADL reports an 86 percent spike in cases of anti-Semitism, schools included. Berg sees the Lovett School Nazi beer pong case as an opportunity. >> Read more trending news 'We as a community, as a country, have to get our hands and wrap our hands around the problem of hate speech in general, to understand how horrifying that image is to Jewish people,' Berg said.
