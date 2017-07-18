Listen Live
Crime & Law
WATCH: Trooper caught on camera driving wrong direction on highway

Photo Credit: Brian Stablyk/Getty Images
By: Dave Faherty, WSOCTV.com
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -  Shocking viewer video shows a state trooper flying down Highway 321 in Catawba County, North Carolina, going the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

>> Watch the video here

The witness told WSOC-TV that the trooper was heading to a major street racing bust.

>> On WSOCTV.com: Troopers bust drivers for racing high-end BMWs in Catawba County

WSOC first reported about the street racing arrests at 11 p.m. Sunday.

The state trooper got off the River Road exit, crossed the bridge and then started heading south in the northbound lanes. 

WSOC's Dave Faherty spoke to the woman who recorded the video, and she is outraged by the incredibly dangerous maneuver.

"Just freaked out,” Carisa Lynn said. “It was crazy. It was very dangerous."

>> Watch the news report here

State troopers said they received numerous calls of the drivers endangering others along the four-lane highway, but Lynn believes the state trooper put more people at risk. 

>> Read more trending news

"Street racing isn't what you should be doing, but it was more reckless in my opinion of the police officer to be driving the way he was driving, in general, to pull over some people racing,” Lynn said.

WSOC has learned there were as many as 10 BMWs involved in the traffic stop. The Highway Patrol has impounded five of those vehicles. The charges include prearranged speed racing, careless and reckless driving, and impeding traffic.

Troopers charged the following individuals:

  • Brennan T. Rowe, 22, of Wayne, New Jersey, charged with impeding traffic and exceeding posted speed limit
  • Anthony W. Obrien, 20, of Havre de Grace, Maryland, charged with impeding traffic and prearranged racing 
  • Hoang T. Nguyen, 44, of Allen, Texas, charged with impeding traffic and prearranged racing
  • Tran Hai Phi, 26, of Jacksonville, Florida, charged with impeding traffic and prearranged racing
  • Haroon Masood, 27, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, charged with impeding traffic and prearranged racing
  • Tamer Arslanouk, 24, of Waynesville, New Jersey, charged with impeding traffic
  • Saad Ahmed Gil, 25, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, charged with impeding traffic and prearranged racing 

