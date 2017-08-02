Watch: Suspected drunken driver slams into officer during traffic stop

A Forth Worth, Texas, police officer was struck by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop last month, and not only walked away from the collision, but arrested the driver of the car.

>> Read more trending news

Recently released dash cam video from Officer Matt Lesell’s cruiser shows him pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 30 for a traffic violation on July 7.

About 10 seconds into the dash video, a white car can be seen slamming into Lesell’s cruiser, then into the officer and the stopped car, sending Lesell flying through the air. Lesell tries to get up, lies back down for a moment, then gets to his feet to get out of the way of oncoming traffic.

“Next thing I knew I was flying through the air,” Lesell told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It felt like I was spinning through a washing machine.”

The stunned officer called for backup and checked on the traffic violator before detaining the intoxicated driver, according to CNN.

Lesell suffered a hyperextended foot and a fractured vertebra.