Watch: Suspected drunken driver slams into officer during traffic stop
By: WHIO.com

FORT WORTH, Texas -  A Forth Worth, Texas, police officer was struck by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop last month, and not only walked away from the collision, but arrested the driver of the car.

Recently released dash cam video from Officer Matt Lesell’s cruiser shows him pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 30 for a traffic violation on July 7.

About 10 seconds into the dash video, a white car can be seen slamming into Lesell’s cruiser, then into the officer and the stopped car, sending Lesell flying through the air. Lesell tries to get up, lies back down for a moment, then gets to his feet to get out of the way of oncoming traffic.

“Next thing I knew I was flying through the air,” Lesell told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It felt like I was spinning through a washing machine.”

The stunned officer called for backup and checked on the traffic violator before detaining the intoxicated driver, according to CNN.

Lesell suffered a hyperextended foot and a fractured vertebra.

  Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    I guessing you’ve noticed the weather has been weird for many months now. A warm and dry winter spring brought extreme drought. Then it turned on a dime and it became unusually wet, the drought vanished replaced by sporadic flooding, and sun tanning weather has been hard to come bye. There are indications of these back and forth swings to continue this month, at least the first half being much like the past couple months. A decided lack of long hot dry sunny spells. While the August 21 eclipse weather obviously is unknown at this point, the distant look leading up to it are concerning. PATH AND PERCENTAGE OF ECLIPSE: This is a shame, because under normal or average August weather patterns viewing would be favorable in much of metro Atlanta. We typically have partly cloudy/partly sunny afternoons in summer so not a clear blue sky, but opportunity for enough space between passing clouds to see the sun. For example, long-term cloud climate says (NOT a forecast): ROME/CARTERSVILLE: 27% cloudy, 73% chance of seeing it. GAINESVILLE: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. ATHENS: 29% cloudy, 71% chance of seeing it. ATLANTA DEKALB COUNTY PDK: 32% cloudy, 68% chance of seeing it. SOUTH ATLANTA: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. Mother Nature of course does not go by averages, so we will have to check the weather that day. Here are some TRENDS from this distance, obviously a lot can change. Main numerical variants continue to show a lack of heat extending into first part of August: Amazing to see equations showing almost 0% chance of 90s in Metro Atlanta next 10 days: And a wet pattern is shown returning as well: ECMWF model output showing below-normal sunshine through 14th: Hopefully the pattern does not play out this way, or if it does, it breaks by the 21st. Fingers crossed. FOLLOW me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB Eclipse overview and clouds Eclipse day weather NASA Eclipse site Interactive cloud cover map
  Trump signs into law bipartisan Russian sanctions bill
    Faced with a near unanimous message from both parties in Congress, President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bill that steps up economic sanctions against Russia, including provisions which would prevent the President from relaxing sanctions put into place by the Obama Administration, in retaliation for Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Mr. Trump held no signing ceremony for the bill, which also included new sanctions against Iran and North Korea. The plans had been approved 419-3 in the House, and 98-2 in the Senate, making a veto override almost a certainty, if the President had chosen that route. The reaction was immediately positive from Republicans in the Congress, many of whom see U.S.-Russian relations in a totally different view from the President. Pleased @POTUS signed the #RussiaSanctions bill! https://t.co/YzIohqy0K3 — Rep. Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) August 2, 2017 The White House had made clear for weeks that the President was not interested in signing the bill, but he had few options, given the level of support in both parties for the move.
  Police: Shot fired at Atlanta firefighters after attempted car break-in
    Atlanta police have one juvenile in custody and are searching for another after a shot was fired at firefighters. Channel 2's Sophia Choi is talking with firefighters about the incident for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.  The shooting followed an attempted car break-in Wednesday morning near fire station No. 10 in the 400 block of Boulevard, police said.  TRENDING STORIES: Couple ordered to pay photographer $1 million after dispute over $125 Teen jumps out of plane emergency door in San Francisco Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to 1st day of school
    A Forth Worth, Texas, police officer was struck by a suspected drunk driver during a traffic stop last month, and not only walked away from the collision, but arrested the driver of the car. >> Read more trending news Recently released dash cam video from Officer Matt Lesell’s cruiser shows him pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 30 for a traffic violation on July 7. About 10 seconds into the dash video, a white car can be seen slamming into Lesell’s cruiser, then into the officer and the stopped car, sending Lesell flying through the air. Lesell tries to get up, lies back down for a moment, then gets to his feet to get out of the way of oncoming traffic. “Next thing I knew I was flying through the air,” Lesell told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It felt like I was spinning through a washing machine.” The stunned officer called for backup and checked on the traffic violator before detaining the intoxicated driver, according to CNN. Lesell suffered a hyperextended foot and a fractured vertebra.
  Remains found at home where Iraq War vet disappeared were human
    Channel 2 Action News has learned testing on remains found Tuesday near where an Iraq war veteran disappeared in 2014 have come back as human. The medical examiner told Channel 2’s Tom Regan about results Wednesday morning. Crews were in the Kennessaw neighborhood most of the day after a tip led police to a home on Farmbrook Trail. Chase Massner, a father and husband, was 26 when he was reported missing in 2014. Family members said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had been treated for anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. We're working to learn more about the results on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. TRENDING STORIES: Couple ordered to pay photographer $1 million after dispute over $125 Teen jumps out of plane emergency door in San Francisco Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to 1st day of school
  Pistol-packing bride pulls gun on groom on wedding night
    A Tennessee bride who was packing heat on her wedding night is now in jail, news reports state. >> Read more trending news Kate Elizabeth Prichard, 25, and her new husband were at a hotel just hours after saying “I do” when witnesses said she whipped out a gun, according to WTVF. 'She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband's head, and pulled the trigger,' Sgt. Kyle Evans with the Murfreesboro Police Department told WTVF.  Luckily for the new groom, the gun wasn’t loaded. However, his new bride then filled the chamber and fired a round into the air.  When police arrived, the newlyweds told officers nothing had happened, WTVF reported. But after police interviewed witnesses and found shell casings on the ground and a gun in the bathroom, they booked Prichard into the Rutherford County jail. 'Responding officers let the husband know the honeymoon was over and his new wife was going to jail,' said Evans. Read more at WTVF.
