WATCH: Starbucks customer fights off armed robbery suspect with chair

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us

FRESNO, Calif. -  Police say an attempted robbery at a Fresno, California, Starbucks failed after a 58-year-old customer intervened with a chair – and it was all captured on surveillance camera.

According to a Fresno Police Department report of the incident and the Miami Herald, suspect Ryan Michael Florez, 30, entered the Starbucks around 5 p.m. local time last Thursday.

Surveillance video shows the man, identified by police as Florez, approach the register carrying a yellow bag and wearing a mask resembling Optimus Prime, a “Transformers” character. He then appears to pull out a gun — which police say was a replica — as well as a knife, pointing both at the cashier.

Customer Cregg Jerri, 58, sat at a nearby table. The vigilante-to-be was described to the Herald as a “regular” who knows the baristas by name.

Jerri, seeing and hearing what was happening at the register, grabbed a chair. A security camera behind the register captured Jerri as he approached the suspect with his chair over his head and brings it down on the suspect’s head and body twice. The blunt impact knocks off his mask.

A short fight — police say it lasted about a minute — took place afterward, with both the suspect and Jerri receiving stab wounds. Fresno police said Florez fled the scene, but he was captured Friday.

Jerri required a handful of stitches for stab wounds he received; Florez reportedly is still in the hospital with knife wounds, which he said happened when he became the victim of a robbery.

Once booked, he will face charges of attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

  • JUSTICE: 88 suspects identified after GBI tests old rape kits
    JUSTICE: 88 suspects identified after GBI tests old rape kits
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making progress on a massive backlog of rape kits and has already identified 88 suspects in those cases. Only Channel 2 Action News was there as the GBI briefed key lawmakers about its progress. House Speaker David Ralston and other Georgia lawmakers toured the GBI's crime lab Monday to find out more about the kits. Georgia had more than 5,000 kits backlogged for as long as 10 years. After the legislature passed a law requiring testing, the GBI started processing them last summer. Since then, they've tested 979 kits, and from those, they got 88 hits on a national DNA database, meaning they've identified 88 suspects in those cases. RELATED STORIES: State investigating hundreds of untested rape kits linked to children Channel 2 investigates Georgia rape kits going untested State crime lab to get hundreds more untested rape kits Ralston, who helped push the law through the state house, says this is a big step to getting justice for victims. 'It's really, really gratifying to know that we can really look victims in the eye now and tell them that ... we're serious about bringing justice,' Ralston said. State Rep. Scott Holcomb wrote the bill requiring the testing. He says it's just as important to make sure that there's never a backlog again. 'I'm very encouraged,' Holcomb said. 'We know that this problem is going to be solved.' GBI director Vernon Keenan says they expect to have 95 percent of the rape kits tested by June 2019. 'We're bringing justice to sexual-assault victims and law enforcement and prosecutors are very thankful, and I know that the victims are,' Kennan said. The crime lab also has to test new rape kits, along with DNA from other crimes, too. We have new information about how the GBI is reducing the state's large number of backlogged Sexual Assault Kits. pic.twitter.com/CxSpC1CttY-- Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 24, 2017
  • DeKalb sheriff returns to work following state suspension
    DeKalb sheriff returns to work following state suspension
    Channel 2 Action News has confirmed DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann returned to work Monday morning, following a 40-day governor-ordered suspension. The suspension was linked to findings from an investigation into Mann's arrest on May 6 in Piedmont Park. Mann is charged with indecency and obstruction for exposing himself in Piedmont Park before running from an Atlanta Police Department bicycle officer. Mann's case is still pending in Atlanta Municipal Court, where his attorney has entered a motion to dismiss the case based on double jeopardy. Mann is asking the court to consider his suspension, which was ordered by Gov. Deal, as punishment served in the case. As of Friday, Judge Crystal Gaines had not yet made a ruling on the case. The case is scheduled to be heard Thursday afternoon, following a reset earlier this month. Since June 13, Capt. Ruth Stringer has served as interim sheriff of DeKalb County. RELATED STORIES: Judge appoints interim sheriff in place of DeKalb Sheriff Jeffrey Mann Sheriff accused of indecency headed to trial DeKalb sheriff suspends himself after indecency arrest Investigation into sheriff's alleged indecent acts to continue DeKalb sheriff ran after being caught in park for indecent acts, police say Residents say sheriff's arrest one more dark cloud on DeKalb County Her appointment was made by a DeKalb County Superior Court judge following the governor's executive order. That appointment also followed a self-imposed suspension in late May that Mann announced to his staff via an internal memo. Voter reaction Some DeKalb voters seemed indifferent to news of Mann's return Monday. 'When you have that much power, you can kind of do what you want to do,' said Niya Johnson. 'That's how it's working nowadays in today's society, unfortunately.' Johnson never expected Mann's career to suffer from the incident. 'He can do whatever he wants and still go back to work,' she said. 'That's how that works.' Kailand Davis's only problem with the case is Mann's request for it to be dismissed from Atlanta Municipal Court. 'Nah, see, that's him trying to get above the law. He needs to face charges,' said Davis. 'Everyone gets suspended for doing something at work, but this is a criminal offense he committed so he should trialed (be tried) just like anyone else.' DeKalb resident Lisa Keys said she found it difficult to explain the situation to her children. 'What if you have your kids there at the park and they see something like that? That's not fair to those kids. That's something he should have did (in) personal time. That's a personal thing.' Mann entered a plea of not guilty to both charges prior to the case reset last month.
  • Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    A small airplane landed on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett County on Monday afternoon, police said. The plane is registered to a Buford man, FAA records show. It appears to be designed to look like a Messerschmitt BF 109, a plane used by Nazi Germany in World War II. The design includes a swastika on the plane’s tail. The aircraft landed safely just before 1 p.m. and there were no injuries reported, according to Gwinnett County police. The plane landed on the highway near Harbins Road, the same intersection where an accident involving a milk truck spill snarled traffic earlier this month.  Gwinnett teen suing CSX after train accident severed his legs Fred Meyer, who was piloting the plane, was the only person on board. He does not own the aircraft but built the engine and helps take care of the maintenance, he told Channel 2 Action News. “The engine just quit, it just died,” Meyer told Channel 2. “You just sort of fall back on your training at that point in time. You dont think of the circumstances, you just think of your training.” The landing took place about three miles east of the Gwinnett County Airport at 12:45 p.m. After the landing near Dacula, the plane was pulled into the median. The plane was described by a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman as a “Sonex experimental, amateur-built aircraft.” Sonex is a company that sells kits that allow people to build their own airplanes. Meyer told Channel 2 the Nazi design was “just for fun.” “A lot of people like to paint these planes up like old war birds,” Meyer said.  Like Gwinnett County News on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram In other Gwinnett news:
  • McCain's return, heavy with drama for 'Obamacare' repeal
    McCain's return, heavy with drama for 'Obamacare' repeal
    At the twilight of a storied career and battling a brain tumor, Sen. John McCain stands poised to deliver for his party and his president on the issue that's defined the GOP for the past seven years. It's a situation heavy with drama and symbolism. The 80-year-old Arizona senator will return to Washington just days after a cancer diagnosis, to cast what could be the deciding vote Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace 'Obamacare.' McCain himself campaigned heavily on the 'Obamacare' repeal issue last year as he won re-election to a sixth and almost certainly final Senate term. And there could be sweet revenge in defying cancer to undo the signature legislation of the man who beat him for the presidency in 2008, Barack Obama.
  • Kushner returns to Capitol Hill for 2nd day of interviews
    Kushner returns to Capitol Hill for 2nd day of interviews
    President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will return to Capitol Hill Tuesday for a second day of private meetings with congressional investigators, this time for a closed-door conversation with lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee. Kushner on Monday answered questions from staff on the Senate's intelligence panel, acknowledging four meetings with Russians during and after Trump's victorious White House bid and insisting he had 'nothing to hide.' He emerged smiling to publicly declare, 'All of my actions were proper.' A quiet insider who generally avoids the spotlight, Kushner is the first top Trump lieutenant to be quizzed by the congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Hours before the Senate meeting, Kushner released an 11-page statement that was billed as his remarks to both the Senate and House committees. In it, he acknowledged his Russian contacts during the campaign and then the following weeks, in which he served as a liaison between the transition and foreign governments. He described each contact as either insignificant or routine and he said the meetings, along with several others, were omitted from his security clearance form because of an aide's error. Kushner cast himself as a political novice learning in real time to juggle 'thousands of meetings and interactions' in a fast-paced campaign. 'Let me be very clear,' Kushner said afterward in a rare public statement at the White House. 'I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so.' Kushner's statement was the first detailed defense from a campaign insider responding to the controversy that has all but consumed the first six months of Trump's presidency. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia sought to tip the 2016 campaign in Trump's favor. Congressional committees, as well as a Justice Department special counsel, are investigating whether Trump associates coordinated with Russia in that effort and whether the president has sought to hamper the investigations. Kushner said Monday he 'will continue to cooperate as I have nothing to hide.' Trump watched on TV as Kushner made his appearance outside the West Wing and 'thought Jared did a great job,' said White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She said his House testimony on Tuesday would show 'what a hoax this entire thing is.' Trump also took aim at the top Democrat on the House intelligence panel, California Rep. Adam Schiff, calling him 'sleazy' in a tweet and saying he 'spends all of his time on television.' Schiff said on CBS's 'Face the Nation' Sunday that he has a 'great many questions' for Kushner. Schiff responded Monday by tweeting that Trump watches TV too often and his 'comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office.' In the statement for the two committees, Kushner provided for the first time his recollection of a meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who was said to have damaging information about Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. Emails released this month show that the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., accepted the meeting with the idea that he would receive information as part of a Russian government effort to help Trump's campaign. But Kushner said he hadn't seen those emails until recently shown them by his lawyers. He called the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya such a 'waste of time' that he asked his assistant to call him out of the gathering. He says he arrived late and when he heard the lawyer discussing the issue of international adoptions, he texted his assistant to call him out. 'No part of the meeting I attended included anything about the campaign; there was no follow-up to the meeting that I am aware of; I do not recall how many people were there (or their names), and I have no knowledge of any documents being offered or accepted,' he said. Kushner also confirmed earlier media reports that he had suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities to set up secure communications between Trump adviser Michael Flynn, who would become Trump's national security adviser, and Russian officials. But he disputed that it was an effort to establish a 'secret back channel.' His statement describes a December meeting with Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in which Kushner and Kislyak discussed establishing a secure line for the Trump transition team and Moscow to communicate about policy in Syria. Kushner said that when Kislyak asked if there was a secure way for him to provide information from his 'generals,' Kushner suggested using facilities at the Russian Embassy. 'The ambassador said that would not be possible and so we all agreed that we would receive this information after the Inauguration. Nothing else occurred,' the statement said. Kushner said he never proposed an ongoing secret form of communication. He also acknowledged meeting with a Russian banker, Sergey Gorkov, at the request of Kislyak but said no specific policies were discussed. As for his application for a security clearance, Kushner said his form was submitted prematurely due to a miscommunication with his assistant, who had believed the document was complete. He said he mistakenly omitted all of his foreign contacts, not just his meetings with Russians, and has worked in the past six months with the FBI to correct the record.
  • Former contract workers key in Mississippi Nissan union vote
    Former contract workers key in Mississippi Nissan union vote
    A bid by workers at Mississippi's Nissan Motor Co. plant for United Auto Workers representation could turn on a key voting bloc — 1,500 workers who are Nissan employees today, but were initially hired through contract labor agencies. Those workers say they make less than longtime Nissan employees and have worse benefits, and UAW supporters say that's a disparity they'd like to address through contract negotiations. 'I think it's very unfair because we're doing the same job,' said Shanta Butler, a union supporter who started as a contract worker at Nissan in April 2014. 'I think we should be gradually allowed to make our way up to what they're making.' Nissan, for its part, refuses to discuss specific wage and benefit levels. 'Both Nissan technicians and associates enjoy long-term, stable jobs with some of the most competitive wages and benefits in Mississippi,' spokeswoman Parul Bajaj said in a statement. Contract work and workers on second-tier pay scales has also been a major irritant for union supporters at automakers nationwide. The unionized Detroit Three agreed to gradually end second-tier wage scales in their most recent UAW contracts, and UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel said there are limits on contract workers. But Casteel said that 'Southern workers and this model of temporary labor' may erode the high wages traditionally paid by automakers. 'They keep lowering the wages and lowering the benefit levels,' Casteel told The Associated Press in a phone interview. The Center for Automotive Research found in 2015 that Nissan's pay and benefits cost $42 per hour per worker, much less than the $65-an-hour cost for workers at Daimer AG's Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama, or the $58-an-hour cost for General Motors workers. Both GM and Nissan have given pay raises since then. Contract workers are part of what holds the costs down, and also make it harder for the company's employees to fight back, said Dan Cornfield, a Vanderbilt University sociologist who has studied unions. 'The presence of contract workers reduces the bargaining power of full time workers,' he said. Between 3,500 and 4,000 of the 6,400 workers at the Nissan complex just north of Jackson are expected to be eligible to vote in the election set for Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. It's the first-ever union election at the Canton plant, although the UAW lost two earlier votes at Nissan's other American assembly plant in Smyrna, Tennessee. Union supporters say the UAW could help negotiate better wages, benefits and working conditions at the plant. The company is urging workers to reject the union, saying the UAW would be an economic burden. The Japanese automaker has employed some contract workers in Canton since the plant opened in 2003. While the company prides itself on never having laid off a direct Nissan worker — though it cut their hours during the recession — contract workers were cut as car sales plummeted. Nissan turned to contract workers in a big way when production began to rebound in 2011. The practice of adding temporary labor during production increases and new model launches is common practice across the automotive industry, Bajaj wrote. Today, all new production workers at Nissan's two assembly plants, plus its engine plant in Decherd, Tennessee, are initially hired through contract agencies, Bajaj said. In Canton, Kelly Services wrote in a June employment listing that pay starts at $13.46 an hour, rising as high as $17.30 an hour, with the chance to join Nissan permanently within six months. But workers who make the switch stay on the same wage scale, said Akemptisha Bailey of Canton, who started with Kelly in 2012 and is now a supervisor in the paint shop. Nissan technicians hired before the recession make a top wage of $26.02, union officials say, while new converts are limited to a top wage of about $24 an hour. That difference could be worth more than $4,000 a year in pay. The company says it began converting some workers at the three plants to its payroll in 2012, the same year the UAW publicly protested the use of temporary workers, although figures provided to the Mississippi state auditor show direct Nissan employees didn't begin to rise significantly until 2014. Bajaj said the company has put 1,500 workers on its payroll in Canton from Kelly and MINACT, a materials handling contractor, the first time Nissan has ever released numbers. Bailey said that joining Nissan's payroll was great 'morale-wise.' Because she's a manager, she can't vote in the election, although she opposes the UAW. 'I can put food on my table without worrying about having to pay my light bill,' she said, saying her family's economic security is much improved. UAW supporters say reliance on contract or temporary employees is still a problem in Canton. They argue that it undermines the bargain that Nissan made with Mississippi in exchange for what could be more than $1 billion worth of subsidies and tax breaks over 30 years. 'We cannot have permatemps here,' union supporter Rahmeel Nash said. 'That's not what you promised the state of Mississippi. You promised the state of Mississippi that we would have good-paying, full-time jobs.' Nissan hasn't been accused of violating the legal requirements of its incentive agreements, and Bajaj said Nissan has lived up to the spirit as well, investing $3.3 billion. 'Nissan is proud to call Mississippi home, and it is clear that we have had been a major contributor to the state since arriving in 2003,' she wrote. ___ Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy . Read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/Jeff_Amy .
