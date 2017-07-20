Listen Live
Crime & Law
WATCH: Florida man shoots AT&T work trucks parked in front of his home, police say
Close

WATCH: Florida man shoots AT&T work trucks parked in front of his home, police say

WATCH: Florida man shoots AT&T work trucks parked in front of his home, police say
Photo Credit: Mark Hunt/Getty Images/DisabilityImages
Communications worker placing traffic cones around his truck (stock photo).

WATCH: Florida man shoots AT&T work trucks parked in front of his home, police say

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HIALEAH, Fla. -  A Florida man angry about the AT&T work trucks parked in front of his home took matters into his own hands and opened fire on the vehicles' tires and engines, police said.

>> Watch the news report here

According to WFOR, Jorge Jove, 64, confronted the workers outside his Hialeah home about 11 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

>> Read more trending news

"AT&T bucket trucks were working on some overhead phone lines on utility poles,” said Hialeah police Sgt. Carl Zogby. "The owner of the house came out. He was upset the trucks were parked in front of his house, asked them to move. They said, 'We'll move in a few minutes, we’re just working on the poles. We’re supposed to be here.'"

>> Read more Floridoh! stories

Police said that's when Jove, a former Miami-Dade firefighter, went back inside, got a gun and began shooting at the trucks, according to WSVN.

The shocking moment was captured on cellphone video as one of the AT&T employees called 911.

"There's a guy shooting out my tires!" the worker says in the clip as a man – presumably Jove – is shown approaching and shooting at the vehicles, the Miami Herald reported.

>> Click here to watch

Police said Jove fired 18 or more shots, WSVN reported. No one was hurt in the incident.

Jove was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and felony vandalism, WFOR reported.

Read more here or here.

