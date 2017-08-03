Three small children were home when their mother shot and killed a man who tried to break into their Marietta home early Thursday, police said.

It is unclear if the children, who are now in the care of other family members, witnessed the deadly shooting, Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

Marietta police got a 911 call from Shaquita Green about 2:23 a.m.

“The caller stated someone attempted to break into her home and she shot him,” McPhilamy said.

Green told Channel 2 Action News she defended herself and her family from an armed intruder.

“It was either him or me and I wasn’t going, my kids weren’t going to get hurt and they weren’t going to see me get hurt,” Green said.



When officers arrived at the Griggs Street residence, they found the man dead.

Police have identified the man but have not released his name pending next of kin notification.

Green, who has not been charged in connection with the deadly shooting, was not injured. Detectives interviewed her for hours at the Marietta Police Department, McPhilamy said.

She told Channel 2 the same things she told police: that the intruder asked for her husband, who wasn’t home. He then forced the family toward the back of the house, where Green was able to get her gun.

She shot him minutes before her husband returned home, Green told Channel 2.

Green’s husband believes there’s another suspect who brought the home intruder into the neighborhood, Channel 2 reported.



McPhilamy said police “don’t normally respond to calls in this area.”



A golf course and a new subdivision are within walking distance of the shooting scene.

“It’s a quiet area,” he said.

Jasmine Garry, who has lived across the street from the scene of the shooting for about 20 years, was interviewed by police and described the woman who fired at the alleged intruder as nonviolent.

“There was nothing that would make you think (you) got to keep your eye out for her,” she said.

Garry said the community is close-knit.

“We’re all family here because pretty much everyone on this street has lived here their entire lives,” she said.

The shooting made Garry question who’s coming into the community and consider the possibility of getting a gun.

"It’s really shocking,” she said.

