Warrant: Cobb murder suspect slashed woman with a sharp-edged weapon

A man arrested in connection with the death of a Smyrna woman allegedly slashed the woman with a sharp-edged instrument in their Cobb County home.

Brian Marsh Semrinec, 24, is accused of killing 28-year-old Shuyi Li “by striking her about the head and neck with a sharp-edged weapon,” according to a warrant obtained Tuesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“This caused several very large lacerations to the back of her head and neck, which resulted in Li's death,” officials stated in the warrant.

Semrinec was taken into custody without incident Monday night in Dallas, Texas, Cobb police Sgt. Dana Pierce said.

Authorities had been looking for Semrinec since Sept. 18, when they found Li dead in the residence in the 2300 block of Willington Shoals Place.

Police checked on her after she didn’t show up for work.

Semrinec — who lived with the woman, according to the warrant — was later identified as the suspect. At one point, he and Li worked for the same company and had a relationship, Pierce said. Cobb police asked the sheriff’s fugitive squad and the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for Semrinec.

Police have not released details about his arrest or a motive in the case.

Authorities are still waiting for the Cobb County Medical Examiner to determine the official cause of death.

Semrinec is in the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge, according to online jail records.

— Staff writer Steve Burns contibuted to this report.

