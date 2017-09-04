Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 86
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Mostly Sunny
H 86° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • clear-day
    84°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 86° L 67°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    79°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
VIDEO: Florida woman crashes into witness who reported her drunk driving
Close

VIDEO: Florida woman crashes into witness who reported her drunk driving

VIDEO: Florida woman crashes into witness who reported her drunk driving
Photo Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office
Brittany Sharp was arrested for multiple chargers, including driving under the influence and was caught on video driving erratically.

VIDEO: Florida woman crashes into witness who reported her drunk driving

By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

FORT MYERS, Fla. -  Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a woman Sunday in Fort Myers, Florida, after she crashed into a witness who called 911 to report her reckless driving.

>> Read more trending news

WFTX reported that Brittany Sharp, 25, faces charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence causing property damage, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, and careless driving. 

FHP troopers said a female witness called to report that Sharp was driving erratically on the road around 2 p.m. 

WBBH reported that Suzzette Williams, Angelina Powell, and another female passenger followed Sharp for nine minutes, filming Sharp’s vehicle as they broadcasted on Facebook Live.

One clip shows Sharp’s vehicle barely miss others as it crashed into a bridge wall on the highway.

According to News-Press, a witness said that she pulled her car in front of Sharp when Sharp made a complete stop in the center lane. Sharp then drove her car into the back of the witness’s vehicle, News-Press reports. 

Officials took Sharp to the hospital for minor injuries. She remains at the Lee County Jail with no bond set. 

Jail records show that Sharp was arrested twice this year on charges of larceny and dealing in stolen property, according to News-Press. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Homer-happy Rangers take easy win over Braves
    Homer-happy Rangers take easy win over Braves
    Elvis Andrus, Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor homered, Andrew Cashner pitched six strong innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2 on Monday night. The homer-happy Rangers have won two straight and five of seven to stay relevant in the AL wild-card race, beginning the night three games out of the second wild-card spot. Even with slugger Adrian Beltre nursing a hamstring injury and sidelined for the next four weeks, Texas still has plenty of power. The Rangers lead the majors with 215 homers, matching their total from last season. Andrus, who homered twice on Sunday, made it 1-0 in the first inning with his 19th long ball. Mazara's 17th homer and Odor's 28th, a two-run shot, made it 8-2 in the fifth. That gave Texas seven homers over the last two days. Cashner (9-9) gave up six hits, two runs and two walks and struck out five. In his last 10 starts, Cashner is 6-2 with a 2.62 ERA. R.A. Dickey (9-9) allowed eight hits, three walks and seven runs — six earned — in 4 1/3 innings. The 42-year-old knuckleballer struck out three. The Rangers led 3-0 in the second on Cashner's sacrifice fly and a passed ball that scored Odor from third. They went up 5-0 in the third on Joey Gallo's RBI triple and Odor's sacrifice fly. Matt Adams cut the lead to 5-2 in the fourth with his 20th homer. STAYING HOT Rangers C Robinson Chirinos went 0 for 2 but walked twice to reach safely for the 21st straight game, the team's longest such streak this season. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves 1B Freddie Freeman began the game hitting .298 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs since returning July 4 from a broken left wrist, but he's lost strength in his wrist recently. He went 2 for 4 but had hit just .194 over his previous 10 games. Manager Brian Snitker said he and Freeman discussed a couple days ago whether it was risky to keep him in the lineup before his next doctor's visit this week. They decided to stay with Freeman playing every day. 'He assured me there's no pain, not hurting,' Snitker said. 'He can back off the extra work and all that and just get himself ready and get through this OK.' PLAY IT SAFE Texas manager Jeff Banister said there are no plans to add INF Jurickson Profar or top prospects OF Willie Calhoun and 1B Ronald Guzman in the immediate future because the Rangers can't get them enough playing time with expanded rosters. 'You can get to a point where the population can be a little high,' Banister said. Banister added that the players who have been with the team all season deserve a chance 'to finish the job.' ROSTER MOVES Texas recalled OF Jared Hoying from Triple-A Round Rock and LHP Yohander Mendez from Double-A Frisco. ... The Braves activated INF Adonis Garcia from the 10-day disabled list and recalled INF Micah Johnson from Triple-A Gwinnett. Snitker said INF Johan Camargo will be activated from the disabled list on Tuesday. UP NEXT Rangers: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (7-10, 4.31 ERA) will make his 23rd start of the season and his first for Texas. Gonzalez, acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox last week, has gone 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA over his last nine starts. Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (9-11, 4.75 ERA) will make his 28th start and second in his career against the Rangers. In his last four starts, Teheran is 2-1 with a 2.33 ERA, but he's allowed 29 homers, second-most in the NL. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Ending a summer break, Congress returns to an unsettled political landscape
    Ending a summer break, Congress returns to an unsettled political landscape
    After watching President Donald Trump deal with a series of political controversies from afar in recent weeks, lawmakers in the House and Senate return to work on Tuesday, facing an agenda already brimming with politically explosive issues, with the need for disaster aid to help victims of Hurricane Harvey now the most urgent item on the legislative to-do list. The House left for a five week break in late July; the Senate left town a week later, with much of the President’s agenda on hold – and not much seems to have changed on that in the last month. Here’s some of what we might expect from Capitol Hill in the weeks ahead: 1. Harvey relief takes over top agenda slot. When lawmakers left Washington, D.C., it seemed likely that spending bills, increasing the debt limit, tax reform, health care and maybe even a fight over a government shutdown would top the legislative agenda for the fall. Now, the House and Senate are expected to move quickly to approve an initial aid package for those hit by Hurricane Harvey, as the floodwaters slowly recede in Texas, and the damage estimates continue to climb along the Gulf Coast. President Trump has already asked for $7.85 billion to bolster disaster relief accounts at FEMA; that is scheduled for a vote in the House on Wednesday. It’s a much faster response than in 2012, when Congress didn’t act for over two months on the relief bill for Hurricane Sandy, and only after an extended battle over offsetting budget cuts. As of now, a fight over budget cuts seems unlikely with Harvey, as this disaster could ultimately prove more expensive than the federal aid provided in the wake of Hurricane Katrina ($120 billion). Already, the Governor of Texas is talking about needing more than $100 billion in federal aid. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: The federal government will need to give over $100 billion towards Harvey relief #CNNSOTU https://t.co/PMBKrhN3Lf — CNN (@CNN) September 3, 2017 2. Debt limit could get attached to Harvey relief. This won’t happen in the House vote this week, but the word is when the bill comes to the Senate, there will be a move to attach an amendment that increases the nation’s debt limit, without any provisions dealing with budget cuts and/or budget savings. Before Harvey arrived, conservatives – especially members of the House Freedom Caucus – were saying they would not support any move to increase the debt limit unless there were budget savings attached to that plan. Now, that seems to have very little chance of going anywhere. “Using Harvey relief spending to pass a separate, unrelated bill would be inappropriate and send the wrong message,” said Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the head of the Freedom Caucus. But Meadows and other conservatives are badly outnumbered on this, as the White House and Trump Administration officials have made clear they don’t want any legislative shenanigans over the debt limit, expressing that directly in a letter last Friday to Congress about the Harvey aid. 3. Lots of maneuvering still left on health care. When the Senate left town in early August, it was obvious that Republicans remained short on votes for a “skinny” GOP health care reform bill, forcing Senators back to the drawing board. Next up is a bid for a bipartisan solution to help shore up the individual and small group insurance markets under the Obama health law, and make some changes to the existing system. One Senate panel has a pair of hearings set for this week, and two more next week; the goal of Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) is to come up with at least a short term plan to improve things. Technically, Republicans have until the end of the month to be able to pass a health care plan under budget reconciliation, with no threat of a Senate filibuster – the Senate Parliamentarian last week made that ruling, which had been expected by many on Capitol Hill. BREAKING: Senate parliamentarian has told lawmakers GOP authority to pass an Obamacare replacement with just 51 votes expires Sept 30 — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) September 1, 2017 4. Tax reform still faces an uphill fight. While Republicans touted tax reform throughout the month of August, and President Trump will hit the road again on Wednesday to push that effort, I still have to keep pointing out one thing – there is no GOP tax reform bill yet. Yes, the White House and Congressional leaders have been working on a plan – we’ve seen some leaks, like the idea of no longer making 401(k) contributions tax free – but we still don’t have a bill, with all of the many important details from Republicans. Other ideas getting trial balloons include limiting the home mortgage interest deduction, and possibly doing away with the write off for state and local taxes, which would hit a lot of urban Blue States hard on the East Coast (and which didn’t really vote for Trump). The details matter in something like this. We can all say we are for “tax reform” – but those two words mean a lot of different things to people, once you start making the choices. There are real winners and real losers. 5. More talk on infrastructure – but no bill. Nothing changed in the month of August on infrastructure. President Trump and Republicans continue to talk about funneling extra money to build new roads and bridges, but no legislative proposal has been made by the White House, and Republicans in the Congress have not brought forth a bill. Mr. Trump has repeatedly said he wants a $1 trillion plan for new roads and bridges – but you can’t vote on something if there isn’t a bill, and most importantly, no sources of money have been identified to pay for that work. The talk has been that the White House will propose some kind of incentives for the private sector to finance the building of new roads – maybe privately owned toll roads for some states – but again, no details have been set out, and those specifics would need Congressional approval. And there may not be a bill until next year. With no infrastructure bill on the horizon from the administration, Pres. Trump abandons infrastructure council https://t.co/FI76Gco1MT — Transport. 4 America (@T4America) August 30, 2017 6. No government shutdown expected in September. With all of the troubles involving needed aid for Hurricane Harvey, the thought of a possible partial government shutdown seems less and less a possibility in Washington. It’s been obvious for months that Congress would not get its budget work done by October 1, the start of the new fiscal year; lawmakers have only done that four times since the 1970’s, the last times in 1994 and 1996. That means a stop-gap temporary budget will be needed to keep the government running. Chances are, it will extend funding into December, giving Congress and the President the opportunity for the seemingly yearly pre-Christmas deal on the budget to avoid a government shutdown. That’s when we might get a bigger fight over money for the President’s border wall. . @hillhulse: 'I don't think anyone wants to see a shut down right now… I don't see it happening right now,' on a possible gov. shut down. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 1, 2017 7. No money this month for the border wall. While President Trump in August threatened a government shutdown if he didn’t get money for his border wall, the consensus on Capitol Hill is that he won’t press that fight before December – mainly because of the need to get money through for Hurricane Harvey disaster relief. There is also the basic issue of numbers – Mr. Trump does not have a majority of votes in either the House or the Senate for the border wall. There are votes for border fencing and other high tech measures, but not for a wall. I realize that it is popular with many Republican voters. But to get it through the House in July, GOP leaders had to use an end run with the rules to avoid a vote on the money. Why? Because it was going to lose. Trump promised a border wall paid for by Mexico &amp; an end to DACA. Are his voters okay with paying for the wall themselves &amp; keeping DACA? — Ron Asher (@rmasher2) September 4, 2017 8. Speaking of DACA. With the President seemingly ready to allow that program to end for younger illegal immigrants who were brought into the United States by their parents, that’s one more big ticket – and politically controversial item – to add to the Congressional agenda. Again, while the idea of not deporting these people angers many in the Republican Party, there is a most likely a majority in both the House and Senate to allow that to happen. What kind of deal making might have to be involved is unclear, and given the explosive nature of the immigration debate, opening up this matter to legislation in Congress could make for some difficult political choices for lawmakers on the GOP side. But anything is possible, as there are certainly a number of Republicans on Capitol Hill who would be ready to vote to keep Dreamers from being deported. After teasing #Dreamers for months with talk of his 'great heart,' @POTUS slams door on them. Some 'heart'… — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017 9. Trump – an August to remember. Now what? This was an explosive August for President Trump. He took a vacation, but it was anything but a vacation. Threats on North Korea. The reaction to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Steve Bannon leaves the White House. Gorka is pushed out. A pardon for ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Twitter jabs at leading Republicans in the Senate, whom he needs to help his agenda through the Congress. There was frankly little from the White House in August that seemed to keep Mr. Trump on message when it came to the big agenda issues of health care, tax reform, spending cuts and more. And he will start the post-Labor Day period off by making big news on DACA, which certainly will cause more political controversy. Nothing on Trump's Tuesday public schedule about DACA; that will be left to Attorney General Sessions at 11am — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 5, 2017
  • Residents fed up with neighbor's controversial lawn signs and displays
    Residents fed up with neighbor's controversial lawn signs and displays
    Residents in Decatur say they've had enough of a man's controversial signs and displays in his front yard. The man has stuffed monkeys hanging from nooses and signs with vulgar language they say is offensive and racist. TRENDING STORIES: Woman hit in head after chair is thrown from hotel’s 10th floor Man says cold medicine caused fatal stabbing of wife Hurrican Irma now a Category 4 storm Hear what he had to say about his signs, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.