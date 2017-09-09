Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 79
L 59

!
Traffic
Hurricane Irma:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm

SEVERE WEATHER:

Download our app and charge your phone to stay connected during power outages.

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Clear
H 79° L 59°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H 79° L 59°
  • clear-night
    60°
    Morning
    Clear. H 79° L 59°
  • cloudy-day
    70°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 75° L 58°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
Video: Brawl at Popeye's sends pregnant manager to hospital
Close

Video: Brawl at Popeye's sends pregnant manager to hospital

Video: Brawl at Popeye's sends pregnant manager to hospital
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Video: Brawl at Popeye's sends pregnant manager to hospital

By: Eric Webb, Austin American-Statesman

SAN MARCOS, Texas -  A video of a brawl at a Popeye’s restaurant in Texas has gone viral on social media and, according to reports, the fight ended with the restaurant’s pregnant manager being sent to the hospital.

>> Read more trending news

KSAT reported that the behind-the-counter fight between Popeye’s employees and customers in San Marcos started Tuesday night. Four Texas State University students, all women, placed an order for four separate meals at the chicken restaurant’s drive-thru at 1628 Aquarena Springs Drive, the restaurant’s owner, Vedo Kemraj, told the station. After an employee requested that the customers come inside to place their order, because of how complicated it was, the customers began arguing with the general manager in the restaurant and a fight broke out, Kemraj told KSAT.

Watch the footage below.  Warning: The video contains violence and explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kemraj told KSAT that the manager, who is 7 1/2 months pregnant, was kicked repeatedly in the stomach, and that the restaurant’s employees jumped into the fray to help the manager.

The manager sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for overnight observation as a precaution, according to KSAT.

KSAT reported that police went to the restaurant after being called around 9:25 p.m., but that the customers were no longer on the premises. No charges have been filed, and a Texas State University spokesperson told KSAT that the university is looking into the incident. The spokesperson could not confirm whether the women in the video are students.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous storm as it approaches Florida. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and Florida has taken heed by evacuating millions. >> Click here or scroll down for the latest >> Read more trending news
  • Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans
    Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans
    A day after credit-reporting company Equifax disclosed that 'criminals' had stolen vital data about 143 million Americans, it had somehow managed to leave much of the public in the dark about their exposure, how they should protect themselves and what Equifax planned to do for those affected. The breach is unquestionably serious. It exposed crucial pieces of personal data that criminals could use to commit identity theft, from Social Security numbers and birthdates to address histories and legal names. That data — the 'crown jewels of personal information,' in the words of independent credit analyst John Ulzheimer — can't be changed, and once it's in circulation, it's basically out there forever. But Equifax's response has satisfied almost no one. UNHAPPINESS EVERYWHERE Consumers complained of jammed phone lines and uninformed representatives. An Equifax website set up to help people determine their exposure looked like a scam to some, and provided inconsistent and unhelpful information to others. Congress planned hearings. Anders Ohlsson, a 47-year-old technical manager in Scotts Valley, California, called a hotline multiple times and was disconnected; entered the last six digits of his Social Security number into Equifax's emergency website; and finally spoke with a call center manager. He still doesn't know whether his information has been compromised. 'I don't think I've gotten hold of a person that actually cares,' he said. 'Now they're fumbling to tell people what's going on. But they really don't know what's going on.' Equifax plays a key role in the financial industry, making this breach more alarming than previous ones at Yahoo or retailers. The company is a storehouse of personal information, like how much people owe on their houses and whether they have court judgments against them. Lenders rely on the information collected by three big credit bureaus — Equifax, TransUnion and Experian — to help them decide on financing for homes, cars and credit cards. Credit checks are sometimes done by employers when deciding whom to hire for a job. WHAT YOU CAN DO Even if you don't know if you're one of the 143 million, you might want to consider extreme protective measures. Your strongest immediate option involves placing a credit freeze on their files with the major credit bureaus. That locks down your information, making it impossible for outsiders to open new accounts and bank cards in your name. But it also blocks you from opening new accounts, and might involve fees depending on the state you live in. 'The credit freeze is the nuclear option of credit protection,' said Matt Schulz, an analyst with CreditCards.com. 'But in the wake of a breach this big, it's worth considering.' You should also be more diligent about checking your credit reports, where you can see if anyone has opened unauthorized accounts in your name . You can get those files for free once a year from the three major bureaus; use the official site, annualcreditreport.com . It's best to spread those requests out by getting one every four months. And you'll need to be ready to keep checking for a while — potentially years. 'Bad guys can be very patient with data,' Schulz said. If you're not ready for the freeze, Ulzheimer recommends setting up fraud alerts on your files. These force creditors to contact you directly, usually by phone, for approval before approving an account. And if you've been a victim of repeated identity fraud, you can request a new Social Security number with the Social Security Administration. In addition to the emergency Equifax website, https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/, you can also call 866-447-7559 for information. The company also says it will send mail to all who had personally identifiable information stolen. HOW EQUIFAX REACTED Any data breach threatens to tarnish a company's reputation, but Equifax hasn't done much to minimize that damage. Atlanta-based Equifax said Thursday the breach took place between mid-May and July of this year. It discovered the hack July 29, but waited until Thursday to warn consumers. Its communications with the public have so far been limited to official statements. Then there's the company's emergency-information website. To Georgia Weidman, founder and chief technology officer for security firm Shevirah, it looks a lot like the kind of site scammers would use to trick people into giving up passwords or other crucial information. 'It's teaching people entirely the wrong things about using the internet securely,' Weidman said. She said says she's also troubled by Equifax's approach to security generally, including reports that it didn't respond to basic scripting bugs it was warned about last year. Company officials are also under scrutiny. Three Equifax executives sold shares worth a combined $1.8 million just a few days after the company discovered the breach, according to documents filed with securities regulators. Equifax said the three executives — one of them the company's chief financial officer — didn't know about the breach at the time of the sales, but didn't answer further questions. Equifax's security lapse could be the largest theft involving Social Security numbers, one of the most common ways to confirm a person's identity in the U.S. It eclipses a 2015 hack at health insurer Anthem Inc. that involved the Social Security numbers of about 80 million people . FALLOUT Washington regulators and politicians swiftly criticized Equifax, and Jeb Hensarling, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, said he will call for congressional hearings. An Equifax requirement that appeared to force affected customers into arbitration also drew a backlash. Democrats in the House and Senate called on the company to pull back from language that suggested anyone who signs up for credit monitoring also gives up their right to join a class-action lawsuit against Equifax. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the nation's chief watchdog for financial services, likewise blasted the arbitration requirement. The CFPB recently passed a rule requiring financial companies to let customers sue together when a large group has been wronged. New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman said he was starting his own investigation. After a day of all that, Equifax released a statement Friday evening declaring that the arbitration requirement and class-action waiver will not apply to this particular breach. The company also said it had fixed problems with the emergency website and tripled its call center team to over 2,000 agents. Equifax shares fell about 13 percent to $123.75 in heavy trading. The decline equates to about $2.28 billion in lost market value. ___ AP Technology Writers Michael Liedtke and Ryan Nakashima in San Francisco, and Matt O'Brien in New York, contributed to this report.
  • North Carolina's largest city poised for mayoral primary
    North Carolina's largest city poised for mayoral primary
    An off-year election in North Carolina's largest city will help determine if a mayor who's been embroiled in controversies over protections for the LGBT community and her handling of a police shooting will get to vie for a second term. When the polls reopen for the mayoral primary on Tuesday after an early voting period, Democratic Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts will be seeking a second term. Roberts faces challenges from Mayor Pro Tempore Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford, who has received support from some Republicans in the General Assembly. City councilman Kenny Smith leads the GOP primary field. Four additional candidates, two in each party, are also seeking the nomination. The primary winners meet in a general election on Nov. 7. State election officials are keeping an eye on Hurricane Irma and its potential impact on voter turnout. Supported by local and national gay rights groups, Roberts led the effort in February 2016 to get the city council she leads — but votes on only in ties and for vetoes — to pass a measure that expanded public accommodation protections to cover sexual orientation and gender identity. The Republican-controlled Legislature quickly responded with a state law canceling Charlotte's ordinance and requiring transgender people statewide to use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates in many public buildings. A standoff between Roberts and other legislative leaders continued for months over the ordinance and the law known as House Bill 2. Businesses canceled expansions or moves to North Carolina because of HB2, and the NBA withdrew its All-Star Game from Charlotte. The city council last December repealed its ordinance in an attempt to broker a compromise that initially fell apart. A partial repeal of HB2 in March still prevented Charlotte from passing expanded LGBT protections again until the end of 2020. Roberts also faced calls to resign following the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott and the ensuing riots, particularly after she and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief refused at first to release police body camera and dashboard camera footage from the shooting. Despite the controversies, Roberts still appears to have the best chance to win in the expected low-turnout election. She had raised more money through the first half of the year than any mayoral candidate. The longtime local elected official also has received endorsements from national and local LGBT groups. 'Almost every Democrat in Charlotte has voted for Jennifer Roberts eight or ten times,' veteran Charlotte Democratic campaign aide Dan McCorkle said. 'She has enormous name recognition. ... She has an extremely loyal base and her base is basically your most progressive Democrats.' But it could be tricky for Roberts should she fail to get more than 40 percent of the vote needed to avoid a runoff next month. Lyles likely would stand the best chance to defeat Roberts in a runoff because of her close ties to the city's establishment, said Eric Heberlig, a political science professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. But the two primary challengers have their weaknesses as well. 'I'm not sure even if Lyles or Ford has gotten through a clear-enough message of how they're going to be different' compared to Roberts, Heberlig said. During a televised debate in the primary's final days, Lyles said the previous two years in Charlotte showed that the city hasn't dealt with race and poverty, which she said she would focus on if she's elected. Ford spent the debate attacking Roberts and, occasionally, Lyles, on topics ranging from mass transit to race relations. He made special reference to the Scott case, which he said motivated him to run. 'The last thing we can afford to do is have the mayor call out the police chief and roll him under the bus,' Ford said. 'What we need in the city is strong leadership, leadership that is going to be responsive to the people, answer the questions and making sure we're listening and doing what the people of the city of Charlotte want us to do.' Roberts, who refuted Ford's charges throughout the debate, said she recognizes there will be a challenge in the primary regardless of how the vote is split. 'I never take any election for granted, and I have never had an easy election,' Roberts said. 'I let my manager worry about the strategy, and about who's going to win and how many points ahead. I just focus on connecting to voters ... I'm focused on priorities.' While Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 2-to-1, unaffiliated voters comprise 30 percent of the electorate. And Roberts defeated her GOP opponent in 2015 by only 3,700 votes. Heberlig thinks the election gives Republicans the best chance at the mayor's office, and Smith agrees. Charlotte's last Republican mayor was former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who served from 1995-2009. 'We feel really strongly about our opportunity to win the mayor's race,' Smith said after the debate. 'We think we're bringing the leadership necessary, the vision necessary and a thorough understanding of the priorities that Charlotteans want us to focus on.' __ Robertson reported from Raleigh, North Carolina. Follow Foreman on Twitter at https://twitter.com/skipforeman1 and Robertson at https://twitter.com/garydrobertson
  • Trump speaks with Turkey's leader, backs regional stability
    Trump speaks with Turkey's leader, backs regional stability
    President Donald J. Trump has spoken with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. The White House says Trump in the call on Saturday emphasized the common commitment of the United States and Turkey to work together to increase regional stability. According to Turkish presidential sources, Erdogan and Trump spoke about the importance of their nations' strategic partnership and bilateral relations. They also agreed to meet in New York during the U.N. General Assembly.
  • Earthquake hits southern coast of Mexico, triggers tsunami
    Earthquake hits southern coast of Mexico, triggers tsunami
    Updated 2:10 p.m. EDT Sept. 9: The death toll from an 8.1-magnitude earthquake that stuck Mexico earlier this week has risen to 64, according to The Associated Press. Officials in the state of Chiapas told the news wire that 15 people died there as a result of Thursday night’s quake. Forty-five others were reported dead in Oaxaca while four others were killed in Tabasco. Update 4:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 8 According to the AP, the death toll in the wake of an earthquake of the coast of southern Mexico Friday has risen to 58.  Update 2:49 p.m. EDT Sept. 8:  The Associated Press reported that the death toll from an earthquake off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday has risen to at least 35. Update 10:57 a.m. EDT Sept. 8: The Associated Press reported that the death toll from an earthquake off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday has risen to at least 32. The news wire reported that at least 23 people were killed in Oaxaca, citing state Gov. Alejandro Murat. At least seven people died in the state of Chiapas and two others died in the state of Tabasco, the AP reported. ﻿Original report: An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 8.1 on the Richter scale hit off the coast of southern Mexico on Friday, killing at least 15 people and triggering a tsunami, CNN reported. The Associated Press reported that five people were killed, including two children in Tabasco state. >> Read more trending news The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which occurred near the border between Mexico and Guatemala, was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City. It struck off the Pacific coast, 74 miles southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico, which is 600 miles southeast of Mexico City, CNN reported. A tsunami has been confirmed in Mexico, CNN reported, with one wave coming in at 2.3 feet, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center's verified account. The USGS has reported multiple aftershocks, including four with tremors measuring above 5.0 in magnitude. The main quake had a depth of 69.7 kilometers, according to the USGS. It was a particularly shallow quake, according to USGS geophysicist Jana Pursely. 'The shaking along the coast of Chiapas at this point is estimated to be very strong to severe,' Pursely told CNN. 'I would expect damage along the coast of Chiapas.' Chiapas Gov. Manuel Velasco told Foro TV that there have been reports of damage, including hospitals that have lost power and buildings with collapsed roofs, CNN reported. Schools will be canceled Friday, he said. Authorities said they were evacuating residents in Puerto Madero in Chiapas as a precaution due to the tsunami alert, the AP reported.
  • Two-headed rattlesnake found by electrical worker
    Two-headed rattlesnake found by electrical worker
    An electrical worker on a job in Arkansas made an unusual discovery earlier this week: he found a two-headed rattlesnake outside a home in Forrest City. >> Read more trending news The man, identified by Arkansas Online as Woodruff Electric employee Rodney Kelso, said he found the snake “sunning itself” outside a home. The 11-inch timber rattlesnake was found off Arkansas Highway 284 with two other snakes that appeared normal looking, KFSM reported. Kelso donned a pair of gloves after finding the two-headed serpant and put it in a box to bring to Forrest L. Wood Crowley's Ridge Nature Center in Jonesboro, Fox13Memphis reported. Kelso, operations director at Woodruff Electric, told Arkansas Online that he has never seen anything like the snake in his 50 years in the area. “It does happen from time to time in nature,” Cody Walker, education program specialist at the nature center, told Arkansas Online. “Usually they die from complications.' Nature center employees said the snake will eventually be put on display, according to Fox13Memphis.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.