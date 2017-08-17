Listen Live
cloudy-day
89°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic
LISTEN LIVE:

BBC TV coverage on the situation in Barcelona

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
89°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    89°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
Veteran Lithia Springs High teacher shoots self at school; classes canceled
Close

Veteran Lithia Springs High teacher shoots self at school; classes canceled

Veteran Lithia Springs High teacher shoots self at school; classes canceled
There is heavy traffic at Lithia Springs High School after a teacher shot himself on campus, school officials said. Classes have been canceled. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Veteran Lithia Springs High teacher shoots self at school; classes canceled

Lauren Foreman , John Spink and Alexis Stevens The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

Early Thursday morning, a veteran Lithia Springs High School teacher walked to his classroom, pulled out a handgun and shot himself, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Few details have been released.

However, officials said the teacher is stable, students are safe and the gun the teacher used has been secured. No one witnessed the shooting, which occurred before the start of the school day.

Classes were canceled and frantic parents scrambled to pick up their children from the school.

Here’s what we know so far:

12:16 p.m.: In response to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter’s question about possible charges, the sheriff’s office would only say the agency’s criminal investigation is ongoing.

11:56 a.m.: Cleanup efforts are underway at the school, and classes will resume Friday, Douglas sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. 

About 1,100 students have been picked up from the school. Less than a handful of students remain on the campus. 

11:55 a.m.: A handgun has been recovered and is secured, Douglas sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. "Obviously we do not allow teachers to carry handguns on our property," he said. However, there is no way of checking teachers to make sure they don't have weapons on them, he said.

11:50 a.m.: The teacher who shot himself in his classroom at Lithia Springs High School made his way out to other parts of the school after the shooting, Douglas sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said during a second press conference. And a fellow staff member found him. She then directed another staff member to call 911.

Officials insist students did not witness the shooting.


11:38 a.m.: The teacher who shot himself in his classroom at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County is at an undisclosed hospital, officials said. He is stable.

10:18 a.m.: The teacher’s name, grade level, subject of expertise and condition were not released. When he left the school, he was still alive, officials said.

10:18 a.m.: Sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said he does not recall a similar incident at a school in Douglas County. “Not that I know of, and I’ve been here 18 years,” he said.

10:17 a.m.: School starts about 8:40 a.m., officials said. Deputies are usually at the school by 7:30 each weekday, when students begin getting dropped off, Douglas sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. The shooting occurred about 7:15 a.m., right before “our normal start of the day business,” he said.

Close

Veteran Lithia Springs High teacher shoots self at school; classes canceled

10:16 a.m.: Douglas County superintendent Trent North solicited the community’s prayers. 

"You have family,” he said. “When one of your family is hurting, you hurt as well.” He said the school community is "suffering because our family member is in need.” 

"Teachers are part of our family," North said.

10:14 a.m.: Douglas County superintendent Trent North said safety was the school’s first priority.

“The most important thing we do as a school system is to keep our staff and students safe," North said. 

10:13 a.m.: Community members have offered food, water and support. "Our community treats us very well," Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said.

10:13 a.m.: The teacher shot himself with a handgun, Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said.

10:12 a.m.: There were several hundred students who had made their way to the campus, Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. There were very few people inside at the time of the shooting. Officials said they were able to quickly redirect those students as well as faculty and staff as they showed up at the school. “We only believe that two people, initially, were involved in this: himself and the other teacher who called for his aid,” Hambrick said.

10:12 a.m.: A reporter asked, “You’re not saying whether this is an accident?” Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick’s reply? “No.” 

10:12 a.m.: The injured teacher was able to get in touch with another teacher, who called 911, Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. The teacher was flown from the school to a hospital shortly thereafter. School resource officers responded to the school to help secure the school. 

10:11 a.m.: About 7:15 a.m., a male teacher who has been employed with the system for about 18 years came onto the campus and went to his classroom, where he did suffer a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. “There were no students that were ever in jeopardy,” he said. “There were no students who ever saw this. This was something that was a very isolated incident.”

10:11 a.m.: “We will not hold school today at Lithia Springs High School and we are working on details for the safe dismissal of our students,” Douglas County superintendent Trent North said. 

10:10 a.m.: “We know there were no students or staff present when this incident took place,” Douglas County superintendent Trent North said. “The campus has been secured and all students are being kept safely away from the scene.”

10:10 a.m.: The shooting occurred inside the teacher’s classroom at Lithia Springs High School, Douglas County superintendent Trent North said.

10:05 a.m.: A press conference has started to discuss this morning’s shooting at Lithia Springs High School.

Close

Veteran Lithia Springs High teacher shoots self at school; classes canceled

10 a.m.: Atlanta Journal-Constitution multimedia journalist John Spink is live on the scene. He is providing real-time updates on Facebook Live.

9:47 a.m.: Buses are arriving to pick students up at Lithia Springs High School. 


9:44 a.m.: Parents at the school walk to pick up their children, Channel 2 Action News reported.


UPDATE [9:15 a.m.]: Lithia Springs High School posted this message on its website:

A Lithia Springs High School teacher suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 7:15 a.m. on August 17, 2017, while alone in the office off of his classroom. No students were in the building at the time. The campus has been secured and students are in the gym. Students may be picked up by a parent or guardian and buses will be available to take bus riders home. There will be no classes at Lithia Springs High School today.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Lithia Springs High School employee has been flown to the hospital after a “gun-related injury” at the school, a spokesman with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

“All I can confirm is that there was a gun-related injury that took place on the campus this morning involving an employee,” Sgt. Jesse Hambrick told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No students were hurt in the incident, he said.

Students were seen being moved to the school’s gym, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

Parents can pick up their children there.

“That is the reunification site,” Hambrick said. “We’re letting them go for the day. Grief counselors are on scene.”

While social media is lighting up with reports that a teacher was shot or committed suicide, Hambrick would not confirm those accounts. 


A press conference has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. 

A staff writer and photographer with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are headed to the school in the 2500 block of East County Line Road.

—Please return to AJC.com for updates.

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

Close

Veteran Lithia Springs High teacher shoots self at school; classes canceled

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Update:  Sen. Lindsey Graham has responded to President Donald Trump’s tweets Thursday morning. Graham, also using Twitter as a forum, has challenged the president, saying, “Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state and our party forward - toward the light - not back to the darkness.” Original story: President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to respond to the backlash over his comments on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, slamming Sen. Lindsey Graham and the media. >> Trump again blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville 'Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists ... and people like Ms. Heyer,' he wrote, referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed Saturday while protesting the white supremacist Unite the Right rally. 'Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!' Trump added: 'The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!' On Wednesday, Graham, R-S.C., issued the following statement: 'Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville. Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them,' Graham said, according to CNN. 'Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer.' >> Read more trending news In a news conference Tuesday, Trump blamed 'both sides' for the violence. “You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists,' he said. 'The press has treated them absolutely unfairly.” He added: 'You also had some very fine people on both sides.
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • 'Maniacal' focus on China takes Trump aide past mainstream
    'Maniacal' focus on China takes Trump aide past mainstream
    Steve Bannon isn't alone in pondering a possibly generation-defining question for America: China's emerging superpower status. But his call for an 'economic war' on the Asian nation puts him far outside the mainstream. President Donald Trump's chief strategist says the U.S. should be 'maniacally focused' on the confrontation with Beijing, in an interview that shows his fringe views extend far beyond immigration and race. His comments to The American Prospect reflect sentiments that Trump himself has channeled, on the need to narrow the vast U.S. trade deficit with China and bring manufacturing jobs back to America. But it also deepened perceptions of a U.S. administration at war with itself. He questioned U.S. military options on North Korea and talked about purging rivals who supposedly resist getting tough on China.
  • Another Orca dies at SeaWorld
    Another Orca dies at SeaWorld
    It’s been a sad year for SeaWorld, having lost two orcas already. >> Read more trending news Unfortunately, things just got more tragic with news that the matriarch of its killer whale family has died. Officials at the park in San Diego confirmed that Kasatka, a 41-year-old orca, died “surrounded by members of her pod, as well as the veterinarians and caretakers who loved her.” >> RELATED: SeaWorld’s baby orca, the last to be born in captivity, has died Caretakers decided to euthanize her after her quality of life had been compromised. The whale had a long history of lung disease. “I have spent the past several years with Kasatka and was truly blessed to be part of her life,” orca behaviorist Kristi Burtis said. “Although I am heartbroken,” she added, “I am grateful for the special time we had together and for the difference she has made for wild orcas by all that we have learned from her. I adored Kasatka and loved sharing her with millions of people. I will miss her very much.” >> RELATED: Famed orca whale Tilikum of SeaWorld has died Earlier this summer, Kyara, a 3-month-old orca that was the last born in captivity, died, which came on the heels of SeaWorld San Antonio losing Tilikum, the notorious whale that had killed a SeaWorld trainer, back in January.
  • Dozens of Joe's Crab Shack locations abruptly close
    Dozens of Joe's Crab Shack locations abruptly close
    Dozens of Joe’s Crab Shack locations across the United States abruptly closed without warning amidst its parent company’s bankruptcy proceedings. The restaurant on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth was one of the 41 locations that closed. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, phone calls to the restaurant went unanswered on Thursday. The location is also no longer listed on the company’s website. TRENDING STORIES: Longtime teacher stable after shooting self inside classroom Body found on I-20 ID'd as missing grandmother Girl, 12, airlifted to hospital after frightening run-in with rattlesnake This was the only location in Georgia that closed. CLICK HERE for a list of all the locations that are closed. Joe’s Crab Shack’s parent company, Ignite Restaurant Group, filed for bankruptcy in June. Landry’s Inc. won an auction to acquire Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern and Tap brands from Ignite for $57 million.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.