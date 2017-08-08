Listen Live
Vehicle of man accused of concealing vet's death found
By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

The vehicle of a man accused of concealing the death of an Iraq War veteran was found in DeKalb County, according to Cobb County police.

“I understand that Mr. (James Bradshaw) Clement’s vehicle was located in DeKalb County at his mother’s residence,” Officer Alicia Chilton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

Chilton had no further details on the situation.

Clement, 31, has been at large since he told police he would surrender Friday on charges of concealing the death of Chase Massner, authorities said.

Massner’s mother, Stephanie Ann Cadena, told Channel 2 Action News that “a concerned citizen has offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who provides information to the capture of Brad Clement.

“As many of you know, we’ve been dealing with heartbreak and trying to get closure. But (Massner has) been taken from us by a man who ran and continues to evade arrest.”

RELATED: ‘Stop’ says mother of missing veteran to man accused of concealing death

Remains discovered last Tuesday in the backyard of Clement’s former Kennesaw home are believed to be those of Massner, who disappeared in 2014, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group 

An official identification of the remains has not been made by the medical examiner’s office.

Cadena also posted a plea on social media for Clement to turn himself in, begging the former friend to “show us the truth” if he isn’t guilty.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

  • US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims
    US scientists contradict Trump's climate claims
    As President Donald Trump touts new oil pipelines and pledges to revive the nation's struggling coal mines, federal scientists are warning that burning fossil fuels is already driving a steep increase in the United States of heat waves, droughts and floods. It is the latest example of collisions between Trump's environmental policies and the facts presented by his government's experts. Contradicting Trump's claims that climate change is a 'hoax,' the draft report representing the consensus of 13 federal agencies concludes that the evidence global warming is being driven by human activities is 'unambiguous.' That directly undercuts statements by Trump and his Cabinet casting doubt on whether the warming observed around the globe is being primarily driven by man-made carbon pollution. 'There are no alternative explanations, and no natural cycles are found in the observational record that can explain the observed changes in climate,' says the report, citing thousands of peer-reviewed studies. 'Evidence for a changing climate abounds, from the top of the atmosphere to the depths of the oceans.' Faced with reams of evidence compiled by federal scientists that conflicts with their policy positions, Trump and his advisers frequently cite the work of industry-funded think tanks. Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt and Energy Secretary Rick Perry have championed the formation of a 'red-team, blue-team' exercise where climate-change skeptics would publicly debate mainstream climate scientists. Submitted as part of the upcoming National Climate Assessment, the draft federal report sends the overriding message that failing to curb carbon pollution now will exacerbate negative consequences in the future. That assessment calls into question the wisdom of Trump's environmental and energy policies, which seek to boost U.S. production and consumption of fossil fuels even as the world's other leading economies promote cleaner sources of energy. An early version of the report, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, was distributed widely in December for review by leading scientists. The New York Times published a copy Monday. The U.S. Global Change Research Program, which will edit and produce the final climate report, did not respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment on Tuesday. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders criticized the Times for reporting on the draft document 'without first verifying its contents with the White House or any of the federal agencies directly involved with climate and environmental policy.' She then declined to comment on the report. 'The White House will withhold comment on any draft report before its scheduled release date,' Sanders said. The assessment has generally been released every four years under a federal initiative mandated by Congress in 1990. The current draft for 2018, targeted for release later this year, largely builds on the conclusions of the 2014 assessment released under the Obama administration. The assessment said global temperatures will continue to rise without steep reductions in the burning of fossil fuels, with increasingly dire effects on the lives of every American. Worldwide, 15 of the last 16 years have been the warmest years on record. Today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 2017 is on track to be the second warmest for the United States. Scientists from all over the world have documented warming in the air and water, melting glaciers, disappearing snow, shrinking sea ice and rising sea level. The report said the United States will see temperature increases of at least 2.5 degrees (1.4 degrees Celsius) over the next few decades, even with significant cuts to carbon pollution. Even if humans stop spewing heat-trapping gases today, the world will warm another half a degree (0.3 degrees Celsius), the report said, citing high confidence in those calculations. Scientists, such as Stanford University's Chris Field, say that even a few tenths of a degree of warming can have a dramatic impact on human civilization and the natural environment. 'Every increment in warming is an increment in risk,' said Field, who wasn't part of the report but reviewed it for The National Academy of Sciences. Trump, who has called climate change a 'total con job' and 'hoax' perpetrated to harm U.S. economic competitiveness, has spearheaded a wholesale scrapping of Obama-era initiatives that sought to reduce carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants and other sources. Last week, Trump's administration formally told the United Nations that the U.S. intends to pull out of the international climate accord signed in 2015, in which nearly 200 nations pledged to reduce carbon emissions. U.S. climate scientists have watched these policy developments with increasing alarm, with some expressing concern the Trump administration might seek to bury or significantly water down the quadrennial climate assessment. Four co-authors of the science assessment, who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue, said they have not heard of or witnessed any attempt by the White House to suppress or censor the scientific document. 'It was under the radar and we were fine about that,' one author told AP on Tuesday. ___ Follow Associated Press environmental writer Michael Biesecker at www.Twitter.com/mbieseck and science writer Seth Borenstein at www.Twitter.com/borenbears
  • Holes in prison cell walls discovered after inmate murder
    Holes in prison cell walls discovered after inmate murder
    The hole in the wall between two high-security cells at Lebanon Correctional Institution was so large that killer Casey Pigge regularly shimmied through it so he could visit and play cards with the prisoners next door. >> Read more trending news Covered with newspapers and obscured by hanging clothes, guards at the maximum security prison didn’t know there 2-foot by 2-foot gaping hole existed — until the day Pigge used a cinder block from the wall to bash in his cellmate’s head, according to an investigative report released by the Ohio Highway Patrol. “Once the paper was taken down off the wall, we observed how large the hole was. The hole was between cell 2R5 and 2R4, and was big enough for a person to fit through,” investigators wrote. Pigge, who was serving time for murdering his girlfriend’s mother, attacked his cellmate, Luther Wade, of Springfield, on Feb. 23, 2016. He told authorities that he tricked Wade into wearing a blindfold as part of a card game and then used the wall cinder block to beat Wade to death. The two had been cellmates for less than two days. Nearly a year later, appearing in court wrapped in a straitjacket, Pigge agreed to plead guilty to Wade’s murder and accept a sentence of life in prison without parole. Then on Feb. 1, 2017, Pigge sat in the very back of a prison bus driving between Columbus and Lucasville, out of sight of three state corrections officers sitting up front. Other inmates on the bus told state troopers that Pigge removed his belly chain and used it to strangle and beat another inmate to death. The guards on the bus told troopers that they didn’t hear or see a thing. Pigge is pleading not guilty to murder charges in that attack. >> Related: Inmate avoids potential death penalty in cellmate’s murder Read more here.
  • UGA professor wanted to let students choose own grades
    UGA professor wanted to let students choose own grades
    A University of Georgia professor’s proposal to allow students to select their own grades has been shot down by his boss. It was billed by some as a 'Stress Reduction Policy' for the professor’s classroom. Business majors on campus Tuesday said you don’t need a degree to know that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. 'That's crazy. I've never heard of that before,” freshman Mandy Dao said. Students Channel 2's Berndt Petersen talked to were floored over a syllabus the university confirms professor Rick Watson had placed on his website that would allow students to choose their own grades. TRENDING STORIES: Man dies hours after suffering single punch during fight, police say These suspects were arrested in an illegal street racing bust Boy with special needs, 9, mistakenly dropped off at home 'This is just handing it to you. You wouldn't be putting in the effort to get what you deserve,” freshman Aryan Taeed said. Published reports stated that if a student felt stressed by being involved in a group project, he or she could leave the meeting immediately without explanation. The proposals apparently didn’t sit well with Ben Ayers, the dean of the Terry College of Business. “The syllabus did not conform with the university’s rigorous expectations and policy regarding academic standards for grading. Rest assured, this ill-advised proposal will not be implemented in any Terry classroom,” Ayers said. “I understand why he'd want to take it up with him,” freshman Chase Patrick said.  For a moment, students Petersen talked to said giving themselves A's is a policy they’d like. 'I would. But I don't think it would help me in the future,” Mandy Dao said. 'I mean, it would be nice, but I feel like it wouldn't be right. I feel like I have to work for it and get what I put in the effort for,” Taeed said. The university said Watson has removed the statement from his syllabus. A call and email to the professor have not been returned.
  • Why the Moscow mule could be poisoning you
    Why the Moscow mule could be poisoning you
    Cocktail connoisseurs beware.  If you’re a lover of the fresh, chilled Moscow Mule, check your copper mug.  >> Read more trending news The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has issued a warning about serving beverages or acidic foods in copper containers.  High concentrations of copper are poisonous and can cause foodborne illness. When copper and copper alloy surfaces come into contact with acidic foods, the metal can leach into the foods. The recent popularity of the Moscow Mules, a cocktail typically served in a copper mug, has led to inquiries into the safe use of copper mugs and this beverage. Iowa and many other states have adopted the federal Food and Drug Administration’s Model Food Code, which prohibits copper from coming into direct contact with foods that have a pH below 6.0, according to a press release from the Iowa ABC. Those liquids include vinegar, fruit juice and wine, as well as lime juice, a key ingredient in many cocktails, including the Moscow Mule. Copper poisoning can lead to vomiting, gastrointestinal distress and even yellowing of the skin. Chronic copper poisoning can cause liver and kidney damage. >> Related: Customers at Virginia Chipotle report illness, suspect norovirus So, if you’re still up for that mule — made with vodka, ginger beer and lime juice — make sure your mug is lined with another metal, such as nickel or stainless steel. Otherwise, opt for a tumbler. 
  • Major drug operation busts half a million dollars' worth of marijuana
    Major drug operation busts half a million dollars' worth of marijuana
    Nearly half a million dollars’ worth of drugs are now off the streets. Channel 2 Action News got an exclusive look at the bundles of marijuana during a major drug bust in Rockdale County on Tuesday. The 160 pounds of pot were wrapped up with orange cellophane. Sheriff's deputies told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington it all started with a tip about a major drug shipment out of California. TRENDING STORIES: Man dies hours after suffering single punch during fight, police say Deputies say baby found injured, father dead following standoff Boy with special needs, 9, mistakenly dropped off at home Deputies worked with Conyers police to track the Aug. 2 drug shipment to a trucking and auto repair shop on Farmer Road. 'Apparently, there had been shipments before so it drew some red flags,” said Michael Meyers, with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Officials said Marlon Clarke was at the center of the drug shipment. He was charged with drug trafficking. 'I'm sure that our investigators will do an excellent job looking further into it to see where this is coming from and who else could possibly be taken down with this,' Meyers said. Investigators told Washington they will look into the location to which the drugs were shipped and said that they've been called out to that auto location for other things in the past. Deputies say they're relieved to get this amount of drugs off the streets. 'When it gets to a point like this, someone is trafficking,' Meyers said. Deputies said they will next open the bundles to make sure there are no guns or other drugs inside. The bundles will eventually be destroyed.
  • Science report: Who gets hotter, wetter with climate change
    Science report: Who gets hotter, wetter with climate change
    A draft federal science report on the effects of global warming breaks down how climate change has already hit different regions of the United States. It also projects expected changes by region. OVERALL (contiguous 48 states) —The annual average temperature is already 1.18 degrees warmer the last 30 years than it was from 1901 to 1960, with daytime highs 1 degree warmer and nighttime lows 1.35 degrees higher. —If carbon pollution continues unabated, temperatures are projected to rise another 4.83 degrees by mid-century and 8.72 degrees by the end of the century, or a few degrees less if emissions are cut somewhat. ___ NORTHEAST (Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.) —The annual average temperature, which has already risen about 1.37 degrees since 1901-1960, is expected to go up another 5.09 degrees by mid-century and 9.11 degrees by the end of the century if carbon pollution continues unabated. If emissions are somewhat controlled, temperatures would go up another 3.98 degrees by mid-century and 5.27 degrees by late century. —Extreme precipitation — rain and snow — has already gone up 17 percent compared with the first half of the 20th century and is projected to go up another 22 percent by the end of the 21st century if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon dioxide emissions are somewhat reduced, it would only go up 14 percent. —The northeast heat wave of July 2012 was made worse because of man-made climate change. ___ SOUTHEAST (Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida) —The annual average temperature has only gone up about 0.4 degrees since 1901-1960, the lowest of any region in the nation. It is projected to rise another 4.3 degrees by mid-century and 7.72 degrees by the end of century, if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon emissions are somewhat reduced, the annual temperature would rise another 3.4 degrees by mid-century and 4.43 degrees by late century. —Extreme rain has already increased by 8 percent compared with the first half of the 20th century and is projected to go up another 21 percent by the end of the 21st century if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon pollution is somewhat reduced, it would only go up 13 percent. ___ MIDWEST (Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Missouri) —The annual average temperature has already gone up 1.18 degrees since 1901-1960 and is projected to rise another 5.29 degrees by mid-century and 9.49 degrees by the end of the century, if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon emissions are somewhat reduced, the annual temperature would go up by 4.21 degrees by mid-century and 5.57 degrees by late century. —Extreme rainfall has already jumped 9 percent compared with the first half of the 20th century and is projected to go up another 20 percent by the end of the 20th century if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon pollution is somewhat reduced it would only increase 11 percent. —An extremely wet spring in 2013 and a March 2012 heat wave were found to be connected to man-made climate change. ___ GREAT PLAINS NORTH (North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana) —The annual average temperature has already gone up 1.62 degrees — the most of any region — since 1901-1960. It is projected to rise another 5.1 degrees by mid-century and 9.37 degrees by the end of the century, if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon emissions are somewhat reduced, the annual temperature would go up by 4.05 degrees by mid-century and 5.44 degrees by late century. —Extreme rainfall has already gone up 6 percent since the first half of the 20th century and is projected to go up another 16 percent by late century, if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon emissions are somewhat reduced it would be 10 percent. ___ GREAT PLAINS SOUTH (Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas) —The average annual temperature has already gone up 0.7 degrees since 1901-1960 and is projected to rise another 4.61 degrees by mid-century and 8.44 degrees by the end of the century, if carbon emissions continue unabated. If carbon pollution is somewhat reduced, the annual temperature would go up by 3.62 degrees by mid-century and 4.78 degrees by late century. —Extreme rainfall has already gone up 6 percent since the first half of the 20th century and is projected to go up another 20 percent by late century, if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon emissions are somewhat reduced it would be 12 percent. —A hot summer 2011 in Texas and Oklahoma was found to be connected to man-made climate change. ___ SOUTHWEST (California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona) —The average annual temperature has already gone up 1.56 degrees since 1901-1960 and is projected to rise another 4.8 degrees by mid-century and 8.65 degrees by the end of the century if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon emissions are somewhat reduced, the annual temperature would go up 3.72 degrees by mid-century and 4.93 degrees by late century. —Extreme rainfall has only increased 1 percent since the first half of the 20th century and is projected to go up 20 percent by the end of the century if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon emissions are somewhat reduced it would be 13 percent. —California's three-year spell of hot dry weather has been connected to climate change. ___ NORTHWEST (Washington, Oregon and Idaho) —The average annual temperature has already gone up 1.51 degrees since 1901-1960 and is projected to rise another 4.67 degrees by mid-century and 8.51 degrees by the end of the century if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon emissions are somewhat reduced, the annual temperature would go up 3.66 degrees by mid-century and 4.99 degrees by the end of the century. —Extreme rainfall has increased 3 percent since the first half of the 20th century and is projected to go up 19 percent by the end of the century if carbon pollution continues unabated. If carbon emissions are somewhat reduced it would be 10 percent. ___ ALASKA —The average annual temperature in Alaska has gone up 1.52 degrees since 1925-1960 and is projected to increase by 10 degrees by the end of the century if carbon pollution continues unabated. That's the most in the United States. —The frequency of cold spells will decrease the most in Alaska in the future. ___ HAWAII —The average annual temperature in Hawaii has gone up 0.75 degrees since 1925-1960. —The extremely active 2014 Hawaiian hurricane season has been connected to man-made climate change.
