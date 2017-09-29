5:32 p.m.: The officers responded to a report of a stolen car out of Tennessee, GBI Director Vernon Keenan said. Spangler began firing soon after the officers began questioning the suspects.

Our hearts & prayers go out to the family & friends of Polk County Officer Kristin Hearne, killed in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/qPDYgAiuOM — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) September 29, 2017

5:17 p.m.: “It was more or less an ambush,” Polk County police Chief Kenny Dodd said at a news conference Friday. “(Spangler) drew the gun before they knew what happened.” The other officer on the call was identified as David Goodrich, who had been with the department for about six months. Hearne, who was married and the mother of a 3-year-old, had been with the department for about five years. Her husband is also a police officer, Channel 2 reported.

Close THE LATEST: Detective killed, officer shot during ‘ambush’; 3 in custody

UPDATE [5:03 P.M.]: The slain officer was identified as Polk County Police Department Detective Kristen Hearne, 29, officials said at a news conference.

ORIGINAL STORY: An arrest was made Friday afternoon after an intense manhunt for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a shooting in northwest Georgia that left a police detective dead and another officer injured.

A “Blue Alert” was issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, one of two people suspected in the deadly shooting in Polk County.

Spangler was naked when he was taken into custody, Channel 2 Action News reported. Before Friday’s incident, he had active warrants for probation violation.

Spangler was released from state prison in Reidsville in August 2016 after serving slightly more than a year, according to the state Department of Corrections website.

He was convicted of methamphetamine possession and a weapons charge in Walker County in 2015, records show.

The circumstances of his release are not known.

.@RElliotWSB was there when the man accused of shooting two officer arrived at the jail. LIVE updates on Ch. 2 at 4 https://t.co/ckAt5gJpK0 pic.twitter.com/FmpkmykJIy — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 29, 2017

The other suspect, whose name was not released, was already in custody. Charges have not been released.

Assistant County Manager Barry Akinson told the Polk County Standard Journal that the officers were shot during an incident involving a stolen vehicle. The wounded officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to the newspaper. It was not clear if the detective was wearing one.

The wounded officer was treated and released at a local hospital.

Close polk shot

The GBI said a news conference will be held at the county police department later Friday.

It was the first time the GBI had activated the emergency alert, which was established by legislation in 2010 “to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers.”

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community. Get the latest breaking crime news, trial coverage, trends and unsolved cases. Sign up for our AJCnewsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: The AJC’s crime and public safety Facebook group is your source for breaking news.