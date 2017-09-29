Listen Live
Crime & Law
UPDATE: Detective killed, officer shot during ‘ambush’; alleged shooter in custody
Close

UPDATE: Detective killed, officer shot during ‘ambush’; alleged shooter in custody

UPDATE: Detective killed, officer shot during ‘ambush’; alleged shooter in custody
Polk County police officer Kristen Hearne was fatally shot Friday. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

UPDATE: Detective killed, officer shot during ‘ambush’; alleged shooter in custody

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

5:32 p.m.: The officers responded to a report of a stolen car out of Tennessee, GBI Director Vernon Keenan said. Spangler began firing soon after the officers began questioning the suspects.


5:17 p.m.: “It was more or less an ambush,” Polk County police Chief Kenny Dodd said at a news conference Friday. “(Spangler) drew the gun before they knew what happened.” The other officer on the call was identified as David Goodrich, who had been with the department for about six months. Hearne, who was married and the mother of a 3-year-old, had been with the department for about five years. Her husband is also a police officer, Channel 2 reported.

Close

THE LATEST: Detective killed, officer shot during ‘ambush’; 3 in custody

UPDATE [5:03 P.M.]: The slain officer was identified as Polk County Police Department Detective Kristen Hearne, 29, officials said at a news conference.

ORIGINAL STORY: An arrest was made Friday afternoon after an intense manhunt for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a shooting in northwest Georgia that left a police detective dead and another officer injured. 

A “Blue Alert” was issued for Seth Brandon Spangler, one of two people suspected in the deadly shooting in Polk County.


Spangler was naked when he was taken into custody, Channel 2 Action News reported. Before Friday’s incident, he had active warrants for probation violation.

Spangler was released from state prison in Reidsville in August 2016 after serving slightly more than a year, according to the state Department of Corrections website.

He was convicted of methamphetamine possession and a weapons charge in Walker County in 2015, records show.

The circumstances of his release are not known.


The other suspect, whose name was not released, was already in custody. Charges have not been released.

RELATED: What is a Blue Alert?

Assistant County Manager Barry Akinson told the Polk County Standard Journal that the officers were shot during an incident involving a stolen vehicle. The wounded officer was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to the newspaper. It was not clear if the detective was wearing one.

The wounded officer was treated and released at a local hospital.

Close

polk shot

The GBI said a news conference will be held at the county police department later Friday.

It was the first time the GBI had activated the emergency alert, which was established by legislation in 2010 “to speed the apprehension of violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers.” 

RELATED: Who shot the sheriff? Justice elusive for Georgia lawman gunned down 43 years ago

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

News

  • Atlanta airport flights delayed due to situation at FAA facility
    Atlanta airport flights delayed due to situation at FAA facility
    Police are investigating a situation at the FAA facility in Hampton, Georgia.  Flights are being delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.  According to the FAA, there is no evacuation at this time and no one in injured.  We're working to learn more about the situation at the FAA, for updates on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com
  • Librarian rejects Melania Trump’s Dr. Seuss book donation, calls it ‘racist propaganda’
    Librarian rejects Melania Trump’s Dr. Seuss book donation, calls it ‘racist propaganda’
    First lady Melania Trump responded to a Massachusetts librarian who rejected her gift of Dr. Seuss books while calling them “cliché” and “steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes” in an open letter. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ The letter read, in part, as follows:  “Dear Mrs. Trump, “Thank you for the ten Dr. Seuss titles that you sent my school library in recognition of this year’s National Read a Book Day...  “My school doesn’t have a need for these books. And then there’s the matter of the books themselves. You may not be aware of this, but Dr. Seuss is a bit of a cliché, a tired and worn ambassador for children’s literature... “Another fact that many people are unaware of is that Dr. Seuss’s illustrations are steeped in racist propaganda, caricatures, and harmful stereotypes.  “I am honored that you recognized my students and our school. I can think of no better gift for children than books; it was a wonderful gesture, if one that could have been better thought out. Books can be a powerful way to learn about and experience the world around us; they help build empathy and understanding. In return, I’m attaching a list of ten books (it’s the librarian in me) that I hope will offer you a window into the lives of the many children affected by the policies of your husband’s administration.” Liz Phipps Soeiro, a librarian at Cambridgeport Elementary School, faced backlash after writing an open letter rejecting Trump’s donation of Dr. Seuss books to her school. While parents supported her statements, the Cambridge School district distanced itself from the letter. “The opinions expressed in the Horn Book editorial were those of the writer and not a statement on behalf of Cambridge Public Schools,” officials explained in a statement. The school added that the response “was not a formal acceptance or rejection of donated books, but a statement of opinion on the meaning of the donation” and reportedly “counseled” Soeiro on “all relevant policies, including donations policies and the policy against public resources being used for political purposes.” Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, letter responded to the comments. “Mrs. Trump intends to use her platform as First Lady to help as many children as she can. She has demonstrated this in both actions and words since her husband took office, and sending books to schools across the country is but one example,” Grisham said in a statement. Grisham added that the divisive nature of the letter was “unfortunate” and that Trump “remains committed to her efforts on behalf of children everywhere.” Springfield, Massachusetts, Mayor Domenic Sarno, who presides over Seuss’ hometown, heavily criticized Soeiro’s characterization of Seuss.
  • Trump's health secretary resigns in travel flap
    Trump's health secretary resigns in travel flap
    President Donald Trump's health secretary resigned Friday, after his costly travel triggered investigations that overshadowed the administration's agenda and angered his boss. Tom Price's regrets and partial repayment couldn't save his job. The Health and Human Services secretary became the first member of the president's Cabinet to be pushed out in a turbulent young administration that has seen several high-ranking White House aides ousted. A former GOP congressman from the Atlanta suburbs, Price served less than eight months. Publicly, Trump had said he was 'not happy' with Price for repeatedly using private charter aircraft for official trips on the taxpayer's dime, when cheaper commercial flights would have done in many cases. Privately, Trump has been telling associates in recent days that his health chief had become a distraction. Trump felt that Price was overshadowing his tax overhaul agenda and undermining his campaign promise to 'drain the swamp' of corruption, according to three people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity. On Friday the president called Price a 'very fine person,' but added, 'I certainly don't like the optics.' The flap prompted scrutiny of other Cabinet members' travel, as the House Oversight and Government Reform committee launched a governmentwide investigation of top political appointees. Other department heads have been scrambling to explain their own travel. Price's repayment of $51,887.31 for his own travel costs and his public expression of regrets did not placate the White House. The total travel cost, including the secretary's entourage, was unclear. It could amount to several hundred thousand dollars. An orthopedic surgeon turned politician, Price rose to Budget Committee chairman in the House, where he was known as a fiscal conservative. When Price joined the administration, Trump touted him as a conservative policy expert who could write a new health care bill to replace the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. But Price became more of a supporting player in the GOP's futile health care campaign, while Vice President Mike Pence took the lead, particularly in dealing with the Senate. The perception of Price jetting around while GOP lawmakers labored to repeal 'Obamacare' —including a three-nation trip in May to Africa and Europe— raised eyebrows on Capitol Hill. Price flew on military aircraft overseas. Although much of Trump's ire over the health care failure has been aimed at the Republican-controlled Congress, associates of the president said he also assigns some blame to Price, who he believes did not do a good job of selling the GOP plan. But House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Friday that Price had worked hard to help that chamber pass its plan before the GOP health overhaul effort reached an impasse in the Senate. 'I will always be grateful for Tom's service to this country,' he said. Democrats said Trump's next HHS secretary should turn away from partisanship and try to work with them. A Pence protege, Seema Verma, has been mentioned as a possible successor to Price. Verma already leads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which runs health insurance programs that cover more than 130 million Americans. Another possible HHS candidate: FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who won some bipartisan support in his confirmation and is well known in policy, government and industry circles. Trump named Don J. Wright, a deputy assistant secretary of health, to serve as acting secretary. Price, 62, was seen in Congress as a foe of wasteful spending. As HHS secretary, he led a $1 trillion department whose future is the key to managing mounting federal budgetary deficits. As secretary, Price criticized the Medicaid health program for low-income people, saying it doesn't deliver results commensurate with the hundreds of billions of dollars taxpayers spend on it. As a congressman, he favored Medicare privatization. But Price's image as a budget hawk took a hit when reports of his official travel started bubbling up. Price used private charter flights on 10 trips with multiple segments, when in many cases cheaper commercial flights were available. His charter travel was first reported by the news site Politico. On a trip in June to Nashville, Tennessee, Price also had lunch with his son, who lives in that city, according to Politico. Another trip was from Dulles International Airport in the Washington suburbs to Philadelphia International Airport, a distance of 135 miles. The reports triggered a review by the HHS inspector general's office, which is looking into whether Price's travel violated federal travel regulations. Those rules generally require officials to minimize costs. The controversy over Price was a catalyst for Congress launching a bipartisan probe of travel by political appointees across the administration. The House oversight committee has requested travel records from the White House and 24 federal departments and agencies. Initially, Price's office said the secretary's busy scheduled forced him to use charters from time to time. But later Price's response changed, and he said he'd heard the criticism and concern, and taken it to heart. His office said it would cooperate fully with investigators and he'd cease using charter flights while the inspector general investigated. Finally, he offered regrets and a repayment of his own costs, and said he'd stick to commercial flights. ___ Associated Press writer Catherine Lucey contributed to this report.
  • Whole Foods: Customer payment info hacked at stores
    Whole Foods: Customer payment info hacked at stores
    Whole Foods Market said Thursday that customer payment information at some of the grocer’s in-store bars and restaurants was hacked. >> Read more trending news The company did not immediately say how many customers or stores might be affected, but said payment information was not hacked at its primary checkout counters because they use a different operating system. “When Whole Foods Market learned of this, the company launched an investigation, obtained the help of a leading cyber security forensics firm, contacted law enforcement, and is taking appropriate measures to address the issue,” the company said in a written statement. Whole Foods, which was recently purchased by online retailer Amazon, also said that Amazon’s system was not affected. Most of Whole Foods’ more than 460 stores do not have in-store bars and restaurants. The ones that do are usually in or near larger cities.  It’s unclear when the hack happened and when exactly Whole Foods learned of it. Whole Foods did not respond to a message left, seeking additional comment. The company said it would continue to investigate the matter and provide updates when it has more information.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.  
  • What is Tom Price’s net worth?
    What is Tom Price’s net worth?
    Updated 4:50 p.m.: Tom Price offered to resign his position at Secretary of Health and Human Services and President Donald Trump accepted his resignation. The original story:  Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Thursday agreed to pay the government more than $51,000 for travel expenses as questions continue over his use of private charter flights for official government business. The flights, at least 26 of them to conferences and meetings across the country, cost American taxpayers an estimated $400,000. Price, who has been known to rail against government waste and excess, will be writing a personal check for $51,887.31, according to HHS. That money covers the secretary’s seat on the private jets for the 26 flights.  Opensecrets.org estimated Price’s net worth at around $14 million, thanks to his earnings as an orthopedic surgeon, real estate investments and a healthy stock portfolio, which includes pharmaceutical and medical device companies' stock. He is ranked as the 50th richest member of Congress by Roll Call. Price’s use of private jets for government business came to light after he traveled earlier this month to a resort in Maine, where he participated in a Q&A session with a healthcare industry CEO, according to a story in Politico. Price also flew this month by private jet to community health centers in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Politico reported on Thursday that Price had also used military aircraft for international trips earlier this year. The use of military aircraft, along with the use of private planes for domestic travel, likely put his travel budget for the time he has been in office at around $1 million. The White House approved the use of military aircraft for multi-national trips to Africa, Europe and Asia. Price’s wife accompanied him on those military flights. The cost to American taxpayers of the trips using military aircraft alone would be more than $500,000. Some Democrats in Congress have called for an investigation into Price’s travel practices after current and former staffers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it was not the first time Price took a private jet when commercial flights were available. Reportedly, President Donald Trump is nearing a decision whether to fire Price over the travel issue.
  • Judge wants time to decide if accused leaker stays jailed
    Judge wants time to decide if accused leaker stays jailed
    A federal judge wants to take some time before deciding whether a Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets should remain jailed until her trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps heard arguments Friday in Augusta from prosecutors and defense attorneys for 25-year-old Reality Winner. She is making her second request to be released on bail since her arrest in June. News outlets reported the judge adjourned court Friday without making a decision, saying he planned to rule next week. Winner was a contractor for the National Security Agency when she was charged with copying a classified U.S. report and mailing it to a news organization. Prosecutors say there's a risk Winner could leak more secrets if she's released. Her attorneys say there's no evidence she took other classified materials.
