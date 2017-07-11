﻿A Riverdale mother faces first degree child cruelty charges after police say she abducted her 14-month-old twins from an apartment Saturday, Clayton County police said. One of the twins needs oxygen and a feeding tube.

Ka’Miyah Cherelle Wilson, 23, and Kaden Shamar and Kaleel Shamir Wilson were found Tuesday evening at a Lithonia apartment on Farington Road, DeKalb County police Lt. Lonzy Robertson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Both children are doing fine but they were transported by EMS as a precaution,” Robertson said.

The GBI issued a Levi’s call just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, three days after Wilson allegedly took the twins.

Clayton County police say Wilson took the children from a Riverdale apartment complex on Ga. 138. The twins’ grandmother alerted authorities to the abduction.

“While both children are fragile, Kaden Wilson is described as medically fragile due to his required use of oxygen and requirement to be fed via a feeding tube,” Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said.

Marbury said Ka’ Miyah Wilson "discontinued feeding Kaden the formula prescribed by a doctor via the feeding tube and has been feeding him a ‘smoothie concoction’ using a syringe.”

Kaden suffered significant weight loss as a result.

Still, Marbury said the twins “appeared to be in good health” once they were found.

