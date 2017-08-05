Listen Live
cloudy-day
87°
H 87
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
87°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 68°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 68°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 68°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 88° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Crime & Law
'Tweakerville' cam goes live in drug-plagued neighborhood
Close

'Tweakerville' cam goes live in drug-plagued neighborhood

'Tweakerville' cam goes live in drug-plagued neighborhood
Photo Credit: KIRO7.com

'Tweakerville' cam goes live in drug-plagued neighborhood

By: KIRO7.com

EVERETT, Wash. -  A Washington business owner fed up with crime in his neighborhood has decided to show the world what he witnesses every day. 

Z Sports owner Gary Watts installed a camera and is livestreaming an area in Everett that is home to a homeless encampment populated by drug users, KIRO7 reported.

The Facebook page, called "North Everett Tweaker Cam," is hosting the livestream. The live feed posted on Thursday generated over 100,000 views.

>> Read more trending news

Last week, Watts put up the "Welcome to Tweakerville” sign and told KIRO 7 his business is often the target of vandals from the campsite that is in the live camera feed.

The reaction to the livestream was mixed, with some people supporting Watts and others claiming Watts lacked compassion.

Everett police said the department is working on solutions to the crisis.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Train hits, kills person in DeKalb
    Train hits, kills person in DeKalb
    A CSX train headed for Savannah hit and killed a person on the tracks Saturday near East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston, a railroad spokesman said in a statement. DeKalb County emergency personnel responded just before 12:30 p.m., spokesman Rob Doolittle said. They confirmed the person, who was not identified, was dead at the scene. Police at the scene told Channel 2 Action News that several adults were trying to cross the tracks, and one of them was hit by the train. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work to support local law enforcement as they investigate,” Doolittle said. The train, which started its trip in Memphis, consisted of two locomotives and 50 rail cars, CSX said. No one on the crew was injured. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Trump takes break from White House with 'working vacation'
    Trump takes break from White House with 'working vacation'
    Taking a break from the capital and a rocky first six months in office, President Donald Trump spent the first full day of his 'working vacation' quietly on Saturday. Burdened with West Wing conflict, a stalled legislative agenda and a pile of investigations, Trump departed Washington on Friday afternoon for a 17-day trip to his private golf club in central New Jersey. He was accompanied by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both senior advisers, as well as the aide charged with resetting his chaotic administration— new chief of staff John Kelly. A White House official said Trump's plans for Bedminster included meetings with aides and lawmakers. He was briefed by Kelly about the three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday while trying to land. The White House did not answer questions about whether Trump was golfing on a day that started out overcast, but grew sunny in the afternoon. Typically an enthusiastic social media presence, Trump was relatively quiet on Twitter Saturday. Around midday, he tweeted: 'Prosperity is coming back to our shores because we are putting America WORKERS and FAMILIES first.' Kelly's first week on the job was marked by his efforts to crack down on a disorderly system. He quickly made his presence known on Monday, ousting newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci and revising the command structure so that all senior staffers report to him. Still, it is not clear Trump will change his Twitter ways. On Tuesday he tweeted that 'only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media.' Before he took office, Trump was a frequent critic of former President Barack Obama's vacation and golf habits. '@BarackObama played golf yesterday. Now he heads to a 10 day vacation in Martha's Vineyard. Nice work ethic,' Trump tweeted in August 2011. So far, Trump has spent 13 of 28 weekends in office away from the White House, mostly at his properties in Palm Beach, Florida, or in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to an Associated Press count. The figures include a weekend during official travel overseas, and Father's Day weekend at Camp David, the government-owned presidential retreat in Maryland. Trump also frequently plays golf at his properties, though the White House typically will not acknowledge that he plays. In addition to a break from Washington, the vacation may also have a practical reason. Everyone working in the White House West Wing had to relocate so the government could replace a 27-year-old heating and cooling system.
  • Person killed trying to cross train tracks, police say
    Person killed trying to cross train tracks, police say
    A person was hit and killed by a train Saturday afternoon in DeKalb County.  The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at Church Street and East Ponce De Leon Avenue in Clarkston.  Police said multiple adults were trying to cross the tracks, and one of them did not make it and was hit by a train.  CSX sent a statement which said: 'Just before 12:30 p.m. today, a CSX train struck a person on the tracks near East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston, GA. DeKalb County emergency personnel responded and confirmed to CSX the person was fatally injured. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident and we will work to support local law enforcement as they investigate. 'The train was headed from Memphis, TN, to Savannah, GA, and consisted of two locomotives and 50 rail cars. The train crew was not injured.' We have a photographer at the scene gathering more details for updates on Channel 2 Action News and WSBTV.com
  • Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle
    Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle
    An 18-year-old woman was killed early Saturday in south Fulton County when she was hit by a vehicle, police said. About 5:50 a.m., Union City police responded to Ga. 138 near Oakley Road, Officer Chris Murphy said in a news release. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Officers found Antshanthony Bell dead from her injuries, Murphy said. The vehicle’s driver remained on the scene and called police. No other details were released. The incident is under investigation. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Blue Ridge residents to be out of water
    Blue Ridge residents to be out of water
    Some residents in North Georgia could be without water Saturday after an issue with the city’s water treatment plant. The Blue Ridge Water System is experiencing problems with both pumps at the water treatment plant and supplies of water in storage tanks are beginning to get low. Most Blue Ridge water customers will be out of water by the afternoon or early evening.  All non-essential water usage should be stopped until further notice. A boil water order has been put into effect by the city of Blue Ridge. A potable water tanker will be at Blue Ridge City Hall beginning at 4 p.m. for Blue Ridge water customers to pick up water in their own containers.  Bottled water will be available at the Fannin County Fire Station 1 in Blue Ridge also beginning at 4 p.m. for Blue Ridge Water customers.  Distribution at these sites will be available until 10 p.m., and if necessary will resume Sunday at 9 a.m. Click for updates here.
  • Should springing of US terrorism convicts alarm Americans?
    Should springing of US terrorism convicts alarm Americans?
    Dozens of convicts serving time in U.S. prisons for terrorism-related offenses are due to be released in the next several years, raising the question whether that's something Americans should fear. There's no easy answer. Since the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States has worked aggressively to foil attacks and has imprisoned hundreds of people who joined or helped militant groups. Experts say less attention has been paid to what happens once those prisoners complete their sentences. Among the incarcerated, according to the Bureau of Prisons, are 380 linked to international terrorism and 83 tied to domestic terrorism. A Congressional Research Service report said 50 'homegrown violent jihadists' were to be released between last January and the end of 2026. And more are entering prison. Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump in May, had told Congress that the bureau had more than 900 active investigations related to Islamic State and other extremist activity in all 50 states. Most of those convicted of terrorism-related crimes are held at the high-security U.S. penitentiary in Florence, Colorado, and federal prisons in Terre Haute, Indiana, and Marion, Illinois. Some are in for life, but the average sentence is 13 years. That means most will walk out of prison with years of freedom ahead. 'There were people I was with in prison who you'd be happy to have as a neighbor because they were normal, reasonable people,' said Ismail Royer. He was released last December after serving more than 13 years on firearms charges connected to his work helping others get to a militant training camp in Kashmir, the disputed Himalayan territory claimed by India and Pakistan. 'The guys that I'm really, really concerned about are the loose cannons,' Royer said. Royer grew up in a Catholic family in suburban St. Louis. By the time he was 21, he had converted to Islam and was fighting alongside fellow Muslims in Bosnia. At 31, he was serving a 20-year sentence. Today, he lives in the Washington, D.C., area, works for the Center for Islam and Religious Freedom and wants to help nonextremist Muslim-Americans find their footing in American society. Behind bars, Royer got to know inmates arrested for only loose ties to terrorism. But he also met Richard Reid, the al-Qaida 'shoe bomber,' and John Walker Lindh, an American captured in Afghanistan while fighting with the Taliban. Some were ensnared in sting operations, Royer said, or were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Others were up to no good; Royer said he was happy the FBI arrested them. 'At any time, the loose cannon might go to the convenience store and cut off somebody's head. You just don't know. These guys are very problematic,' Royer said while eating grilled cheese at a hotel not far from the White House. 'I don't want them as my neighbor. You can't sit there and talk to them and tell them that their views are mistaken.' Eric Rosand, who directs a program at the Global Center on Cooperative Security that's aimed at combating violent extremism, said not enough is known about the mindset of the prisoners being released. Experts say there's been no comprehensive research to determine recidivism rates for these individuals. Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham University's School of Law, doesn't think the public should panic. Those released will face months to years of supervision. Phone calls and online communications are monitored. Travel can be restricted. Weekly meetings with counselors can be required. 'We're not talking about 9/11 perpetrators,' Greenberg said. While the State Department has spent more than $10 million since 2012 to help other countries deal with an increase in suspected terrorists, Rosand lamented that no similar effort is taking place here. 'People have to go back to some community once they are released,' said Rosand, a former senior counterterrorism official at the State Department. 'Are we preparing communities for their release? Where are they going to go? Is the community that they came from going to accept them back?' Patrick James, a researcher at National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland said the U.S. lags behind European and Middle Eastern countries in finding ways to address paths to radicalization or ease the return of released individuals. 'There's no net to catch them. There is no way to make sure they don't re-engage in extremism,' James said. At least 128 individuals have been charged in the United States with crimes related specifically to the Islamic State group since March 2014, when the first arrests were made, according to George Washington University's Program on Extremism. Justice Department officials declined comment. But the department's internal watchdog is auditing the Bureau of Prisons' procedures, policies and practices for monitoring inmates with known or suspected terrorist ties, and efforts to prevent further radicalization among inmates. The issue also is being addressed in pockets of the country. Last year, U.S. District Judge Michael Davis in Minneapolis announced a new program to assess the risks posed by terrorism defendants and devise plans to help them re-evaluate their extremist ideals so they don't engage in similar activities again. Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the U.S. and has been a target for extremist recruiters. About a dozen Minnesota residents have traveled to Syria to join militant groups in recent years. At least 22 men from Minnesota's Somali community have join al-Shabab in Somalia in the past decade. Davis' program enlists the help of Daniel Koehler, who runs an institute devoted to 'de-radicalization' in Germany. Koehler will conduct risk assessments on terror offenders to give Davis more information as he determines sentences. Koehler will then train U.S. probation and pretrial officers, who will be responsible for supervising defendants. 'I am not aware that any other court has tried something like that,' Koehler said. Royer, who served time in Terre Haute and elsewhere, offered some examples of those in line for release and their place on the terrorism spectrum. One inmate, he said, was a former computer programmer from Yemen who was arrested for stealing proprietary software and trying to market it as his own. The inmate claimed he told U.S. officials he would give them the names of al-Qaida followers if they let him go. 'He lied to them. He didn't know anyone from al-Qaida. He just told them some names and very quickly they found out that he was full of crap,' Royer said. 'He went to prison for lying to the FBI and they put him in the terrorism unit.' A second inmate was picked up selling night vision equipment to a U.S. law enforcement official posing as a member of Lebanon's Hezbollah. Royer said the inmate was trying to make a buck. He was charged with attempting to provide material support to a terrorist group and ended up in the terrorism unit at Terre Haute. 'The only concern with him is that he's a hustler,' Royer said. 'That's not to say that it's not a crime.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.