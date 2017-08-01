Police are investigating what led to a shooting that killed a 32-year-old transgender woman outside an apartment complex in College Park.
The woman was shot outside South Hampton Estates on the 3100 block of Godby Road about 4:20 a.m. Monday, College Park police Maj. Lance Patterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The woman, identified as Troy Dangerfield by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, was sitting in her car when bullets rang out, police said. She was found suffering from multiple gun shot wounds, Patterson said.
Dangerfield, affectionately known as “TeeTee,” was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.
“At this time we have no information that points to the shooting being the result of our victim being transgender,” Patterson told the AJC.
No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
There have been 15 transgender people killed in the United States this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign. In 2016, there were at least 22 transgender people killed, the most recorded by the organization. One of the more recent deaths included Ava Le’Ray Barrin, 17, who was shot and killed in Athens on June 25 during a fight, the AJC previously reported.
Monday night’s deadly shooting has sparked outrage from national advocacy group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
“Although details are still unfolding, we cannot ignore that gun violence remains a threat to the lives of many marginalized Americans, including those who are transgender,” spokeswoman Valerie Charles said in a release. “My deepest condolences go out to TeeTee’s family and friends as they now must navigate the trauma and pain so many American families and communities regretfully know all too well.”
In other news:
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself