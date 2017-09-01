Three face murder charges in shooting of Florida MMA fighter

Three people — a 16-year-old girl and two 18-year-old men — are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a mixed martial arts fighter killed in his suburban Boca Raton, Florida, home, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

>> Read more trending news

Summer Church, Roberto Ortiz and Jace Swinton are facing single charges of first-degree murder and two counts apiece of home invasion with a firearm or other deadly weapon.

Church, who lives in suburban Boca Raton, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at about 8:15 a.m. Friday morning. Ortiz, of Boynton Beach, and Swinton, of Margate, were being booked into the jail Friday afternoon.

>> Related: Aaron Rajman, one of few Orthodox Jewish MMA fighters, shot to death in Florida



“This was was no random act of violence,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement Friday afternoon. “Mr. Rajman was targeted by these defendants, and we intend to seek justice for the victim and his family.”

All three defendants were indicted by a grand jury Thursday. Church will face charges as an adult.

Aaron Rajman, 25, was shot after several men entered his home at about 10:30 p.m. July 3, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. A fight broke out and Rajman was shot before the men fled. No mention was made by PBSO of a female participating in the shooting when it first reported the murder.

'He didn’t have an enemy that I knew of. Ever.' - Aaron Rajman's ex-girlfriend said. https://t.co/PgfpV7XUXx pic.twitter.com/3BnkD2MaEs — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) July 5, 2017

Rajman, an Orthodox Jew, made his mixed martial arts debut in April 2014 and had a 2-2 record. He was born in New York and moved with his family to Florida as a pre-schooler. A family friend said his parents later divorced, and for the past few years, he shared a home west of Boca Raton with his mother, his mother’s aunt and his younger brother.

According to the fight website Sherdog, Rajman was a 145-pound featherweight who trained at American Top Team in Coconut Creek and had an amateur record of 8-1 and a professional record of 2-2. Another site, The Underground, also said he had an amateur record of 8-1.