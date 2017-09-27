Listen Live
Crime & Law
Teens lured suspected drug dealer, robbed him at gunpoint, investigators say
Close

Teens lured suspected drug dealer, robbed him at gunpoint, investigators say

Teens lured suspected drug dealer, robbed him at gunpoint, investigators say
Photo Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
Authorities in Cherokee County, Georgia, in September 2017 arrested (from left to right) 18-year-old Marissa Lemieux, 18-year-old Nicole Clary, 19-year-old Brittany McGuire, 18-year-old Deshaun Tiller, 19-year-old William Harris and 19-year-old Shamer Jones.

Teens lured suspected drug dealer, robbed him at gunpoint, investigators say

By: WSBTV.com

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -  Six teens are facing charges after police said they lured a suspected drug dealer to a vacant home in Cherokee County, Georgia, and robbed him at gunpoint.

>> Read more trending news

According to police, officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at Jefferson Circle in Canton just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police got a description of the suspects’ vehicle and spotted it a short while later on Main Street, near Interstate 575.

Authorities initiated a traffic stop and took the six teens inside the car into custody.

After obtaining search warrants for the scene of the crime, detectives said they located a gun and a felony amount of drugs.

Through their investigation, authorities determined that the victim was set up by the suspects to meet them at a vacant home so they could rob him of cash and drugs.

“I am proud of the quick work of our officers and detectives who were able to bring a safe resolution to this incident and remove these individuals off the streets in our community,” Chief Mark J. Mitchell said.

The six teens in the vehicle and the victim, who called 911, were arrested on multiple charges.

The following suspects were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute: 19-year-old William Harris, 19-year-old Shamer Jones, 18-year-old Marissa Lemieux, 19-year-old Brittany McGuire, 18-year-old Deshaun Tiller and 18-year-old Nicole Clary.

The person who called 911, 20-year-old Shaud Pinzon, will be charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Authorities said the investigation remains active, and there could be additional charges.

