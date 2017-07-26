Teen charged in deadly Forsyth County crash

A 17-year-old rising senior at Lambert High School has been charged in connection with a crash that killed another Forsyth County teenager, a deputy said.
Natalie D'Allen of Suwanee was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle, failure to yield turning left and driving in violation of license restrictions, Forsyth County sheriff’s Deputy Doug Rainwater said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The July 14 crash on Spot Road at Twin Lakes Drive killed Mackean Robertson, 18, of Cumming, officials said.
D'Allen turned herself in Sunday morning to the Forsyth County Detention Center and was released on $2,825 bond, Rainwater said.
Robertson attended Forsyth Central High School from 2013 to 2016 and graduated in May from Georgia Cyber Academy, an online high school, family members said.
Deputies said a white Mercedes-Benz SUV, which was driven by D’Allen, collided with a Honda Accord driven by Robertson.
After colliding with the Mercedes, the Honda went sideways and into the path of a Nissan Pathfinder, which was driven by 22-year-old Michael Norwood of Dahlonega, Rainwater said. A 37-year-old man from Cumming, James Lewis, was in the front seat of the Pathfinder.
Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene. The men in the Pathfinder were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
