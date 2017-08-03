Listen Live
Crime & Law
Teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of female student
Close

Teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of female student

Teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of female student
Photo Credit: Radnor Township police
Nina Scott

Teacher pleads guilty to sexual abuse of female student

By: Jeffrey Caplan, Rare.us

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. -  A Pennsylvania teacher accused of having sexual contact multiple times with a 16-year-old female student accepted a plea deal Monday.

>> Watch the news report here

Nina Scott, 28, reportedly taught at a school called The Village – a court-ordered child-care facility for kids with emotional and behavioral problems in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania – from October 2015 until she was fired in December. She was arrested in January.

>> Catholic school teacher gets prison time for sexually assaulting 2 female students

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Scott faced numerous counts of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and other charges for alleged sexual encounters with the girl in 2016. The encounters took place at their school, in Scott’s vehicle and her home, police said.

Charging documents said the student initiated the relationship when she passed a note to Scott asking her, “How would you feel if I kissed you?” Scott reportedly returned the note with a message that she would not tell anyone. Officers said a search the girl’s room revealed a stash of love letters from Scott to the student.

>> Teacher convicted of sex with student sues him for damaging her reputation

Scott, who reportedly called her student “her girlfriend” and even referred to her 2-year-old as “their daughter,” pleaded guilty Monday to institutional sexual assault

The Main Line Times reported that Scott will serve at least three months on electronic home monitoring. Scott also was placed on five years of sex offender probation and prohibited from contacting the girl.

Scott apologized to the victim and her family, as well as her own family. 

“This will never happen again,” she told Delaware County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Cappelli, according to the Times.

>> Read more trending news

WCAU reported that the school’s superintendent, William Colarulo, said at an earlier court hearing, saying, “The only way I can describe what this teacher did is downright disgusting. As a parent and as a police officer for 36 years, it never ceases to amaze me when you put children in the care of a position such as a teacher, and they violate that trust.”

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

