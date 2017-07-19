Listen Live
Teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student, offering sex to another boy
Teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student, offering sex to another boy

Teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student, offering sex to another boy
Jerica Enriquez

Teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student, offering sex to another boy

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

GREELEY, Colo. -  A former Colorado teacher’s aide, who has been accused of having inappropriate relationships with two students, reportedly waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday in an effort to keep negotiations with the district attorney’s office open.

>> Catholic school teacher gets prison time for sexually assaulting 2 female students

According to the Greeley Tribune, Jerica Enriquez, 24, is facing charges in two separate cases involving underage, male students. In one case, she has been charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and obscenity to a minor. In the other, she faces a charge of enticement of a child. The charges stem from her time working at Prairie Heights Middle School and Jefferson Junior High School in 2015 and 2016.

>> Teacher sentenced for sex with student claims victim lured her like 'used car salesman'

In 2015, Enriquez allegedly kissed a student in a classroom and offered to have sex with him, the Tribune reported. The boy reportedly told police and admitted to prosecutors that she also sent him a picture of herself wearing only a bra and underwear and a picture of herself naked. According to the boy, they never had sex.

>> Teacher accused of sexually assaulting special-education student appears in court

However, authorities said Enriquez did have sex with a 14-year-old student in fall 2016, the Tribune reported. Police also said she sent a nude photo of herself to the student, as well as a picture of a negative pregnancy test.

>> Read more trending news

Enriquez has not yet entered a plea in either case. Her attorney indicated that she wishes to continue to negotiate a possible plea with prosecutors.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    Trump to nominate Jon Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    President Donald Trump announced his intention Tuesday to nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman to be U.S. ambassador to Russia. If confirmed, the former 2012 GOP presidential candidate would take over a high-profile post amid ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign. Huntsman has twice served as an ambassador. He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush and then served in that role in China under President Barack Obama before returning to the U.S. to run for president. Huntsman was also briefly under consideration to be Trump's secretary of state. Still, the White House misspelled Huntsman's first name in its press release announcing Trump's intention, calling him 'Governor John Huntsman Jr. of Utah' instead of Jon. The White House made the announcement shortly after it confirmed that Trump had a previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this month. Huntsman is the son of a billionaire industrialist whose company Huntsman International LLC currently has a handful of businesses in Russia, including plants that make pigments and polyurethanes, the Salt Lake Tribune has reported. Huntsman Jr. played a role in the family's early business dealings in the country shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, the paper has said. The former governor, a Mormon, had an up-and-down relationship with Trump during last year's campaign. He was slow to endorse any candidate for the Republican nomination though he did back Trump once he became the presumptive nominee. But Huntsman then called for Trump to drop out after the October release of a 2005 video in which Trump was captured on a hot microphone making lewd comments about women. Huntsman said then that the 'campaign cycle has been nothing but a race to the bottom' and called for Trump's running mate, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, to top the GOP ticket. Trump also went after Huntsman during his tenure as ambassador to Beijing. In a series of tweets in 2011 and 2012, the celebrity businessman called Huntsman a 'lightweight' and 'weak' and claimed that China 'did a major number on us' during his tenure. But Huntsman and Trump buried their differences during Trump's transition. __ Associated Press writer Michelle Price contributed to this story from Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    Ebenezer pastor arrested during Capitol protest
    The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock was among several pastors arrested in Washington, D.C. during a protest against the proposed budget and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A photo shows Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by Capitol police. Spokeswoman Tenisha Bell said Warnock and other faith leaders were singing and praying in the Russell Senate Office building. Warnock and the Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, were among a group of pastors who went to Washington to highlight the cuts in President Donald Trump's budget that would adversely affect black communities, including proposed decreases in funding for education and civil rights programs. TRENDING STORIES: Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date 'This budget, which slashes programs for those who need it the most in order to provide a tax cut to those who need it the least, suggests that there is a spiritual sickness in the body politics,' Warnock said. Likewise, Trump proposed zeroing out federal support for legal aid, which the White House said would put more control in local hands. After his arrest, Warnock released the following statement. As a pastor, I believe that the national budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are for one another. And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice. America is better than this. That's our message. And when I consider those who will suffer, my getting arrested is a small price to pay.
  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Contreras, Lackey power Cubs past Braves, 5-1
    Contreras, Lackey power Cubs past Braves, 5-1
    Willson Contreras hit a three-run homer, John Lackey earned his first win in a month and the Chicago Cubs won their fifth straight game with a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night. Rain delayed the start of the game for 2 hours, 30 minutes. The defending World Series champion Cubs moved three games over .500 for the first time since winning at Miami on June 6. Chicago is 2½ games behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Cubs went up 4-1 in the third on Javier Baez's 11th homer and Contreras' 13th homer, a three-run shot . Chicago led 5-1 in the sixth on Ben Zobrist's groundout. Lackey (6-9) came off the disabled list to allow one run, five hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out one. The 38-year-old showed no ill effects from plantar fasciitis in his right foot and won for the first time since June 18 at Pittsburgh, a stretch of four starts. The Braves have dropped two straight after sweeping three games from Arizona. Atlanta began the night 18-11 since June 2, tied with Houston for the second-best record in the majors. But the Braves' offense mostly sputtered against Lackey, getting only a solo homer from Nick Markakis in the second. It was the 25th homer allowed by Lackey, most in the NL. Sean Newcomb (1-5) lost his third straight start, allowing five runs, eight hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander struck out five. SOARING AND SLIDING Contreras has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games and has a .380 average with four homers over that stretch. ... Cubs RF Jason Heyward went 2 for 4 and is hitting .409 over his last seven games. ... Newcomb posted a 1.48 ERA over his first four career starts, but the rookie has a 12.79 ERA over his last three. .. Brian Duensing, Pedro Strop, Carl Edwards Jr. and Hector Rondon pitched the last four innings as Chicago's bullpen lowered its ERA four points to 3.30, second-best in the majors. ... Despite his homer, Markakis is hitting .205 since June 22. DARK HORIZONS In their first season at SunTrust Park, the Braves have hosted 11 weather delays in 47 home games. TRAINER'S ROOM Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks, on the disabled list with tendinitis in his right hand, told reporters that he's ready to return to the rotation after throwing five perfect innings in a rehab start Monday at Double-A Tennessee. Manager Joe Maddon said Hendricks will stay with the team and make his next start early next week, though Maddon has yet to decide what game. Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said RHP Arodys Vizcaino will come off the disabled list Wednesday. Vizcaino, sidelined for two weeks with a strained right index finger, is 3-2 with a 3.28 ERA this year and has 21 saves in 30 career chances. UP NEXT Cubs: LHP Mike Montgomery (1-6) will make his eighth start and face Atlanta for the first time in his career. He is 1-3 with a 5.77 ERA as a starter. Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (6-5) will make his 19th start and face the Cubs for the third time. He is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA in two career starts against Chicago. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseballstart.
  • Officer: Partner fired fatal shot moments after loud sound
    Officer: Partner fired fatal shot moments after loud sound
    The partner of a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman who had called 911 told investigators he was startled by a loud sound near their squad car seconds before his partner fired his weapon. Officer Matthew Harrity's account, as given by state investigators, is the first to emerge of the moments leading up to the death of Justine Damond, a 40-year-old meditation teacher and life coach who was due to be married in August. It's also the only one, since Officer Mohamed Noor — who fired the shot that killed Damond — has so far refused to be interviewed. Damond's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country, where the shooting has been front-page news for days. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Damond approached the driver's side window of the squad car immediately after Harrity said he had been startled by the sound. Noor, in the passenger seat, shot Damond through the open driver's side window, the BCA said. Harrity was interviewed Tuesday. The BCA said Noor's attorney didn't say when or if Noor would talk to investigators, and under the law an interview can't be compelled. Noor's attorney didn't respond to messages from The Associated Press. Harrity and Noor are on paid administrative leave. Harrity has been with the Minneapolis police department for one year, and Noor has been with the department for nearly two. According to the BCA, Harrity told investigators that he and Noor responded to a 911 call from Damond about a possible assault near her home at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Harrity was driving the squad car as the officers went through an alley to look for a suspect. The squad lights were off when the noise startled him, Harrity said. No weapon was found at the scene. The officers did not turn on their body cameras until after the shooting, and the squad car camera was also not activated. Harrity told investigators that after the shooting, the officers got out of their vehicle and gave Damond immediate medical attention. Harrity said that he and Noor saw a man, estimated to be between 18 and 25, bicycling in the area before the shooting. That man stopped and watched as officers attended to Damond. BCA agents are asking that man, and any other potential witnesses, to come forward. The BCA said that unless more people come forward, there are no additional interviews scheduled. David Klinger, a criminal justice professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said police officers can't be compelled to testify in an outside investigation. 'Police officers are citizens ... they have the same Fifth Amendment right as anyone. They don't have to give a statement,' Klinger said. 'His lawyer might be saying, you're not going to talk until I feel you're rested and not under stress.' In a news conference after the BCA's update, Mayor Betsy Hodges said she wished Noor would speak to investigators. 'It's frustrating to have some of the picture but not all of it,' she said. 'We cannot compel Officer Noor to make a statement. I wish we could. I wish that he would make a statement.' Assistant Chief Medaria Arradondo said the department is reviewing its policy on body cameras and was doing so before Damond's death. Arradondo said the department is just eight months into a department-wide rollout, and the review includes focusing on how often officers activate them. He said the department wants to increase that frequency. The city also said it planned to release a transcript of Damond's 911 call after it is shared with family members. Officials had initially declined to make it public. The BCA said forensic testing is being completed and evidence is still being examined. When the investigation is done, the BCA will present all its findings to prosecutors for possible charges. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull gave an interview Wednesday to Australia's 'Today' show, shortly before the release of details from the BCA's preliminary investigation, and joined the chorus demanding answers. 'How can a woman out in the street in her pajamas seeking assistance from police be shot like that? It is a shocking killing,' Turnbull said. In Damond's hometown of Sydney, about 300 people attended a silent vigil in her honor Wednesday morning at Freshwater Beach. Mourners threw pink flowers into the Pacific Ocean. Records from the city's Office of Police Conduct Review show Noor has had three complaints against him. Two are pending, and the third was dismissed without discipline. Under state law, details of open cases and cases that result in no discipline are not released. Noor was also sued earlier this year after a May 25 incident in which he and other officers took a woman to the hospital for an apparent mental health crisis. The lawsuit claims Noor and other officers violated the woman's rights when they entered her home without permission and Noor grabbed her wrist and upper arm. The lawsuit, which is pending, said Noor relaxed his grip when the woman said she had a previous shoulder injury. Damond, who was planning to be married next month, was a meditation teacher and life coach. Her maiden name was Justine Ruszczyk, and though she was not yet married, she had already been using her fiance's last name. ___ Associated Press writers Jeff Baenen and Doug Glass contributed to this report. ___ Follow Amy Forliti on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/amyforliti. More of her work can be found at: https://apnews.com/search/amy%20forliti .
  • Ice cream chain dedicates flavor to baby hippo
    Ice cream chain dedicates flavor to baby hippo
    A popular baby hippo has expanded her influence to a Cincinnati-based ice cream chain by inspiring its new flavor Chunky Chunky Hippo. The new ice cream flavor offered by the ice cream company Graeter's is a toffee ice cream with salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Cincinnati Zoo. The new flavor is sold in scoops at local shops and in pints at Graeters.com. It's the latest development in Fiona's rise to fame. She was named an honorary sheriff's deputy last week. Video updates such as Fiona taking a bottle, splashing or running have drawn millions of views online. Graeter's is headquartered in Cincinnati, but has shops in numerous states.
