Crime & Law
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus
Close

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus
Photo Credit: artolympic/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus

By: Fox13Memphis.com

OXFORD, Miss. -  Police are investigating a crash on the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford.

>> Read more trending news

Officials confirmed that a suspected drunken driver crashed into the Confederate statue at the entrance to Lyceum Circle around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger were taken to a hospital following the incident. 

Ole Miss police said the statue suffered damage, although its full extent was still being determined.

The incident happened amid increased scrutiny of Confederate statues and memorials across the nation.

﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report. 

Read More
News

  • London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    London subway attack: 2nd man arrested, police say
    Police have arrested a second man in connection with Friday’s attack on a subway in London, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  Police arrested the 21-year-old Saturday night in west London. He is in custody in south London, police said. 'He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody,' police said in a statement Sunday. The Associated Press reported Sunday that London police were searching a home in the suburb of Stanwell that was linked to the second suspect. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday on terror offenses in connection with Friday's attack, the BBC reported. Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the BBC that the second arrest suggests the attacker was not 'a lone wolf.” Rudd said there was 'no evidence' to suggest that the Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the incident, were behind the attack. 'But as this unfolds and as we do our investigations, we will make sure we find out how he was radicalised if we can,' she said. The 18-year-old was detained in the port area of Dover on Saturday by Kent Police and is being held at a local station. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the arrest was 'significant, but the terror threat level remains at 'critical.' Thirty people were injured after the explosion on a train at Parsons Green, the BBC reported. >>  London train bombing: 5 things to know Most people were treated for minor injuries and have been released, the London Ambulance Service said. Of the 30 people injured in Friday's attack, one remains in the hospital, NHS England told the BBC. Basu said the force was not changing its 'protective security measures,' adding that steps were still being taken to free up extra armed officers. 'This arrest will lead to more activity from our officer,” he said. 'For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.' British authorities lowered the terrorist threat level from “critical” to “severe” on Sunday.  The Parsons Green station in southwest London reopened at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, more than 17 hours after the explosion. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bomb, which was detonated at 8:20 a.m. It is understood the device had a timer, but Frank Gardner, the BBC's security correspondent,,said the bomb appeared not to have gone off properly. Had it worked as intended, it would have killed everyone around it and maimed everyone in the train carriage for life, he said. The Met said it had spoken to 45 witnesses so far and received 77 images and videos from the public, the BBC reported. Officials urged people to get in touch with any information and to upload footage to www.ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • 4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    4 students robbed near Georgia Tech in 2 weeks
    Georgia Tech students are on alert after the second reported armed robbery near campus in the past two weeks. Police say two armed robbers ambushed two students walking home on Richards Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. Last week, a pair of armed robbers targeted two other Georgia Tech students and a Georgia State student on Mecaslin Street. “They just bank on people not being aware of their surroundings,” neighbor Alexa Reynolds said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Student brings gun on campus, throws it while trying to get away Music Midtown, Atlanta United, Falcons games to pack downtown Teen killed in crash 'left such an incredible legacy' Reynolds lives in the Home Park neighborhood and said she used to walk home alone at night before the robberies started. Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke to students who said they are taking extra precaution after the robberies. Emma Browning said she uses the school-approved LiveSafe app, which lets friends electronically follow each other home. “If your friends are watching, then they can call somebody or check in to make sure you’re OK,” she said. Student Liston Mehserle said he wants to see fewer robbers and more police. “I’d hope there’d be a little more patrolling in the area, but I expect that’s something they’re already working on,” he said.
  • Friends remember LSU student killed in suspected hazing incident
    Friends remember LSU student killed in suspected hazing incident
    Friends are remembering an 18-year-old Louisiana State University student who died after leaving a fraternity house last week. Maxwell Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died Thursday in what police are investigating as a possible hazing incident. >> Read more trending news Gruver was taken to a hospital from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house. Police in Baton Rouge are still trying to determine the circumstances that led to Gruver’s death. “If you’re supposed to be a club full of friends and people who have life-lasting relationships, why did his life have to end so early?” said Gruver’s suitemate, Justin Franklin. Preliminary autopsy reports released Friday showed Gruver had high levels of alcohol and THC in his system. “It’s like normal everyday (and) the next day he’s not there,” suitemate Ty Meshell said. “It’s just weird.” Officials suspended all Greek activities at LSU in the wake of Gruver’s death, pending the outcome of the investigation. Meshell said he wants people to remember Gruver, not the circumstances of his death. “Speak his name,” he said. “Don’t just let him be that guy who passed away at a frat party.”
  • Hurricane Maria takes aim at Caribbean islands
    Hurricane Maria takes aim at Caribbean islands
    Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a category 2 storm on Monday with winds up to 110 mph. Maria is approaching major hurricane status, which is a serious situation for the northeast Caribbean and more directly Puerto Rico. The area is just now cleaning up from Hurricane Irma, which slammed the U.S. Virgin Islands, Barbuda and other islands. [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for alerts on Hurricane Maria] Hurricane warnings were posted for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Martinique and St. Lucia. A tropical storm warning was issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten. A hurricane watch was issued for Puerto Rico.  It's on the way to being a major hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico at mid-week. Most of the latest forecast model guidance keeps this off the east coast for now but our team of Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists be watching it carefully over the next several days. #Maria is moving toward the Windward Islands this morning... #Jose is moving to the north... and #Lee -- well, it's a non-player basically— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 18, 2017 North Georgia will stay pretty dry over the next couple of days with isolated to scattered showers returning to the forecast mid to late week.
  Suspected drunken driver crashes into Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus
    Suspected drunken driver crashes into Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus
    Police are investigating a crash on the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford. >> Read more trending news Officials confirmed that a suspected drunken driver crashed into the Confederate statue at the entrance to Lyceum Circle around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle’s driver and passenger were taken to a hospital following the incident.  Ole Miss police said the statue suffered damage, although its full extent was still being determined. The incident happened amid increased scrutiny of Confederate statues and memorials across the nation. ﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report. 
