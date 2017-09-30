Suspect not in court for murder conviction, DA says

A man was not in court Friday when he was convicted of murder and other charges in a 2014 shooting death, a Fulton County prosecutor’s spokesman said.
Maurice Nesbitt was found guilty in the fatal shooting of Rashawn Jackson, who was found dead at the Venetian Hills Apartments in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road, police said at the time.
Nesbitt’s weeklong trial ended Friday, but he didn’t appear after he attended the previous four days, said Dexter Bond, spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.
It’s not the first time Nesbitt has missed a court appearance, Bond said.
In September 2016, while on bond, Nesbitt didn’t appear for a plea and arraignment hearing. The U.S. fugitive task force apprehended Nesbitt later that month. He was released from the Fulton County jail in December, online records show.
He also was convicted Friday of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Nesbitt received a life sentence plus five years, Bond said.
Fulton County district attorney officials could not be reached to explain Nesbitt’s situation.
