Crime & Law
Suspect in custody in hit-and-run that killed father, 27
Nikolas Truskosky was killed Wednesday morning while walking to work. Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

By: Raisa Habersham The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

UPDATE: A suspect is in custody, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a Facebook post. 

ORIGINAL STORY: What began as a typical day ended tragically when a 27-year-old father was killed by a hit-and-run driver, family members said. 

Nikolas Truskosky, 27, was stopping to get coffee before work when he was struck and killed, Channel 2 Action News reported. 

“He was actually just doing his normal routine,” his brother, Zack Truskosky, told the news station. “He was heading down to QuikTrip to get his coffee and walking down to his job.” 

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Nikolas Truskosky was hit at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in front of a Sonic Drive-in on Ga. 138. 

“The vehicle continued going, turning right onto Old Covington Road past QuikTrip,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office. 

Zack Truskosky told Channel 2 that Nikolas was doing well at their family business, had been training in construction and had started a new shift. 


“He was outgoing, smiling, and was everybody’s friend,” Zack Truskosky said. “He never really had any issues with anybody at all.” 

Authorities described the suspected driver’s car as a silver Toyota Tacoma with a model year between 2005 and 2011. The car is missing the Toyota emblem and part of its chrome grill. 

The family is offering a $20,000 reward. 

“I really just want, him or her, whoever it was, to come forward ... just so we can have closure,” Zack Truskosky said. 

News

  • Gatorland to loan 60 alligators to Texas park damaged by Hurricane Harvey
    Gatorland to loan 60 alligators to Texas park damaged by Hurricane Harvey
    Gatorland is loaning 60 alligators to a Texas park that lost about a quarter of its population when Hurricane Harvey hit the state.  The owners of Gator County Adventure Park and Sanctuary in Beaumont, Texas, arrived at Gatorland Saturday to pick up the 60 5- to 6-foot-long American alligators.  >> Read more trending news Watch: 2,000 alligators prepped for Hurricane Irma at Gatorland 'We are just so fortunate that Gatorland was not heavily damaged and we did not lose any alligators in the storm,' said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland. 'But even before Hurricane Irma hit Florida, we saw the devastation in Texas from Hurricane Harvey and began looking for ways we could help.” Read: GATORLAND is new home to 70 animals from closing theme park According to the owners, Gator Country received a record 52 inches of rain during Hurricane Harvey and lost about 40 of their alligators to the floodwaters.  Gator County owners Gary and Shannon Saurage hope to breed the alligators and yield about 100 babies in a year. 'I think this relationship between us will really set a precedent for alligator parks to come together and help one another,” Shannon Saurage said. 
  • Georgia Tech controls clock, beats North Carolina 33-7
    Georgia Tech controls clock, beats North Carolina 33-7
    For Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson, the math was simple. 'If you hold the ball for 38 minutes, you should win,' Johnson said. Georgia Tech played keep-away against North Carolina, dominating the clock with its ball-control offense, and KirVonte Benson scored on a 63-yard run as the Yellow Jackets beat the Tar Heels 33-7 on Saturday. Georgia Tech (3-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had scoring drives of 18 and 17 plays in the first half to wear down short-handed North Carolina (1-4, 0-3). TaQuon Marshall ran for 137 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run , and threw a 12-yard scoring pass to Ricky Jeune. Benson added 130 yards rushing. 'It was a step up from last week,' Marshall said, referring to his play in last week's 35-17 win over Pittsburgh. 'It's still not where I want to be.' Georgia Tech held the ball almost twice as long as the Tar Heels. The Yellow Jackets pulled away after leading only 10-0 at halftime. 'I think we just executed better in the second half,' Marshall said. 'We just got in a groove.' The Tar Heels have lost 13 players, including top wide receiver Austin Proehl, to season-ending injuries. North Carolina avoided being shut out when Jordon Brown scored on an 8-yard run with 5:05 remaining. The touchdown was set up by Chazz Surratt's 34-yard pass to Jordan Cunningham. It was a dramatic departure from recent shootouts in the series. North Carolina averaged 44.7 points in winning the last three games against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets held the ball for 18 plays and 8 minutes, 54 seconds on a 90-yard touchdown drive capped by Marshall's 5-yard run in the first quarter. It was Georgia Tech's longest touchdown drive since 2012. The Yellow Jackets then added a 17-play, 74-yard drive in the second quarter that ended with a 21-yard field goal by Shawn Davis. 'The defense played 44 snaps in the first half, so there was no doubt that they were going to end up wearing down,' said North Carolina coach Larry Fedora. Georgia Tech, which lost four fumbles in the win over Pittsburgh, had two more lost fumbles by Marshall and Benson. One play after Marshall's fumble , A.J. Gray had the first of his two interceptions to give possession back to the Yellow Jackets. Benson then broke free for his 63-yard touchdown run. 'The turnover was a big play for us,' Fedora said. '... Then we don't capitalize on offense.' Benson fumbled at the goal line late in the third quarter. Georgia Tech backup quarterback Matthew Jordan had a 5-yard scoring run with less than 2 minutes remaining. THE TAKEAWAY North Carolina: The Tar Heels offense, so high-powered in wins over Georgia Tech the last three years, showed the effects of the latest string of season-ending injuries. In addition to Proehl, defensive tackle Tyler Powell, tight end Carl Tucker and receiver Rontavius Groves were declared out for the season this week. 'We're going to put 11 guys out there and those 11 guys are expected to do their job,' Fedora said. '... That's all there is to it. They can't worry about continuity because there is none.' Georgia Tech: The productive spread-option attack grabs the headlines, but the Yellow Jackets are also winning with defense this season. Gray's two interceptions led the way for a unit which could be the difference in Georgia Tech's hopes in the ACC Coastal Division. MISSED KICKS North Carolina's Freeman Jones was wide left on a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter and again was left on a 52-yard attempt to end the half. Entering the game, Jones had made three of four field goal attempts, but none longer than 39 yards. He has missed each of his three attempts this season from 40 yards or longer. HIGH MARK FOR JOHNSON It marked the first time in Johnson's 10 seasons the Yellow Jackets had two scoring drives of at least 17 plays in a game. UP NEXT North Carolina: The Tar Heels on Saturday will make their first visit to No. 22 Notre Dame since taking a 29-24 win in 2008. Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets will be off on Saturday before playing at No. 14 Miami on Oct. 14. ___ For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Woman says her oven exploded while making dinner
    Woman says her oven exploded while making dinner
    A Colorado woman says her oven exploded Wednesday night, and it's not the first time she's had issues with the kitchen appliance. Judy Waldo of Denver told Denver7 that she was making dinner Wednesday night and was opening the door of her Frigidaire oven when the glass door shattered and sprayed shards all over her kitchen. >> Read more trending news A similar incident occurred four months ago. Waldo told Denver7 the oven wasn't even on at the time. A rash of complaints about exploding ovens from major brands like Frigidaire, Whirlpool and GE have been reported by customers over the last few years, Denver7 reported. While Waldo feels that she is not receiving a satisfactory response from Frigidaire this time around, a company statement to Denver7 said: 'We take the safety of our products very seriously. If a consumer believes that their product is not performing as expected, we urge them to call our customer service to discuss whether service is needed.
  • May Day arsonist in Portland sentenced to probation
    May Day arsonist in Portland sentenced to probation
    A homeless woman with a lengthy criminal record was sentenced to three years probation Thursday for her role in the May Day demonstrations in Portland, OregonLive reported. >> Read more trending news Sarah Pugh, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and riot. Pugh was accused of setting one fire and holding a lit flare to a bonfire to help it grow during Portland's May Day riots. Pugh also allegedly urinated in the street and mooned police, OregonLive reported. Pugh hails from Indiana, where she left her two children with family and traveled to multiple states, OregonLive reported. She was arrested on a variety of charges, ranging from assault to disorderly conduct, during her travels. Pugh's criminal record in Portland stems back to September 2016. Police in Portland have cited Pugh for public intoxication 10 times, and arrested her multiple times on a variety of charges, OregonLive reported.Pugh allegedly told police that the May Day demonstrations were the first time she had been involved in an anarchist riot.
  • Democrats in Iowa looking for ways to win back Trump voters
    Democrats in Iowa looking for ways to win back Trump voters
    Iowa Democrats are looking for the prescription that will help them emerge from their withered condition, after dominating just a decade ago. After sending progressive Tom Harkin to the Senate for 30 years and twice delivering the state for Barack Obama, Democrats are powerless in the House, Senate and statehouse, and remain stunned by President Donald Trump's solid Iowa victory last year. While it's a familiar scenario across the upper Midwest, the pressure on Iowa Democrats to recoup the working-class voters who marched with Trump is more intense: They're charged with setting the tone in a little more than two years for the party's presidential nomination. Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan has ideas for Iowa, his own state and elsewhere. He is among three rising House Democrats — including Illinois' Cheri Bustos and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts — in Des Moines on Saturday for a Democratic fundraiser, capping a summer of early activity in the presidential proving ground by more than 10 would-be White House prospects. 'I think it starts with letting these working-class people know that we see them, we hear them and we know what they are going through, and we have a plan,' Ryan, from blue-collar Warren, Ohio, told The Associated Press on Saturday. Just as Iowa Democrats are starting from scratch, the little-known Democrats surveying Iowa are a sign the national party, too, is starting at square one in its search for its next standard-bearer after consecutive, star-studded presidential campaigns. It wasn't long ago Iowa Democrats were sitting at a 40-year high. Just seven years ago, Democrats controlled both state legislative chambers and had occupied the governor's office for 12 years. The party held three of five House seats, while Harkin was Obama's right hand in the push for the health care law. But economic blowback from a national financial collapse, a poorly handled state budget crisis and the widespread revolt by grassroots conservatives against the Affordable Care Act created an angry backlash in 2010 against Democrats, especially in Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio. That year former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad was swept back into office. Four years later, Harkin retired and voters handed his seat to little-known, rural Republican state Sen. Joni Ernst, snubbing four-term Democratic Rep. Bruce Braley in one of the year's biggest upsets. Iowa was also undergoing a rapid, politically consequential demographic shift. Iowa ranks in the top 10 of states with the highest population of whites and in the top 15 of those 65 years and older. According to U.S. Census data, both groups — two pillars of Trump's win statewide and nationally — increased simultaneously after 2010 and became a bigger percentage of Iowa's electorate. 'We've lost touch with certain voters,' state party chairman Troy Price said. 'We talk about issues, but not the values behind the issues. We haven't done the best job communicating with the people we fight so hard for. It's why we are where we are.' Especially stark has been the decline of rural Democrats. Last month, small-town state Rep. Todd Pritchard, an Iraq War veteran and former county prosecutor, left the crowded Democratic field for governor, dominated by Des Moines Democrats. The last rural Democrat to hold statewide office was Gov. Tom Vilsack, elected in 1998. 'That's been kind of a sea change,' said Doug Gross, a moderate Des Moines Republican and former nominee for governor. 'It's difficult to go into the rural areas of Iowa and find anyone who will admit to being a Democrat.' But time in the wilderness is stirring the Democratic base. No fewer than seven Democrats have announced they are running for governor. 'Those are the things motivating people now that have never been active before,' Democratic state Rep. Kirsten Running Marquardt said. 'That's sort of the bright spot.
  • Mormon leader reaffirms faith's opposition to gay marriage
    Mormon leader reaffirms faith's opposition to gay marriage
    A top Mormon leader reaffirmed the religion's opposition to same-sex marriage on Saturday during a church conference — and reminded followers watching around the world that children should be raised in families led by a married man and woman no matter what becomes the norm in a 'declining world.' The speech by Dallin H. Oaks, a member of a top governing body called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, followed a push in recent years by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to uphold theological opposition to gay marriage amid widespread social acceptance while trying to foster an empathetic stance toward LGBT people. The Mormon church is one of many conservative faith groups navigating the challenges that arise from trying to strike the right balance. 'We have witnessed a rapid and increasing public acceptance of cohabitation without marriage and same-sex marriage. The corresponding media advocacy, education, and even occupational requirements pose difficult challenges for Latter-day Saints,' Oaks said. 'We must try to balance the competing demands of following the gospel law in our personal lives and teachings even as we seek to show love for all.' Oaks acknowledged that this belief can put Mormons at odds with family and friends and doesn't match current laws, including the recent legalization of gay marriage in the United States. But he told the nearly 16-million members watching around the world that the religion's 1995 document detailing the doctrine — 'The Family: A Proclamation to the World' — isn't' a policy statement that will be changed. After the Utah-based Mormon church received backlash in 2008 for helping lead the fight for California's Proposition 8 constitutional ban on gay marriage, religious leaders spent several years carefully developing a more empathetic LGBT tone. That was interrupted in 2015 when the church adopted new rules banning children living with gay parents from being baptized until age 18 and clarifying that people in same-sex relationships are apostates. That policy drew harsh criticism from gay church members and their supporters who considered it a major setback from recent progress. A year ago, church leaders updated a website created in 2012 to let members know that that attraction to people of the same sex is not a sin or a measure of their faithfulness and may never go away. But the church reminded members that having gay sex violates fundamental doctrinal beliefs that will not change. Oaks on Saturday reiterated a church belief that children should be raised in heterosexual married households, not by gay parents or couples who live together but aren't married. He lamented that fewer children in the United States aren't raised in what the religion considers the ideal households. 'Even as we must live with the marriage laws and other traditions of a declining world, those who strive for exaltation must make personal choices in family life according to the Lord's way whenever that differs from the world's way,' Oaks said. Brittany Krallis Stapf, a lifelong Mormon who lives near Spokane, Washington, with her husband and sons, was among church members who were disappointed in Oaks' speech. In a phone interview, Krallis, 36, said she's teaching her sons, ages 12 and 9, to be inclusive and loving to everyone and stick up for LGBT members. 'My heart was pounding. It is very difficult to hear an apostle give a speech you feel contradicts the message you're trying to teach your children,' Krallis said. She said she knows many Mormons from her generation who share her hope that church leaders will eventually soften on the issue. 'Social change comes first,' Krallis said. 'At times, it's followed in the church.' The twice-yearly conference is preceding without church President Thomas S. Monson, 90, who is dealing with ailing health. It's the first time in more than a half century that Monson hasn't spoken at the conferences. Before becoming church president in 2008, he served on the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles starting in 1963. Monson has scaled back conference participation in recent years, and in May, church officials said that he was no longer going regularly to meetings at church offices because of limitations related to his age. Church presidents serve until they die. Monson is the first church president since 1994 not to attend and make at least one speech, but prior to that, it was fairly common for presidents to miss conference toward the end of their lives. Dieter F. Uchtdorf, one of Monson's top two counselors, said Monson was watching from his home. 'President Monson, we love you very much,' Uchtdorf said. Also missing will be Robert D. Hales, a top leader who was hospitalized in recent days. Hales, 85, has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 1994. Church leaders use the conference to deliver spiritual guidance to members and sometimes announce church news. Jeffrey R. Holland, a member the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said he hears too often from Mormons that they feel like they don't measure up. He warned that the pursuit of Christ-like perfection shouldn't lead to ulcers, bulimia, depression or lowered self-esteem. 'Brothers and sisters, except for Jesus, there have been no flawless performances on this earthly journey we are pursuing, so while in mortality let's strive for steady improvement without obsessing over what behavioral scientists call 'toxic perfectionism,'' Holland said. 'We should not demean and vilify ourselves, as if beating up on ourselves is somehow going to make us the person God wants us to become.
