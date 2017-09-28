UPDATE: A suspect is in custody, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a Facebook post.
ORIGINAL STORY: What began as a typical day ended tragically when a 27-year-old father was killed by a hit-and-run driver, family members said.
Nikolas Truskosky, 27, was stopping to get coffee before work when he was struck and killed, Channel 2 Action News reported.
“He was actually just doing his normal routine,” his brother, Zack Truskosky, told the news station. “He was heading down to QuikTrip to get his coffee and walking down to his job.”
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Nikolas Truskosky was hit at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in front of a Sonic Drive-in on Ga. 138.
“The vehicle continued going, turning right onto Old Covington Road past QuikTrip,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Zack Truskosky told Channel 2 that Nikolas was doing well at their family business, had been training in construction and had started a new shift.
"All he talked about was his son" - family of hit & run victim wants justice - they are offering a 20k reward for info on @wsbtv at 6 pic.twitter.com/0Z6FAWskkE— Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) September 28, 2017
“He was outgoing, smiling, and was everybody’s friend,” Zack Truskosky said. “He never really had any issues with anybody at all.”
Authorities described the suspected driver’s car as a silver Toyota Tacoma with a model year between 2005 and 2011. The car is missing the Toyota emblem and part of its chrome grill.
The family is offering a $20,000 reward.
“I really just want, him or her, whoever it was, to come forward ... just so we can have closure,” Zack Truskosky said.
