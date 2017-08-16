Three students were pepper-sprayed when a fight broke out at a DeKalb County school Wednesday.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. when a public safety officer at Eagle Woods Academy on Shadow Rock Drive in Lithonia used pepper spray to bring the students under control, according to the DeKalb County School District.

“The school was immediately placed in safe and secure status,” Superintendent Stephen Green said in a statement.

There were no serious injuries reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution, a student was transported to a local hospital,” Green said.



Everyone involved has since been treated and medically cleared, according to the district.

It is unclear what caused the fight.

“The three students involved in the altercation will be disciplined according to the Student Code of Conduct,” Green said. “Parents of students at the school will be notified via letter today.”



